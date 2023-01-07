Statement by Minister Hussen on Orthodox Christmas

Orthodox Christians in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas Day today

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics in Canada and around the world celebrate Christmas.

Around the country, members of these communities will take a moment to join family and friends to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by attending religious services. Many others will also gather and enjoy a good meal to mark the occasion.

For many who celebrate this day, Christmas is an opportunity to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, including the importance of having compassion for others, showing generosity to all people, and embodying the power of perseverance. These values are seen each and every day in the actions of members of the Orthodox Christian and Eastern Rite Catholic communities across Canada, and it speaks to who we are as a country.

Today is also a wonderful opportunity to recognize the contributions that Orthodox Christians and Eastern Rite Catholics have made and continue to make towards building a more equitable and more inclusive Canada for everyone. I encourage all Canadians to learn more about how these communities help make our country what it is today.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish all those celebrating today a happy and peaceful Christmas.

