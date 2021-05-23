U.S. markets closed

Statement by Minister Joly marking Tourism Week in Canada and commending the resilience of businesses in the tourism sector

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, made the following statement marking Tourism Week in Canada:

"Today is the beginning of Tourism Week in Canada. While in previous years, it was an opportunity to celebrate the sector's many successes, it now caps a particularly difficult period. While we cannot downplay the toll the pandemic has taken on the sector, there are still important opportunities for businesses. When it is safe to travel, Canada's tourism sector will once again thrive, showcasing the country's natural beauty and the diversity of its people.

"We also welcome this occasion to commend the remarkable efforts of businesses in the tourism sector that have shown resilience and determination in the face of economic uncertainty while taking meaningful steps to respond to a global health crisis.

"Our government has been there every step of the way to offer various sources of support to keep tourism businesses afloat and explore strategies for the sector's recovery.

"We've helped small businesses pay their workers, rent and mortgages and cover their expenses through ongoing emergency support programs such as the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy, the Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy and Lockdown Support, and the Canada Emergency Business Account. Businesses and non-profit organizations in the tourism, arts and culture sectors have received an estimated $15.4 billion in pandemic support to date, and we're committed to further assisting these hard-hit sectors.

"In Budget 2021, our government proposes to fuel their recovery through a package of supports, totalling $1 billion over three years, including the creation of a $500-million Tourism Relief Fund to support tourism businesses, help them recover from the pandemic and position themselves for future growth.

"There is reason to hope, and we will keep feeding that hope. Canada's vaccination effort is well under way. The Prime Minister has confirmed that there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines to offer every eligible and willing Canadian their first dose by this summer and enough doses for everyone to be fully vaccinated by September. Ongoing restrictions and Canadians' efforts to respect public health guidelines are helping get us closer to being able to travel.

"Please rest assured that we are constantly evaluating the situation and making decisions based on the evolving scientific data available and the advice of public health officials. When the time is right, we look forward to all coming together again, exploring this great country, and welcoming visitors from near and far.

"The end of the pandemic is close, and we all need to work together to get there. Our government is listening to Canada's tourism businesses so we can continue to support them as they adapt, rebuild and grow.

"To Canada's tourism businesses: Thank you for all the efforts you've made to keep Canadians safe. International visitors are keen to once again step foot on Canadian soil, and we are anxious to welcome them when appropriate and to hold festivals, events, conventions and meetings. I encourage all Canadians to choose a Canadian destination for their travel plans when restrictions are lifted. You are key to supporting the recovery of the tourism sector, and there are so many beautiful places to discover right here at home."

