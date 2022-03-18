U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.08
    +20.41 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.76
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,797.55
    +182.77 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.15
    +4.13 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.10
    +1.12 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.10
    -16.10 (-0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.54 (-2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1072
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1510
    -0.0410 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3183
    +0.0031 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1750
    +0.5770 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,274.14
    +410.10 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.05
    +24.18 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.92
    +20.58 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

Statement by Minister Hussen on Holi

·1 min read

Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours

OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi. Also known as the Festival of Colours, Holi marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring.

Traditionally, families and friends will gather to light bonfires, dance, share food and spray each other with water and coloured powder. For many, this festival is one of the most joyous times of the year when people celebrate the enduring power of hope, peace, and the triumph of light over darkness.

This is also a time for Canadians to take the opportunity to recognize the incredible past and current contributions made by Hindu Canadians to Canada. We are proud to celebrate the diverse communities and rich cultures that make our country what it is today.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish Canadians of all backgrounds celebrating Holi a very joyous and wonderful festival with their loved ones. Keep well and stay safe. Holi Hai!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c3704.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkraineUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a sin

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Laughable Typo Gets The Treatment On Twitter

    Fellow Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he was “zero percent surprised” about Greene’s gaffe.

  • American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin

    Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country. Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against a Russian military that has been repeatedly shelling their apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and hiding places. “The American people want to do something,” said Kellgren, a former U.S. Navy pilot.

  • Teens getting arrested in connection with TikTok 'Orbeez Challenge'

    Law enforcement agencies in Central Florida have put out a warning about a social media trend.

  • NYC man accused of murdering Christina Yuna Lee pleads not guilty, says he was 'trying to help her'

    Assamad Nash, the 25-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing 35-year-old Christina Yuna Lee last month, has been indicted on multiple felony charges without hate crime enhancements on Wednesday. Surveillance footage shows Nash following Lee into her apartment building at 111 Chrystie St. Soon afterward, neighbors heard Lee “calling for help” and pleading for someone to call 911 “over and over and over again.” The authorities, who responded at around 4:35 a.m., found Lee in her bathtub “bleeding from multiple wounds to her body.”

  • Long John Silver’s managers retaliated against teen when she said no to sex, feds say

    “No woman should be forced to work in this kind of environment, and her willingness to come forward helped protect other vulnerable young women from suffering the same treatment.”

  • Watch: Courageous zebra rescues baby from lion attack

    The accompanying footage, showing a mother zebra rushing to the rescue of her foal under attack by a female lion, might be difficult for some to watch.

  • Dodge Hellcat Plows Down Louisiana Cop

    And here we see a criminal in his natural element: behind the wheel of a Hellcat…

  • HP Study: Women Seeking Out Promotions, Despite Pandemic Work Shifts

    Amid workplace losses, a new survey from HP shows how women have remained ambitious in their careers, especially at companies that offer flexibility, growth opportunities, and work/life balance.

  • U.S. Supreme Court nominee Jackson a tough sell on racial-bias claims

    A Bureau of Land Management employee accused managers at the agency of hostile treatment because she is Black. A pharmacist at a Washington hospital claimed he was dismissed from his job because he is Black. Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, presided as a federal trial court judge in all three of these cases involving claims of racial discrimination.

  • ‘Long-overdue’: all-Black, female second world war battalion to receive congressional gold medal

    Known as the ‘six triple eight’, battalion was only group of African American women to serve overseas during second world war Members of the 6888th battalion stand in formation in Birmingham, England, in 1945. Photograph: US Army Photo/AP The only all-Black, all-female second world war battalion will be awarded the congressional gold medal after Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill on Monday to honor the women’s efforts. The 6888th central post directory battalion, also known as the “six triple ei

  • Ron Jeremy rape case suspended after ‘incoherent’ ex-porn star taken for mental health evaluation

    Former porn star was reportedly unable to recognise his own lawyer ahead of a critical hearing in his serial rape case

  • Zelensky says hundreds still trapped under Mariupol theater bombed by Russia

    Hundreds of people are still trapped underneath a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine, that was being used as a civilian shelter before it was bombed by Russian forces earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a televised address on Friday.The latest: Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's top human rights official, said 130 people had been rescued from the destroyed building as of Friday. That would represent only a small fraction of the over 1,000 people, including children, that city o

  • Author Robert P. Jones says American Christian churches have fostered white supremacy

    Robert P. Jones, author of "White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity" will speak Saturday and Sunday in Columbia.

  • Theresa Bentaas granted parole after two months in prison for death of 'Baby Andrew'

    Theresa Bentaas was sentenced in December for the 1981 death of her newborn son. She's been granted parole after just two months in prison.

  • P&O Ferries: Sackings lead to mass protests as UK warns of ‘ramifications'

    Both passenger and freight shipping routes could now experience at least a week of disruption on the back of the news.

  • 'I can't take this anymore': Driver's last words before jumping off 288 bridge after crash

    State police say the Richmond man got out of van after hitting pick-up Tuesday afternoon, shouted that statement and disappeared over the bridge side

  • Union at BHP's Escondida Chile copper mine threatens work stoppage

    A union representing workers at BHP's sprawling Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, on Thursday threatened a work stoppage over what it claims are breaches in its collective contract. Escondida's Union 1 requested an urgent meeting with company executives to discuss its complaints over promotions, saying many conditions in the contract were not being upheld by the firm, according to a letter seen by Reuters. If the union calls for a stoppage, it will let the company know beforehand so measures can be adopted to "safeguard" company assets.

  • ‘I think I heard like a gunshot’: 911 caller describes car break-in and shooting in Cary

    “He’s trying to call for help,” one 911 caller said. “It looks like he’s hurt.”

  • Cornell students from China jeer, walk out on Uyghur student who asked lawmaker about Uyghur genocide

    A group of international Chinese students from Cornell University staged a walkout and allegedly booed an Uyghur student during a public service career talk last week. The walkout occurred after Fulbright scholar Rizwangul NurMuhammad spoke during the question-and-answer portion of a talk that was part of a weekly speaker series for the students of Cornell University's Master in Public Administration program on Thursday. NurMuhammad asked guest speaker Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) about why the U.S. and the international community have spoken up against Russia for invading Ukraine yet remain quiet on the issue of the alleged genocide of the Uyghurs, the most persecuted ethnic minority in China.