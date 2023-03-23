U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,974.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,294.00
    +36.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,718.25
    +11.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.30
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.08
    -0.82 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,973.90
    +24.30 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.13
    +0.34 (+1.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0300
    -0.3540 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,417.63
    -720.13 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.67
    -18.28 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,240.21
    -226.40 (-0.82%)
     

Statement by Minister Hussen on Ramadan

CNW Group
·1 min read

Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Ramadan

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Tonight, at sundown, Muslims across Canada and around the world mark the beginning of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection. Over this coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with families and loved ones over a shared evening meal known as iftar. 

Ramadan is a significant time for the Muslim community, it is an opportunity to deepen one's faith, to give to those in need through acts of charity and kindness, and to seek forgiveness for past mistakes.

Let us take this opportunity to learn more about the customs and traditions of our Muslim friends, neighbours and colleagues as we acknowledge the many incredible contributions Muslim Canadians have made to the fabric of our society.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I extend my best wishes to all those who are observing this sacred month. May your Ramadan be filled with blessings, peace and joy.

Ramadan Mubarak!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c0668.html

