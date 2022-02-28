U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,344.19
    -40.46 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,638.42
    -420.33 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,626.11
    -68.52 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.08
    -12.85 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.93
    +3.34 (+3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.80
    +31.20 (+1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.54 (+2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1227
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8770
    -0.1090 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2470
    -0.3130 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,395.36
    +538.50 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.81
    +33.08 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,388.95
    -100.51 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

Statement - Minister Guilbeault thanks the Canadian delegation participating in the fifty-fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and reinforces Canada's commitment to fight climate change

·2 min read

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - "I would like to thank the Canadian delegation that took part in the fifty-fifth Session of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) from February 14 to 25, along with the 195 other nations that participated in the session focused on climate adaptation.

"This IPCC report shows what people around the world already know—that all countries need to take bold climate mitigation and adaptation action, because the costs of doing too little will be far too high. Canada is ready to continue leading this work.

"We only have to look at extreme weather events, such as the floods in British Columbia and the wildfires in Alberta in 2021, to see why addressing climate change matters to Canadians.

"Canada is warming at more than twice the global rate. The Canadian Arctic is warming three times as fast. While we must keep up our work to cut emissions and fight climate change, we must also adapt and build resilience throughout our society, including in Canada's North.

"This urgency is being felt by all countries. Inaction on climate mitigation and adaptation will affect food systems, trade, and immigration, not just in Canada, but around the world.

"This is why the Government of Canada is leading the way with rapid action on climate adaptation. That includes investments in 2021 of an additional $1.375 billion for Canada's Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, $52.5 million in new funding to enhance wildfire preparedness in Canada's national parks, and $92 million for mapping areas at risk of wildfires and flooding.

"We are also developing Canada's first National Adaptation Strategy, to be launched in the fall, working with all orders of government, Indigenous Peoples, and stakeholder groups on a coordinated national strategy to make communities safer and more resilient. The National Adaptation Strategy will establish a shared vision and a framework for action on how we improve our health and well-being, build and maintain our infrastructure, steward the environment, make resilient economic decisions, and prepare for and prevent climate-related disasters.

"To build on all this work, we are committed to releasing Canada's emissions reduction plan, under the recently passed Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act. We are focused on both fighting the cause of climate change and supporting Canadians when the effects are felt.

"Thank you again to Canada's delegation, including the policy analysts, scientists, and senior executives from many departments across the Government of Canada, as well as representatives of several national indigenous organizations. I have no doubt the latest IPCC publication will inform upcoming international climate change meetings, including the twenty‑seventh session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) in November 2022, when countries will meet to take stock of progress toward the goals set out in the Paris Agreement."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c0286.html

Recommended Stories

  • Chevron to Acquire Renewable Energy Group for $3.15 Billion

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Chevron announced it’s acquiring Renewable Energy Group a sustainable fuels producer, in a bid to accelerate its transition toward clean energy. The all-cash transaction, valued at $3.

  • Russia Retaliates to Flight Ban, Kharkiv Shelled: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned airlines from 36 countries from its airspace in retaliation to a similar move from European states, ratcheting up the confrontation with nations that have rushed to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine Updat

  • European Natural Gas Prices Jump as Sanctions Spur Energy Shortage Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after another round of international sanctions on Russia over the weekend amplified concerns about energy shortages.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaFu

  • Russia’s Swift Exclusion Could Spur Cyber Attacks. 10 Stocks That Could Benefit.

    Russia already has launched digital attacks on Ukraine in this conflict. Tough new financial sanctions from the West could spur wider cyber aggression.

  • Coal ambassador Joe Manchin is becoming a big “clean” hydrogen champion

    Joe Manchin has a vision of West Virginia’s path to a green economy—and it is paved with coal and gas. The Democratic senator from West Virginia is known for his financial ties to the coal industry, and for tanking the passage of Build Back Better, US president Joe Biden’s social spending and climate bill. In the opening remarks Manchin delivered at the US Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Shot Summit shortly after the act cleared the Senate in August, Manchin emphasized the role of both renewable hydrogen and fossil fuel-derived hydrogen in the projects to be developed.

