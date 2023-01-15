Statement by Minister Hussen on Thai Pongal

Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Thai Pongal

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, across Canada and around the world, Tamil communities celebrate Thai Pongal, the festival that marks the end of the harvest season.

This special occasion brings many members of the Tamil community together to enjoy pongal, a sweet and savoury dish made with rice and fresh milk. Many within the community will take this time to acknowledge the generosity of nature and the sun for a bountiful harvest. Others will also take this opportunity to reflect on the past year as they look forward to the months ahead.

At the heart of Thai Pongal are the values of respect, compassion, and mutual support within families and communities—values that unite all Canadians and speak to who we are. Coinciding with Tamil Heritage Month, Thai Pongal also highlights the enduring strength and resilience of the Tamil community, while also serving as a continued reminder of the great impact that they have made and continue to make.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the Tamil community's many past and ongoing contributions and to take in the numerous local events across the country during this joyous four-day celebration.

To everyone marking this special occasion, I wish you and your family a happy, safe, and peaceful Thai Pongal.

Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/15/c5222.html