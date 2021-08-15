U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,215.24
    -553.59 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Statement by Minister Guilbeault and Minister Joly on National Acadian Day

·1 min read

Today, August 15, Acadians celebrate their national holiday

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today is National Acadian Day. This is a wonderful opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions Acadians have made to this country and to the Canadian Francophonie for more than 400 years.

August 15 is a special day for the Acadian people. It is a time to celebrate their culture, their traditions and the French language, one of Canada's two official languages. Acadians have a turbulent history, but they have always been resilient, and they have shaped the country through their perseverance and leadership that transcends our borders.

Many communities across the country organize activities for National Acadian Day. Tonight, you will also have the opportunity to celebrate wherever you are, thanks to a major production on Radio-Canada.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, we wish you all a happy National Acadian Day.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/15/c9138.html