  • Energy Firms Snap Up Russian Gas as Europe Seeks Alternatives

    (Bloomberg) -- European leaders talking up plans to wean the continent off Russian natural gas are facing a harsh reality: energy companies are buying more as the war rages in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Ste

  • Chevron raises clean energy bet with $3 billion Renewable Energy Group deal

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is buying biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc for $3.15 billion, in its biggest bet so far on alternative fuels. The second-biggest U.S. oil and gas producer said on Monday it would pay $61.5 in cash for each share of Renewable Energy, a premium of over 40% to the company's Friday close. Renewable Energy shares rose more than 37% in premarket trading.

  • Rouble plunges against US dollar as Russia doubles interest rates

    Russia's central bank has raised its key interest rate from 9.5% to 20% in an attempt to shore up the rouble after it plunged 30% to a record low against the dollar.

  • US cuts off Russian central bank as sanctions strike economy - live updates

    Rouble plunges and interest rates double as Russian economy reels from sanctions Oil surges above $100 a barrel; Gas prices leap as much as 40pc FTSE 100 falls 1.7pc as global markets slide BP severs ties with energy giant Rosneft Lucy Burton: It’s high time to crack down on London lawyers protecting Putin’s oligarchs Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Russia central bank hikes rate to 20% in emergency move, tells firms to sell FX

    The rouble hit a low of 120 to the dollar on electronic currency trading platform EBS after President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, while the West imposed harsh sanctions against Russia. In another attempt to support the rouble, Russian authorities told Russian exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the market, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said. Presenting the new emergency measures, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said the central bank had stopped interventions on Monday due to the latest western sanctions, suggesting the rouble was supported by other unnamed market participants.

  • Jeep Has a Big Surprise for Ford, GM and Rivian

    The iconic off-road brand is about to reshuffle the cards in the market for electric trucks and SUVs

  • Merger Monday Makes a Comeback Even as Markets Move Lower

    Harsh economic measures on Russia aren't dampening the M&A market's recent burst of activity.

  • New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring U.S. warning to allies

    Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information with foreign partners, said a U.S. official. Symantec, a division of chipmaker Broadcom, published its research about the tool, which it calls Daxin, on Monday.

  • 'Suspending the gas tax is a mistake': Tax Foundation

    Biden administration officials and Democratic senators are considering a suspension of the federal fuel tax in order to combat record inflation levels ahead of the Federal Reserve’s planned rate hikes. According to the Tax Foundation, suspending the fuel tax would actually do more harm than good for surging prices.

  • U.S. official: Belarus is preparing to join Russian invasion of Ukraine

    U.S. official: Belarus is preparing to join Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Former national security adviser: 'Putin got a lot more than he bargained for'

    H.R. McMaster, who served as former President Trump's national security adviser, said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "got a lot more than he bargained for" when he invaded Ukraine last week.Appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation," McMaster said Ukrainian forces have done a "tremendous" job."I think Putin got a lot more than he bargained for. He's in a very difficult position," McMaster told host Margaret Brennan. "And I think...

  • Rouble hovers near 100 vs dollar in Moscow, hits record low outside Russia

    The Bank of Russia had sold around $1 billion from its reserves on Thursday, Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine. On Monday, the finance ministry and the central bank jointly said they plan to order domestic exporting companies to sell 80% of their foreign exchange revenues from Feb. 28.

  • Putin’s allies abandon him over Ukraine invasion

    Several of Russia's closest allies and former Soviet satellite states have sharply rebuked President Vladimir Putin over his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.Why it matters: As the Western world seeks to make Putin an international pariah, even his closest allies are resisting showing support for his assault on Ukraine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor

  • Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

    A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system.