  • Daimler Disagrees With Tesla and VW’s Batteries-or-Bust View

    (Bloomberg) -- Daimler AG’s truck chief expects hydrogen-powered big rigs to play an important role in slashing emissions from the transportation sector despite the technological hurdles and skepticism raised by two prominent rivals.Focusing solely on battery-electric vehicles would be risky because of the scarcity of certain raw materials and challenges grids will have supporting wide-ranging charging networks for trucks and buses, Martin Daum, Daimler Truck’s chief executive officer, said in a phone interview.“We cannot afford to bank on just one technology to reach the climate goals,” Daum said. “The focus until 2025 will be 100% on battery-electric vehicles. Between 2025 and 2035, we’re going to need both battery-electric and fuel cell vehicles because the massively growing infrastructure requirements require a two-legged approach.”Fuel cells, which generate electricity from hydrogen and therefore eliminate the need to recharge batteries, have been touted for years as a potential alternative to combustion engines. But high costs and sparse fueling infrastructure have stood in the way of broader adoption and left the technology far behind battery-electric powertrains in the passenger-car market.Electrifying commercial vehicles is more complex -- they’re larger, heavier and used for everything from deliveries to supermarkets in urban areas to long-haul transport in remote areas. Daimler recently formed a joint venture with rival Volvo AB to jointly develop fuel cell stacks.Daimler’s DetractorsWhile prominent industry leaders including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and Volkswagen AG’s Herbert Diess have repeatedly criticized fuel cells and argued battery power is the only way forward, Daimler and Volvo aren’t alone in seeing long-term potential.“Decarbonization of the energy mix represents the most profound shift in energy since the start of the industrial revolution,” Sanford Bernstein analysts led by Neil Beveridge said in a note to clients. “It is simply impossible to reach net zero by 2050 without hydrogen playing a major role.”Daimler’s truck division is the world’s largest maker of commercial vehicles and on track to be spun off from the Mercedes-Benz luxury-car operations this year. The split reflects the diverging technology trends between passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Both will need enormous investment in new technology to comply with stricter emissions standards.Daum, 61, mapped out more aggressive profitability targets on Thursday and objectives to generate the funds needed to navigate the industry’s transformation.“We want to be a resilient company that can avoid losses even in difficult years,” he said. The unit plans to list at the Frankfurt stock exchange later this year and could enter the country’s blue-chip DAX Index.Global PresenceDaimler boasts a truly global footprint that’s unique among commercial-vehicle manufacturers. While Volvo just trimmed its presence in Asia by selling its UD Trucks business in Japan, VW’s Traton SE unit is finishing its takeover of U.S. truckmaker Navistar International Corp. next quarter.Apart from Mercedes trucks, Daimler’s trucks and buses division comprises Fuso in Japan, BharatBenz in India, Setra in Germany; and Freightliner, Thomas Built and Western Star in North America.The company has relied heavily on profits from Freightliner in recent years, as North America tends to generate much of the industry’s earnings. Executives said Thursday that boosting profitability at European operations will be a top priority and pledged to reduce personnel and material costs to become more competitive in the region.Asked whether Daimler may consider an acquisition of CNH Industrial NV’s Italian business Iveco, Daum said his focus is on the company’s own operations. “I don’t see the need for us to add an asset to our European business,” he said. “There are no plans for any structural changes.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: China Breaks Crypto as Bitcoin Falls to $36K, ETH Drops $300 in Two Hours

    Within two hours of the State Council statement, BTC fell 11%, based on CoinDesk 20 data.

  • Bubble Risks Test China’s Commitment to No Sharp Turn in Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in China.Home prices are soaring, prompting officials to revive the idea of a national property tax. A surge in raw material prices spurred pledges to increase domestic supply, toughen market oversight, and crack down on speculation and hoarding.The rapid gains are challenging the central bank’s ability to restrain inflation without hiking borrowing costs or making a sharp turn in monetary policy -- something the People’s Bank of China has said it will avoid. The risk is the government’s attempts to curb price increases won’t be enough, forcing the central bank’s hand at a vulnerable time for domestic consumption.That would be a shock to the nation’s financial markets, which are pricing in a relatively benign scenario. The 10-year government bond yield has fallen to the lowest level in eight months, while the stock benchmark CSI 300 Index is the least volatile since January. The calm contrasts with the rest of the world, where investors are becoming increasingly obsessed with how central banks may react to the threat of an overheating global economy.“How to mitigate the boom in property and commodities without tightening macro policy -- it’s a real challenge for the Chinese government,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.More than 15 months after the pandemic first forced China to cut rates and inject trillions of yuan into the financial system, policy makers in Beijing are -- like many others across the world -- dealing with the aftermath. As the global economic recovery accelerates, some are being forced to act because of inflation: Brazil in March became the first Group of 20 nation to lift borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit. Even Iceland hiked a short-term rate in May.Others, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have insisted spikes in prices are only temporary. The PBOC also downplayed inflation worries in its first-quarter monetary report, published shortly after data showed factory prices surged 6.8% in April -- the fastest pace since 2017.What Bloomberg Economists Say...“It will be a challenge for China to contain rising producer prices because few commodities are priced within the country. There’s not much China can do, and even tightening monetary policy will not be able to change the situation,” said David Qu, China economist at Bloomberg Economics.-- Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access more insight HEREWhile the rapid increase in commodity prices moderated in recent days, a continuation of gains could pressure companies to pass on rising costs to consumers, who are already spending less than expected. Analysts at Huachuang Securities Co. said in a May 9 report that prices of consumer goods, like home appliances and furniture, as well as electric vehicles and food, are rising. Still, there’s little evidence of demand-driven pressures, with core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, fairly subdued.The threat of inflation -- coupled with a fragile economy -- tends to be bad news for stocks because of how it erodes corporate profits, and for bonds it reduces the value of future cash flows. Accelerating prices walloped China’s bond market in 2019, and contributed to a steep selloff in stocks in early 2016.In a sign of how seriously that threat is being taken, China’s cabinet said Wednesday more effort needs to be taken to tackle rising commodity prices. A PBOC official said China should allow the yuan to appreciate to offset the impact of rising import prices, according to an article published Friday. The currency is trading near an almost three-year high against the dollar.Imported inflation is a headache for China’s leaders already dealing with risks caused by a surge in capital inflows. In recent years Beijing opened investment channels to allow more funds into its financial system. The goal was to use foreign institutions’ heft to anchor its markets and stabilize its currency, but the record liquidity unleashed by global central banks in the wake of the pandemic is now pressuring prices in China.That’s prompted some strong language from senior officials. Top securities regulator Yi Huiman said in March large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. The same month, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy.Deciding whether recent spikes in prices are temporary or a permanent shift toward sustained inflation is something Chinese policy makers have to grapple with. For now, Beijing’s current approach of jawboning, boosting supply and penalizing speculation appears to be targeted at the former.“It’s still too early to tell if China can contain the surge in producer prices, and if it can’t, whether that will have large-scale impact on consumer prices,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “This inflation is largely imported -- it’s not something that can be solved by the PBOC.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden cancel massive student loan debt? Suddenly, that's looking doubtful

