U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,426.90
    -69.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Statement by Minister Hussen for Sikh Heritage Month

CNW Group
·1 min read

Throughout the country today, Canadians are marking the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians across the country mark the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month.

For more than 125 years, the Sikh community has made immense contributions to the social, economic, political and cultural fabric of our country. This month gives us the opportunity to celebrate these accomplishments and educate future generations about them.

Since the arrival of the first Sikh immigrants in the late 19th century, this community has helped make Canada a more diverse and inclusive society. With more than 500,000 members of the Sikh community here in our country, Canada is the proud home to one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world.

The values of equality, humility, generosity and compassion are core principles of Sikhism. In fact, these values will be also highlighted during Vaisakhi later this month.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite everyone to celebrate and learn about the culture and history of Sikh communities here in Canada throughout April and beyond.

Happy Sikh Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/01/c5229.html

Recommended Stories

  • US judge in Tesla race bias lawsuit denies plaintiff's bid for mistrial

    A Black former Tesla Inc factory worker suing the electric-vehicle maker for race discrimination lost his bid for a mistrial on Friday after claiming the company's lawyers violated court rules by trying to turn jurors against him. Lawyers for plaintiff Owen Diaz filed a motion for a mistrial in San Francisco federal court shortly before the start of the final day in a week-long trial where a jury is considering how much Tesla must pay to Diaz for subjecting him to racial slurs, threats and other incidents. U.S. District Judge William Orrick denied the motion during a pretrial conference, saying Diaz had not shown that comments by Tesla's lawyers had prejudiced the jury.

  • Crackdown on Food Stamps Would Cut Aid for More Than 10 Million: Report

    As some Republicans vow to impose more stringent work requirements on those who receive benefits from federal social programs, analysts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at how potential rules changes would affect those currently receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has sponsored a bill called the America Works Act that would require a significantly larger number of people receiving food assistance

  • Teen burned at McDonald's while using deep fryer, Department of Labor says

    Since 2018, the Department of Labor has seen an alarming increase in federal child labor violations, according to a news release.

  • Colombia is being forced to spend $3.5 million moving Pablo Escobar’s hippos

    The herd was declared an invasive species last year.

  • Court: 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened UAW efforts

    A 2018 Twitter post by Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The ruling by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a March 2021 order by the National Labor Relations Board, which ordered that the tweet be deleted. The case arose from United Auto Workers' organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California.

  • Chinese top hotpot chain's overseas unit sees profit this year

    The overseas unit of China's biggest hotpot chain Haidilao expects to return to profit this year, after posting almost 80% year-on-year growth in revenue for 2022 late on Thursday. Haidilao International Holding's overseas unit, Super Hi International Holding, posted revenue of $558.2 million and a net loss of $41.3 million for 2022, compared with a loss of $150.8 million in 2021. Originally founded in Sichuan Province of China in 1994, Haidilao now operates more than 1,300 stores across China, offering a communal dining experience where patrons cook plates of meat and vegetables in a soup at the centre of their table.

  • Swiss Banker Admits Helping Fund Manager Evade Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- A Swiss banker pleaded guilty to fraud for helping an unnamed hedge fund manager and other US taxpayers hide $60 million in assets.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChina Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security RisksDaniel Walchli, wh

  • Americans in These States Are Hurting the Worst Financially

    For nearly two years, inflation has hit Americans where it hurts most: their wallets. Despite a strong labor market, a higher percentage of American families are struggling to make ends meet today when compared with two years ago. In early … Continue reading → The post Where Residents Are Hurting the Most Financially – 2023 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Boy Scouts insurers seek to delay $2.5 billion abuse deal, bankruptcy exit

    A group of Boy Scouts' insurers on Friday asked a judge to delay the youth group's exit from bankruptcy to allow them more time to appeal a record-setting $2.46 billion settlement of sexual abuse claims. More than a dozen insurers, including Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, have said the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy settlement puts them on the hook for paying "thousands of invalid and questionable claims." U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews in Wilmington, Delaware, rejected the insurers' initial appeal on Tuesday, finding the settlement was a good faith effort to resolve claims by more than 80,000 men who say they were abused as children by troop leaders.

  • Three Dead After Large Tornadoes Hit Arkansas

    At least 50 people were injured around Little Rock as storms caused extensive damage in parts of the state and the central U.S.

  • Tesla faces new race bias claims while a separate trial wraps up

    Tesla Inc has been sued by a Black former general manager who says he was fired for pushing back against comments by his white supervisor that he claims were racist, the latest in a series of race bias cases against the world's most valuable automaker. John Goode, who oversaw a Tesla service center near Atlanta, filed a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court on Thursday claiming a regional manager blocked him from consideration for a promotion before having him fired on false pretenses on March 3. A Tesla representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

  • Poor Albanian town pins tourism hopes on communist tunnels

    If you'd like to walk for miles in concrete burrows built to defend an isolationist totalitarian regime that nobody wanted to attack, Kukes in northeastern Albania is the place for you. Dug from the 1970s to the early 1990s — just in time for the communist regime's collapse — the underground network was meant to house the town's entire population of 16,000 for up to six months in case of war. Equipped with amenities running from a prosecutor's office to a maternity clinic, it was Albania's biggest fortification project with tunnels extending for up to seven kilometers (4 miles).

  • I am a Black woman who owns a bank–but my achievements wouldn’t be possible without my great-grandmother. Meet Ma Honey, the self-made entrepreneur from the segregated South

    Teri Williams didn't celebrate her roots for 30 years–until she realized that her ancestry was essential to her success.

  • Starbucks’ new CEO has ‘a great opportunity to correct the ship and just listen’: Union organizer

    Labor organizers at Starbucks are bringing their union push to new CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

  • Most US workers say their job isn't extremely important to their identity

    There are many ways to find meaning in life, and one popular vehicle for that is through work. But a new survey from Pew Research Center found that only 39% of workers say their job or career is extremely or very important to their overall identity.

  • Trump Indictment: How a Potential Arrest Could Play Out

    A New York grand jury voted to criminally indict Donald Trump for his role in a payment to a porn star, kicking off a process in which the former president will likely be required to come to Manhattan to face charges. WSJ’s Corinne Ramey explains where the proceedings could play out. Illustration: Preston Jessee

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesChi

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.