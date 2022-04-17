U.S. markets closed

Statement from Minister Hussen on Easter

·1 min read

Millions of people in Canada and around the world celebrate Easter this weekend.

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2022 /CNW/ - This weekend, millions of people in Canada and around the world are celebrating Easter, which commemorates the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Christians will take this time to reflect on his message of hope and forgiveness. The holiday will give families and loved ones an opportunity to spend quality time together. Many Christians across Canada and around the world will attend Easter Mass and many more will set up an Easter egg hunt for their children.

This is also a time for Christians to take a moment to reflect on the importance of self-sacrifice and compassion, values that many Canadians have embraced over the course of the pandemic and in their everyday lives. Easter ushers in the start of spring and begins a season of renewal for many Canadians of the Christian faith.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish Canadians across the country a Happy Easter!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/17/c3194.html

  • Cool Easter weekend, wintry mix Easter Sunday

    Cool Easter weekend, wintry mix Easter Sunday

  • Starbucks union organizers see a pattern in Howard Schultz saying expanded benefits may exclude unionized workers. ‘Yet another indefensible threat’

    'If you can add these benefits now, then we could have had them all along. So why is it so important to add them now?'

  • Pennsylvania: At least 2 dead, several others being treated for gunshot injuries following Airbnb shooting

    At least 10 victims are being treated in Pittsburgh for gunshot injuries following reports of multiple gunshots fired on the southeast side of the city, police said.

  • SNL’s Marjorie Taylor Greene Warns Easter Is Way Too Gay

    NBCEaster is here and Saturday Night Live was in the mood for rebirth this weekend. Following a cold open greeting from Bowen Yang’s Easter Bunny, the show gave several cast members a chance to present their best impressions and “share their hopes” for the spring season.First up was Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, who warned viewers that “like Jesus,” COVID numbers have “risen again.” He then added, “If you’re vaccinated, you’re going to be fine. And if you’re not vaccinated, I’m not supposed

  • Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty in Stabbing Incident

    Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, daughter of boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of one of rapper Youngboy NBA’s children, per People. According to TMZ, Iyanna also has a child with him and is reportedly engaged to the “Outside Today” rapper.

  • Arrest warrants issued for two NYC men suspected of targeting, breaking into Asian homes in Newton

    Local authorities issued arrest warrants for two suspects accused of breaking into homes of Asian residents in Newton, Massachusetts, last year. Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller shared the information without naming the individuals in a newsletter released Thursday. The report noted that the two men from New York City have “past histories of breaking and entering and burglary and one was found to be incarcerated in New York.”

  • Snowdon path ‘covered in human faeces’ as hundreds flock to mountain over Easter break

    A Snowdon guide had to tell her group to ‘mind the poo’ on her sunrise hike up the popular Wales path

  • Shanghai: Residents clash with police after homes seized for Covid quarantine

    Chinese censors quickly branded live coverage of the heated exchanges ‘dangerous content’

  • How does execution by firing squad work in South Carolina

    Richard Moore set to die by method later this month for murder of convenience store worker

  • 'Too Smelly to Sleep': 13 Days in a Shanghai Isolation Facility

    After Leona Cheng tested positive for the coronavirus late last month, she was told to pack her bags for a hospital stay. When the ambulance came to her apartment in central Shanghai to pick her up two days later, no one said otherwise. So Cheng was surprised when the car pulled up not to a hospital but to a sprawling convention center. Inside, empty halls had been divided into living areas with thousands of makeshift beds. And on exhibition stall partitions, purple signs bore numbers demarcatin

  • Starbucks CEO Schultz says days of 'false promises' are over

    Schultz, who returned to lead the company for the third time last month, is in the midst of dealing with a growing union drive at U.S. cafes. He added that he plans to focus on issues raised by employees in their "co-creation sessions" such as need for more training, need for guaranteed hours, problems with ice machines breaking, maintenance and repairs not coming in a timely manner. Baristas at more than 170 U.S. Starbucks locations have asked the NLRB for union elections since August, with at least 10 locations voting in favor of the Workers United union.

  • Vietnamese man sold his daughter, 13, to Chinese traffickers for $4,300 to pay for medical treatment

    A Vietnamese father from the province of Nghệ An was sentenced to 14 years in prison for selling his daughter to human traffickers. Lo Pho Pheng, 47, sold his 13-year-old biological daughter to a man in China for over 150 million Vietnamese dong (approximately $6,550) when he lacked the money to pay for medical treatment for a heart condition. Pheng met with Lo Thi Cam, 35, in 2018 to propose selling his daughter, who referred him to Moon Thi Xum, 46.

  • Accident or murder? Wife of Pittsburgh dentist dies from fatal gunshot

    When Lawrence and Bianca Rudolph traveled to Zambia on a big game hunt in 2016, no one would have imagined Bianca would never make it home — and that the journey would end years later with allegations of cover-ups, infidelity, fraud and murder.

  • Phoenix's Loma Linda residents get action after calling police for years about club

    Residents in Phoenix’s Loma Linda neighborhood say they are finally seeing action about a nuisance property that has been causing problems for years.

  • Why only the poorest North Koreans live in the country's high-rise penthouses

    North Korea has finished construction of an 80-story residential skyscraper complete with penthouses in the capital of Pyongyang, but only some of the least fortunate in the country reportedly choose to live on the top floors of the country's high-rise apartments. Defectors have said that many North Koreans take issue with the higher floors of these apartments due to a lack of working elevators, electrical issues, minimal water supply and poor overall safety and quality, according to Reuters. “In North Korea, the poor live in penthouses rather than the rich because lifts are often not working properly, and they cannot pump up water due to the low pressure," Jung Si-woo, a 31-year-old North Korean defector, told Reuters.

  • Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem

    Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepluchre, the traditional site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Sunday is Easter in the Western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians.

  • DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

    Newly filed court documents in the downtown Sacramento shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others reveal that three of the dead had been involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout, with at least one of them firing a weapon. Documents filed Friday by Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert’s office show that the three deceased men affiliated with gangs were Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Devazia Turner, 29, and Sergio Harris, 38, The Sacramento Bee reported Saturday. Two of the suspects — brothers Smiley and Dandrae Martin — were wounded and are hospitalized or in jail.

  • How the homelessness crisis hit one of California’s most affordable cities

    Fresno considered itself a success story in the fight against homelessness. By 2019, things had changed drastically The exterior of Ambassador Inn and Suites that has been converted into temporary shelters by the City of Fresno. Photograph: Andri Tambunan/The Guardian Jesus Ramirez has spent years searching for housing he can afford in Fresno, California. He jokes that he’ll remain on the streets until he’s old enough for a retirement home. For the last two years, the 47-year-old spent most nigh

  • Four men posed as cops to kidnap victims and steal vehicles in Maryland, feds say

    The men used “police vests, badges, and a law enforcement-type light bar” and brandished firearms to kidnap their victims, officials said.

  • Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting

    Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital on Saturday that left 14 people injured. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was one of three people initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest, remains in police custody and is expected to be charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. Fourteen people were injured during the shooting at Columbiana Centre, Holbrook said in a news release Saturday.