    New signs indicate the president may be shying from forgiving even $10,000 per person.

  • Summers Says Crypto Has Chance of Becoming ‘Digital Gold’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain limited.Speaking at the end of a week in which Bitcoin whipsawed, Summers told Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” with David Westin that cryptocurrencies offered an alternative to gold for those seeking an asset “separate and apart from the day-to-day workings of governments.”“Gold has been a primary asset of that kind for a long time,” said Summers, a paid contributor to Bloomberg. “Crypto has a chance of becoming an agreed form that people who are looking for safety hold wealth in. My guess is that crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold.”If cryptocurrencies became even a third of the total value of gold, Summers said that would be a “substantial appreciation from current levels” and that means there’s a “good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Comparing Bitcoin to the yellow metal is common in the crypto community, with various estimates as to whether and how quickly their total market values might equalize.Yassine Elmandjra, crypto analyst at Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management LLC, said earlier this month that if gold is assumed to have a market cap of around $10 trillion, “it’s not out of the question that Bitcoin will reach gold parity in the next five years.” With Bitcoin’s market cap around $700 billion, that could mean price appreciation of around 14-fold or more.But Summers said cryptocurrencies do not matter to the overall economy and were unlikely to ever serve as a majority of payments.Summers is on the board of directors of Square Inc. The company said this month that sales in the first quarter more than tripled, driven by skyrocketing Bitcoin purchases through the company’s Cash App.Summers’ comments were echoed by Nobel laureate Paul Krugman, who doubted crypto’s value as a medium of exchange or stable purchasing power, but said some forms of it may continue to exist as an alternative to gold.“Are cryptocurrencies headed for a crash sometime soon? Not necessarily,” Krugman wrote in the New York Times. “One fact that gives even crypto skeptics like me pause is the durability of gold as a highly valued asset.”Summers also said that President Joe Biden’s administration is heading in the “right direction” by asking companies to pay more tax. He argued policy makers in the past had not been guilty of pursuing “too much antitrust” regulation although he warned it would be “badly wrong” to go after companies just because of increasing market share and profits.Returning to his worry that the U.S. economy risks overheating, Summers said the Federal Reserve should be more aware of the inflationary threat.“I don’t think the Fed is projecting in a way that reflects the potential seriousness of the problem,” he said. “I am concerned that with everything that’s going on, the economy may be a bit charging toward a wall.”(Adds Summers is on Square’s board in 8th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World’s Best Rally Has Morgan Stanley to Newton Eyeing Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- For so long the laggards of global equity markets, European stocks are back in favor and with the likes of Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley joining an increasingly bullish chorus, investors are taking note.The Euro Stoxx 50 Index of eurozone blue-chips is up 13% so far in 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 in the opening five months of the year for the first time since 2017 and topping all other major regional benchmarks. That’s coincided with a recent pick-up in inflows into European equity funds, while the latest Bank of America Corp. global fund manager survey showed that euro-area stocks are now the biggest regional equity overweight.“This outperformance has further to run, given the scope for Europe to play catch-up with the U.S. as vaccine programs gather pace,” said Catherine Doyle, a strategist on the real return team at BNY Mellon’s ‎Newton Investment Management, which is overweight Europe relative to global equities.What makes Europe so attractive right now is the vast presence of cheap sectors sensitive to an economic recovery being hastened by a ramp-up in vaccination efforts that initially trailed the U.S. and U.K. The region is also less susceptible to the inflation worries that have spooked markets of late, given a relative dearth of the worst-hit sectors such as technology.Such factors are providing a catalyst to historically low valuations. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index trades at about 17.6 times 12-month earnings, compared with 21 times for the S&P 500, and 26 times for the Nasdaq. Unlike most global indexes, it has yet to reach its record high or even surpass its 2008 peak.Europe’s recent outperformance is only just starting to get the attention of market players. Credit Suisse raised continental European stocks to overweight on Thursday, citing catch-up potential for the region’s economic growth that has lagged the U.S., its exposure to the green energy boom and low investor positioning compared to other regions.Morgan Stanley favors European equities over the U.S. on earnings recovery as the Biden administration plans to boost corporate taxes. And U.S. investment management firm Eaton Vance is “significantly” overweight Europe in global and international equity portfolios, according to Chris Dyer, director of global equity, who sees the region’s outperformance continuing versus the U.S.Equity InflowsAccording to Bank of America and EPFR Global data, European equity funds have attracted inflows over the past six weeks. Yet there’s still a long way to go to catch up with peers. For 2021 to date, the region has attracted just $4.8 billion compared with a whopping $181 billion plowed into U.S. equity funds. Last year, investors pulled about $43 billion from European stock funds, the most among major regions.International investors are also voting for euro-area equities by piling into exchange-traded funds. The U.S.-listed SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF is set for its biggest month of inflows since 2017 with about $300 million new additions in May, while the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF this week had its largest single-day inflow of $187 million since October 2019.To be sure, strategists surveyed by Bloomberg see limited scope for gains from current levels by the end of 2021, with the average forecast of 4,012 for the Euro Stoxx 50, down 0.3% from the Friday close. This kind of market might favor stock pickers over index followers.Newton’s Doyle likes automakers such as Volkswagen AG, which can thrive on the adoption of electric vehicles, energy firms such as RWE AG that are making a push for a green-energy transition, and low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings Plc, which she expects to benefit from rising passenger volumes as travel resumes. Volkswagen is down 12% from its April peak and up 42% year-to-date, while RWE has fallen 5.6% this year and Ryanair is down 0.2%.‘Final Unlocking’Luke Newman, who runs long-short funds at Janus Henderson Investors, says he’s net long euro-area equities and net-short the U.S. market because Europe is only now entering the “final unlocking.”READ: More Than 1.54 Billion Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker“Within the unlocking trade, continental Europe has lagged the U.S. and U.K. given the infections waves and vaccine rollouts,” Newman said in a video interview. “We feel that now is the time when the market is prepared to look out not necessarily at this year, but at 2022 and 2023, and start to assume recovery for those less-favored unlocking areas of the market.”He sees Safran SA, a French aircraft engine manufacturer, which is up just 3.4% this year, and Sodexo SA, a French food services and facilities management company, which has gained 13% in 2021 but is down 10% from its March peak, as some of the companies that can benefit from the rebound.Kevin Thozet, member of the investment committee at Carmignac, says the European market is in a “sweet spot” due to its balance of cyclical and quality names, such as luxury companies, which represent a large part of the index. The French asset manager with 39 billion euros ($48 billion) under management holds shares that include LVMH, Hermes International and Ferrari NV, in addition to Safran and Ryanair.“The big attraction in the U.S. was, for a very long time, the technology sector. There are tech companies in Europe, but they aren’t as important. This didn’t help European equities in the past, but there’s a rotation in place right now and Europe benefits,” Thozet said in an interview.Fiscal and monetary stimulus, along with a rebound in consumer spending, should enable economic activity in the euro area to return to pre-Covid levels by late 2021, according to Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute. BlackRock lifted euro-area equities to neutral in February and prefers them to the European credit market.“In addition to a more positive macro backdrop, we see valuations in the euro area as supportive,” she said by email. “We still expect a rapid activity restart beginning in the second half of this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big European states warm to U.S. proposal for minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

    France, Germany and Italy said on Friday that a new U.S. proposal for global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. The U.S. Treasury Department offered on Thursday to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. It made the proposal at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc .

