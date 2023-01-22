Statement by Minister Hussen on Lunar New Year

Today, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other East and Southeast Asian communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - This week, members of the Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other East and Southeast Asian communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the Lunar New Year, one of the most important celebrations in the lunar calendar.

Many households will prepare for the festivities months in advance by cleaning and decorating, as they look forward to marking the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit or Cat with optimism. Traditionally, it is a time for family and friends to reunite. Each year, people travel home from around the world to enjoy a "reunion" dinner, which includes delicious and symbolic dishes such as dumplings, which signify wealth; sweet rice cakes for luck; fish, which represents abundance; and much more.

Most people will also dress up in red clothes and decorate their homes with red lanterns and couplets as a sign of prosperity and good luck. Adults will give young children red envelopes containing money as a blessing for another safe and peaceful year.

The Lunar New Year is also an opportunity to highlight the many past and current contributions of the Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other East and Southeast Asian communities who have helped make our country better, fairer, and more inclusive.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Lunar New Year. May the year ahead bring you happiness, health, and prosperity!

