Statement by Minister Hussen on Latin American Heritage Month

In October, Canadians across the country celebrate Latin American Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In October, we celebrate Latin American Heritage Month, a time for us to recognize the valuable contributions that Latin American communities continue to make to Canada.

A diverse and ever-growing part of our society, Canadians of Latin American heritage represent the strong, inclusive country that Canada has become. Here at home, members of the many Latin American communities have made a significant impact by sharing their vibrant cultures and traditions including music, dance, food and much more. Their contributions continue to help shape our country's present and future, and we are better because of it.

As we take the time to celebrate the impact of these diverse communities, we're also given an opportunity to learn more about their rich history and traditions.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to take part in the many activities across this country in celebration of Latin American heritage and culture.

Happy Latin American Heritage Month!