  • Bitcoin Ends Week in Volatile Flux With China Rattling Bulls

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies.The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as $33,550 before rebounding to as high as $38,133. The coin almost hit $30,000 earlier in the week, after ending May 14 at $49,100.The latest blow came when China’s State Council reiterated its call to curtail Bitcoin mining and trading. The crypto market was already rattled earlier in the week by forced selling and possible U.S. tax consequences.“You must always proceed cautiously with China -- never get too bullish or bearish,” said David Tawil, president of ProChain Capital. “We’ll have to see what the regulation brings. It’s one thing to say, it’s another to do.”The earlier selloff on Friday hit Bitcoin believers still fuming after onetime proponent Elon Musk did an about-face and criticized the token for its energy usage. Bitcoin is down about 24% since last Friday, though it’s up from a Wednesday plunge to as low as $30,000. Other coins have slumped too -- Ether is down about 38% over the past seven sessions.Aside from China, experts say cryptocurrency has become an asset that investors hold longer term. Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers compared crypto to gold as a safe haven asset.“Crypto is here to stay, and probably here to stay as a kind of digital gold,” Summers said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week.” “There’s a good prospect that crypto will be part of the system for quite a while to come.”Still, he doesn’t expect consumers to turn to Bitcoin for most of their payments, even though it could become an important part of e-commerce.The sour stretch with Bitcoin started with Musk suspending acceptance of Bitcoin payments at Tesla Inc. and trading barbs with boosters of the cryptocurrency on Twitter. China’s central bank added to the downdraft Tuesday with a statement warning against using virtual currencies. On Thursday, it emerged that the U.S. may require crypto transactions of $10,000 or more to be reported to tax authorities.China has long expressed displeasure with the anonymity provided by Bitcoin and other crypto tokens, and warned earlier that financial institutions weren’t allowed to accept it for payment. The country is home to a large concentration of the world’s crypto miners, who require massive amounts of power and thus run afoul of the nation’s efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.“The new guidance issued from the regulatory agencies -- they’re taking it more seriously, they want more enforcement,” Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet, said in an interview Friday. “There’s talk about going after miners. The question is, can they catch all the miners?”China’s moves this week highlight the country’s continued desire to seek control over the notoriously volatile asset class. It’s something China would rather see regulated by the People’s Bank of China, market-watchers say.“It’s not really the mining issue that is the problem,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “They say they’re doing this as part of an effort to control risk-taking in their markets, but it’s really a signal that China is not going to be a big market for cryptos unless it’s a PBOC-controlled one.”In the meantime, volatility in Bitcoin is likely to stay elevated. The selloff Friday once again pushed Bitcoin below its average price over the past 200 days, which to some chartists and technical analysts suggests it could trend lower still to around $30,000, where it found support earlier this week.This week’s swings have led to huge liquidations by leveraged investors and damaged the narrative that cryptocurrencies will become more stable as the sector matures. Musk’s actions showed how just a few tweets can still upend the entire market. But even moreso, the past few days have renewed the regulatory threat on the crypto market.“Investors are underestimating the regulatory risk of crypto as governments defend their lucrative monopolies over currency,” said Jay Hatfield, chief executive officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors in New York. In the U.S., the possible imposition of transaction reporting requirements could be the “tip of the iceberg” of potential Treasury rules on virtual currencies, he said.(Adds Summers’s comments in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Renault-Nissan fights court battle with Indian workers on operations during COVID-19 surge

    Renault-Nissan has told an Indian court it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, rejecting claims from an employee union that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show. Renault-Nissan India and workers at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal tussle after workers petitioned a court to halt operations because social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives. In response, Renault-Nissan has argued in a court filing - which is not public - that there was a "compelling need" to continue operations to fulfil domestic and export orders.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn mixed, Wall Street struggles amid inflation fears

    Wall Street is trying to strike a balance between optimism over the recovery, and the encroachment of higher prices on the economy.

  • GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Attempts Break Out

    The British pound has rallied significantly during the course of the week to test the crucial 1.42 handle. However, we have struggled to get above there.

