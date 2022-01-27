U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.99
    +49.06 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,636.79
    +468.70 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,626.87
    +84.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,971.40
    -5.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.31
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.40
    -38.30 (-2.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -1.11 (-4.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1143
    -0.0101 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    -0.0080 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4680
    +0.8080 (+0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,584.82
    -1,694.94 (-4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.62
    +18.12 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
JOBS:

US jobless claims trend down as Omicron disruptions begin to ease

Another 260,000 Americans filed new claims last week, falling for the first time in four weeks

Statement by Minister Hussen on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

·2 min read

In Canada and around the world, we honour the memory of millions of Jewish people and countless others killed during the Holocaust.

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Today on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, we remember more than 6 million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust, hundreds of thousands of Romani and Sinti who were killed and persecuted and countless others who suffered the horrors and atrocities of the Nazi regime. We also pay tribute to those who survived this unfathomable tragedy, pledge to keep their memories alive and preserve the truth for generations to come.

However, we know that Holocaust denial and distortion are on the rise around the world. Jewish communities in Canada and abroad continue to face acts of violence, xenophobia and increasing antisemitism, like what we saw at the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Texas. In the face of such hatred, we stand united against the forces that attempt to divide us and we reaffirm that such acts have no place in our society.

While we recognize that progress has been made in combatting antisemitism as well as Holocaust denial and distortion, much more needs to be done.

It is up to all of us to protect the facts, stop the spread of Holocaust denial and distortion and dispel the myths that fuel antisemitism and hatred. This will ensure that our society remains an inclusive and respectful place for everyone.

The Government of Canada will always stand with Jewish communities here and abroad while continuing to fight against antisemitism and racism in all its forms. Our commitments through the Malmö International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism will ensure that we continue to promote Holocaust awareness, remembrance and research, and combat antisemitism.

The recent reappointment of the Honourable Irwin Cotler as Canada's Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism and last year's National Antisemitism Summit are further important steps in our government's efforts to fight antisemitism, preserve the memory of the Holocaust as well as promote pluralism, inclusion and human rights.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Holocaust, read and listen to stories of survivors and reflect on the root causes of this atrocity, so that it never happens again. We owe this to the victims and survivors.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/27/c1362.html

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Rebound as Dip Buyers Step In; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks bounced back as solid growth data lured dip buyers wagering the world’s largest economy will be able to withstand higher interest rates. The dollar climbed.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Rebound as Dip Buyers Step In; Dollar Gains: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,

  • Is Your Social Security Income Taxed?

    The IRS has begun to accept 2021 returns. This start to the tax season sparks an annual boom in taxpayers asking, Is my Social Security income taxed?

  • New York attorney general: No basis for Trump’s lawsuit challenging investigation

    New York’s attorney general wants to put a stop to former President Donald Trump's attempted end-run around a yearslong civil investigation into his business practices, asking a judge Wednesday to dismiss his lawsuit aimed at halting the probe.

  • After the Bitcoin crash, El Salvador is betting its economy on buying the dip

    El Salvador president Nayib Bukele continues to tout Bitcoin's benefits, over the objections of citizens and international financial institutions.

  • Bridgewater Sees ‘Much Bigger’ Drop in Stocks Before Fed Blinks

    (Bloomberg) -- How much further is the Federal Reserve willing to let stocks slide? That’s the burning question of the moment for financial markets, and Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, has an answer: as much as 20% more.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields

  • North Carolina woman found after being missing 5 years

    Amber Weber, who was 21 when she was reported missing in 2017, and her then-infant daughter were found on a property in rural Bunnlevel. Agents first went to the property to pursue a weapons case against a man who lived there.

  • Prince Andrew asks U.S. court to throw out sexual-abuse suit and seeks a jury trial if the case moves forward

    Lawyers for Queen Elizabeth's middle son said that if any sexual activity did occur between the prince and a then-teenaged Virginia Giuffre, it was consensual, but the filing made clear that Andrew wasn't admitting to such sexual contact.

