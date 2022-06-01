Statement by Minister Hussen on Filipino Heritage Month

Canadians celebrate Filipino Heritage Month in June

OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Every June, we celebrate Filipino Heritage Month, an important time to recognize and highlight the many invaluable contributions Canadians of Filipino heritage make each and every day to the country we call home.

Whether it's in business, politics, health, or the arts, the nearly one million people who claim Filipino heritage in Canada represent one of the fastest-growing diasporas in our country, and their positive impact continues to be seen in towns and cities across Canada.

Driven by the value of Kabayanihan, or a sense of selflessness, Canadians of Filipino Heritage are also among the many who continue to work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing sacrifices made by members of the community embody who we are as a country, and reaffirm our Canadian values of perseverance, selflessness, and hard work.

As people take the time to acknowledge the important impact of the Filipino community, we must also recognise the rise of anti-Asian hate and discrimination that they continue to face. Hate has no place in Canada. As a country, we must continue our efforts to condemn and combat racial discrimination in all its forms.

Throughout the month of June and beyond, I encourage Canadians from coast to coast to coast to learn more about the history and contributions that Pinoys make each and every day to our country.

On behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I wish everyone a happy Filipino Heritage Month.

Mabuhay!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