  • Dubai Shares Gain Most in Gulf as Real Estate Rallies: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s benchmark stock index advanced the most among Gulf peers as real estate shares extended gains.The Dubai Financial Market General Index rose as much as 1.3%, up for a fifth day in its longest winning streak since March. The sub-index tracking Dubai-based real estate shares climbed as much as 2.4% on Sunday, touching the highest level since November 2019. Those shares are trading higher amid a residential property price rally Morgan Stanley sees lasting for years.Morgan Stanley Sees Dubai Property Rally Lasting for YearsVaccinations are “helping a lot the reopening theme from an investment case perspective,” particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Ali El Adou, head of asset management at Daman Investments in Dubai, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The UAE, a federation of seven sheikdoms including Dubai, has one of the highest inoculation rates globally.“We’re still bullish, in terms of that theme, especially when we’re now talking about malls, real estate, airlines, logistics, so we’re still focusing on that,” he said.Meanwhile, gauges in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Israel notched gains while those in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar were little changed. Omani shares declined.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index trades flat as of 10:17 a.m. in RiyadhSaudi Marketing 1Q Profit 4.26M Riyals Vs. 8.12M Riyals Y/yDar Al Arkan 1Q Profit 28.5M Riyals Vs. 12.4M Riyals Y/yAlKhorayef 1Q Profit 26.9M RiyalsStock falls 4%, most since April 13READ: Saudi Bank Asset Growth Is at Lower Yields, CoR Trend UncertainThe Dubai Financial Market General Index climbs 1% to the highest level since Jan. 21 at 11:18 a.m. local timeDubai Islamic Bank +1.7%; Emaar Properties +1.5%; Emirates NBD +0.4%In Abu Dhabi, the ADX General Index trades 0.5% higher, up to a fresh highFirst Abu Dhabi Bank +0.7%; IHC +1%; Aldar +0.8% at 11:21 a.m. local timeKuwait’s Premier Market rises after falling for the past three sessionsAgility Public Warehousing pushes index up most, rising 1.6% at 10:23 a.m.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Return to 3% for the First Time in 5-Weeks

    Mortgage rates returned to 3% for the first time since the week ending 14th April. Economic data and FOMC member commentary will influence in the week ahead.

