Statement by Minister Hussen on Passover, or Pesach

OTTAWA, April 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Tonight, at sundown, Jewish communities from across Canada and around the world will celebrate the beginning of Passover (Pesach), commemorating the Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt through the Exodus.

During this time, members of the Jewish community will gather around the Seder table, read the Haggadah, and eat symbolic foods, such as matzah, maror, and haroset. Passover is a time for many in the community to reflect on the story of the Exodus, and it serves as a reminder that hope and perseverance can overcome insurmountable odds. Passover also serves as an opportunity to celebrate Canada's Jewish community. Every day, Canadians of Jewish heritage make important contributions to our society and our global community.

While this is a joyous time of reflection and celebration, as a country, we must also recognise that there are forces that continue to seek to divide us. Jewish communities in Canada and around the world are facing a frightening rise in acts of antisemitism. This is unacceptable, and as a society, we must condemn this violence, and continue to stand firmly against it.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I want to wish everyone observing Passover, a safe and enjoyable celebration.

Chag Pesach Sameach! חג פסח שמח!

