Statement by Minister Hussen on Nowruz

Today, many Canadians celebrate Nowruz, the start of the New Year in the Persian calendar

OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, members of the Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Baháʼí, Ismaili Muslim, and Central Asian communities in Canada and across the world are celebrating Nowruz, the start of the New Year in the Persian calendar.

This ancient celebration marks the first day of spring, celebrating the return of light and the end of the darkness that is winter. Nowruz is a holiday filled with hope and is a time when friends and family come together around the haft-seen table to share a festive meal or take part in cultural community events.

It's also an opportunity for Canadians to learn more about the many communities that celebrate Nowruz here in Canada, who have contributed and continue to contribute to building a more diverse, inclusive, and fairer country.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I would like to wish everyone celebrating Nowruz good health and happiness. Har Ruz etan Nowrouz, Nowruz etan Pyrouz.