  • Archegos Fiasco Spurs Regulators to Demand Banks’ Answers Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s top banking regulator is pressing ahead with an international push for answers on how banks’ exposure to Archegos Capital Management got so massive, leading to more than $10 billion in losses.The Prudential Regulation Authority has started a probe, asking firms including Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. to hand over information related to their lending to Archegos by next month, according to people familiar with the matter.Authorities around the world have said they would scrutinize Archegos’s meltdown and are now making progress on those pledges. The Prudential Regulation Authority is taking the lead on positions that were held by the U.K. entities of foreign banks and coordinating with U.S., Swiss and Japanese watchdogs, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing information that is not public. Most of the leverage Credit Suisse extended to Archegos was booked in London, they added.Before its collapse in March, Bill Hwang’s once-obscure family office built giant stakes in companies without the market knowing because the assets were held on the books of its brokers. The PRA aims to build a fuller picture of its bets by cross-checking data from the banks, the people said. The watchdog aims to conclude its probe by the end of the summer, the people said.U.K. regulators will also scrutinize the standstill agreement that lenders initially proposed, the people said. Bloomberg has reported that banks led by Credit Suisse tried to make a deal with Hwang to untie positions without causing panic in the wider market. The trades became public knowledge anyway, triggering a selloff as brokers liquidated assets worth nearly $30 billion.Spokespeople for the PRA and banks including UBS, Credit Suisse and Nomura declined to comment.Banks and their supervisors are still grappling with the consequences of one of the biggest margin calls in history. Nomura has tightened financing for some hedge fund clients and is reviewing its prime brokerage unit. An internal probe is still ongoing, the people said. Credit Suisse is reducing leverage in its prime brokerage by a third, which will lead to exiting relationships with some hedge fund clients. Losses booked so far include about $2.9 billion at Nomura and $5.5 billion at Credit Suisse.In a speech this week, Jon Hall of the BOE said the central bank was considering closer scrutiny of the work banks carry out for hedge funds, without giving further details. The Swiss parliament is preparing to hold hearings on the blowup, the SonntagsZeitung has reported, while the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is also seeking answers. The Securities and Exchange Commission has previously opened a preliminary investigation into Hwang.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last month the central bank was examining the Archegos blowup because it revealed risk-management failures at a number of banks his agency supervises.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Rebound Euphoria Tests Central Bankers’ Nerves on Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world barely through the worst of an unprecedented crisis, central bankers are already wondering if the next one is around the corner.From Washington to Frankfurt, what began months ago as a murmur of concern has morphed into a chorus as officials ask if a risk-taking binge across multiple asset markets might presage a destabilizing rout that could derail the global recovery.Just last week, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada cited mounting threats, cognizant of the retrenchment that ensued during the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile Bitcoin’s dramatic swings after a warning about cryptocurrencies from the People’s Bank of China showcased how sensitive some markets have become.Pessimists at global monetary institutions can find bubbles almost anywhere they look, from equities to real estate, while officials such as Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell argue any threats remain contained.Central banks bear some responsibility for financial-market fervor after huge doses of stimulus and liquidity injections to keep economies afloat. The resulting buoyancy is at least partly a euphoria effect, applauding a snap back in growth whose scope can only be guessed at -- with eventual repercussions judged to range from a benign boom to an inflationary spiral.“Where we do see more exuberance is around growth expectations,” Max Kettner, a strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg Television. “Particularly in the U.S. they’ve been raised to an enormous degree. So that is, I think, the exuberance.”Market speculation has led to heavy volatility of late, including wild girations and drops in Bitcoin from an all-time high above $60,000 in April. More traditional assets are struggling too, with rates on haven German bonds, for example, climbing around 50 basis points this year, closing in on breaking into positive territory for the first time in more than two years.Kettner’s mention of “exuberance” followed the European Central Bank’s use of similar words on Wednesday, echoing former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan’s 1996 observation of “irrational exuberance” before the dotcom bubble.The euro-zone institution observed the threat of economic spillovers from, for example, a U.S. equity-market correction. Bank of Canada officials voiced similar concerns a day later, and highlighted the housing market as expectations