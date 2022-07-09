Statement by Minister Hussen on Eid al-Adha

Today, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world mark the start of Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, ON, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Today is the beginning of Eid al-Adha, a celebration which coincides with the final rites of the Hajj.

On this day, Muslims traditionally attend prayers, exchange gifts, and share a meal with family, friends, and loved ones. Eid al-Adha is an opportunity for us to reflect on the values and importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity. This day is also a time to recognize the remarkable contributions Muslim Canadians have made and continue to make to the country we all know and love.

Diversity is a fact, but inclusion is a choice. However, we know that Muslim communities across the country continue to face the unacceptable reality of Islamophobia, hate, and discrimination. Hate has no place in Canada. Our government will continue to do its part to tackle Islamophobia by investing $85 million to support a new Anti-Racism Strategy and a National Action Plan on Combatting Hate. Recently, our government also announced the launch of applications for the role of Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia. Together, we must choose inclusion over intolerance, and reaffirm our commitment to a Canada that is better, safer, and more equal for everyone.

I want to wish all those celebrating this day a peaceful and blessed Eid al-Adha.

Eid Mubarak!