  • EU launches trade action against China despite German export fears

    Brussels is launching a case against China at the World Trade Organisation over its treatment of Lithuanian goods, amid reports that Germany fears the action will undermine its own trade links with the world’s second-largest economy.

  • US-China tech war: Shenzhen to establish international sourcing platform for semiconductors as global chip shortage persists

    China will develop an international sourcing platform for semiconductors and other electronic components in Shenzhen - known as the country's Silicon Valley and the richest city in southern Guangdong province - in a bid to advance the nation's hi-tech self-sufficiency drive amid a race between Beijing and Washington to overcome the global chip shortage. The goal is to engage various companies involved in the semiconductor and electronics industries around the world, including manufacturers and d

  • Fed Chair Powell delivered 'hawkish message,' strategist says

    Tom Graff, Brown Advisory head of fixed income, and Gregory Faranello, AmeriVet Securities U.S. rates group head, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Powell's remarks today and the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Callers Tell Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Exactly How They Feel About Her

    One told the extremist lawmaker that she's an "embarrassment to the state of Georgia."

  • U.S. companies push Biden, Congress for caution on Russia sanctions

    U.S. President Joe Biden has threatened to impose devastating sanctions on Russia if leader Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, but some big companies and business groups are pushing the White House and lawmakers to be cautious. A trade group representing Chevron, General Electric and other big U.S. corporations that do business in Russia is asking the White House to consider allowing companies to fulfill commitments and to weigh exempting products as it crafts any sanctions. At the same time, big energy companies are pushing Congress to limit their scope and time frame.

  • Witness Can Confirm Matt Gaetz Was Told He Had Sex With a Minor

    On Sept. 4, 2017, according to his confession letter, Joel Greenberg called his friend Rep. Matt Gaetz with some bad news. A teenager both men had paid to have sex with was underage, Greenberg claimed. Now, two sources tell The Daily Beast, a cooperating witness can confirm details of that call for one damning reason: He was in Greenberg’s office when the call took place.

  • Ukrainian soldier detained after five shot dead at military plant

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian police on Thursday detained a National Guard soldier who shot security guards at a military factory for unknown reasons, killing five people and injuring five others, the interior minister said in a Facebook post. Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy named the soldier as Artem Ryabchuk and said he would "bear the strictest responsibility provided by law". Monastyrskiy said a special commission would be set up to investigate all circumstances that could have led to the crime.

  • What Justice Breyer’s retirement means for the makeup of the Supreme Court

    Reports surfaced that Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the Supreme Court. Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan explains what this potentially means for the Court's composition and decisions.&nbsp;

  • U.S. Commerce Secretary on chip shortage: ‘We have no room for error’

    Gina Raimondo, U.S. Commerce Secretary, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the effects of the chip shortage on the nation, the CHIPS Act, and a new study on semiconductor demand and supply.

  • 3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

    The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.

  • Covid rules broken in ‘most homes’, claims MP defending Boris Johnson

    Covid rules were broken in "most homes", a Conservative MP has said, as he joined a chorus of Boris Johnson’s allies defending him over fresh allegations of a party in Downing Street.

  • Putin talks up energy ties in address to Italy's business elite

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of ties between Russia's energy industry and Italy as he addressed Italian business leaders in a video-conference on Wednesday despite rising tensions over Ukraine. The meeting with top Italian companies, including state-controlled Enel, went ahead despite a call from Rome for business executives not to attend. Western leaders are stepping up preparations for any Russian military action against Ukraine and making plans to shield Europe from potential disruptions to Russian energy supplies.

  • The death of four Indians on the US-Canada border spotlights the desperation to immigrate

    The death by freezing of four Indian nationals last week, reportedly trying to cross the Canada-US border illegally, has put the spotlight on the dark consequences of human trafficking. It also highlights the desperation among people to escape India’s dire economic conditions. On Jan. 19, four Indian nationals, including a baby and a teenage boy, were found frozen to death in Emerson, Manitoba, on the Canadian side of the US-Canada border.