of continuing price increases fuel purchases.Three weeks earlier, a Fed policy meeting veered into a debate on stability, where participants observed “elevated” risk appetite and discussed dangers posed by hedge fund activity. In a subsequent report, they warned of “vulnerabilities” and “stretched valuations,” exacerbated by high corporate debt.Meanwhile Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently wondered aloud if speculation in stocks and Bitcoin might themselves be a “warning sign.” And a Norwegian official said that cryptocurrency volatility could threaten lenders if their exposures keep rising.Central banks have had nagging concerns for a while. Already in January, ECB markets chief Isabel Schnabel told colleagues that stocks could become vulnerable to “more broad-based repricing.”In China, with a recovery cycle more advanced than the U.S.’s, the top banking regulator revealed in March that he was “very worried” about bubbles, specifying “very dangerous” real-estate investing.That might be partly what UBS AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers had in mind in late April with his own alarming view. Noting “bubbles in some asset classes,” including real estate, he told Bloomberg Television that “we are getting close to the peak of things.”Some senior central bankers are trying to be sanguine despite flashing warning lights. After the Fed decision in April, Powell insisted that “the overall financial stability picture is mixed but on balance, it’s manageable.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos -- whose job includes preparing his institution’s threat assessment -- dialed down from its worried tone last week by saying economic risks are “much more balanced than in the past.”The difficulty for central banks is in managing the consequences for asset prices of their monetary policies, a challenge that has bedeviled them since the 2008 calamity. Periodically, that makes institutions such as the Fed the target of criticism.“Central banks are desperately wanting to make sure, be certain,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc. “It also means they keep policy way too easy for way too long.”The alternative officials face is to dare to wind down stimulus, taking on the risk of choking an economic recovery with a corresponding cost to livelihoods.Iceland took that plunge last week, delivering the first policy tightening in Western Europe with an interest-rate increase to contain inflation and a rampant housing market.The larger euro area, whose constituent regions vary from some of the world’s most prosperous to examples of perennial malaise, can’t be so nimble. That’s why the ECB recommends “more targeted” fiscal support for companies while avoiding stimulus withdrawal.Similarly, the Fed cited use of macroprudential tools as important to allow monetary policy to take its course. JPMorgan economists wrote this month that they anticipate Australia’s banking regulator will “formalize” debt and loan-to-income restrictions soon.However central banks and financial regulators respond to ebullience, they know the stakes are as high as ever, with the need to cement a rebound from a severe crisis in a world which will struggle to tolerate another one.At least officials can take comfort in recognizing a more familiar pre-pandemic environment: The last time their worries about risk were so synchronized was in November 2019, just weeks before the coronavirus began to cripple the global economy.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • John Normand’s Last Research Note Flags Moderate Correction Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- John Normand shared one last round of advice before signing off.JPMorgan’s head of cross-asset fundamental strategy said in a note Friday that it was his last because he’s “moving on,” though he didn’t specify where he was going.He sees a “moderate” chance of a 10% drop in the MSCI ACWI index in the Northern Hemisphere summer, which he said is better pre-empted via a range of trades that benefit from a hawkish Federal Reserve -- such as long U.S. dollar, short gold and long value versus growth -- than by reducing equity exposure overall.“If the catalyst will be a hawkish Fed due to rising inflation in the context of still-strong growth, the better risk-reward would be sell Fed-sensitive assets (bonds, gold, non-USD currencies, growth stocks) rather than to sell cyclically-sensitive ones (equities overall),” he wrote.Normand said the market is in a “mostly young” phase, though he expects returns to be below average for the rest of the year. He considers the expansion new because Fed policy is ultra-loose, output gaps are generally negative rather than positive, and profit margins are above rather than below average. But he also cautioned that equity, fixed income and currency markets have never been so broadly expensive this early in an expansion.“If I had to avoid any of the very expensive markets now it would be cryptocurrencies, because it entails two characteristics other rich markets lack: a penchant for high investor leverage, and a questionable investment these about the utility and efficiency of private money compared to legal tender,” Normand said.Normand and JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside of regular work hours.“I am grateful to dozens of JPM Research colleagues for their collaboration and to a few for their mentoring; and to clients, for their readership and engagement though good and bad calls,” Normand said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Municipal Market Sales Slacken, Raising Supply Alarms

    (Bloomberg) -- State and local governments, helped by the arrival of federal stimulus money, are in no rush to issue debt as they wait for Congress to consider sending them infrastructure funding.Municipal bond issuers are anticipated to sell $7.3 billion in bonds over the next month, the lowest visible supply mark since late March and well below the average pace of about $10 billion this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The 30-day supply projection usually accounts for about half of what is actually sold, since deals can be priced with less than a month’s notice.The drop in visible supply comes at a time of year where issuance has been historically strong. A combination of an economic rebound and the $350 billion American Rescue Plan, of which $105.3 billion has already been disbursed, has left the nation’s municipalities less dependent on borrowing, said Barclays Plc municipal strategist Mikhail Foux.“Going into the year a lot of people were thinking municipalities would have to issue bonds to fund deficits. The economic recovery was stronger than people believed,” Foux said. “Clearly we’re not going to have that much issuance over the course of the summer.”Issuers may also be waiting for federal infrastructure plans, which could serve as the catalyst for billions of dollars of debt sales. This week, Democrats in both the House and Senate advocated for leaning on the state and local government debt market in any infrastructure package and the revival of a technique to refinance debt that was rolled back during the Trump administration.For now, the lull in sales has yet to scare off participants in a muni market that has become historically expensive by some metrics. Money has continued to pour into the market unabated, with investors adding an additional $725 million to municipal-focused mutual funds, marking the 11th straight week of inflows.Those funds have been sitting on more cash than ever before, perhaps waiting for the right time to deploy. The 10 biggest mutual fund families all have higher cash holdings than 2016 levels, with some holding nearly 10% more, according to Barclays. If there’s rate volatility during the summer it could be an opportunity to put that money to work, Foux said.“If rates move higher, munis will outperform somewhat,” Foux said. “Everyone understands valuations and how rich they are and people don’t want to chase at current levels.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Merkel’s Twilight Months Cloud German Crisis Rebound: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Germany economy is enduring a moment of flux as it tries to shake off the coronavirus crisis, just as the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel draws to a close.In just four months on Wednesday, voters will choose a new government in an election that augurs a turning point as she leaves a political void after 16 years in office -- accompanied by a sense of unfinished business in retooling the continent’s growth engine.The task that will now pass to Merkel’s successor, who must confront the challenge of how to re-engineer Europe’s biggest economy and reap the opportunities of the post-crisis world, without losing its edge.While the pandemic may be a catalyst for change, the job still won’t be easy.Firstly, the country’s recovery must still fully take hold, with data due this week to show the extent of economic damage caused during lockdowns at the start of the year. At least business confidence on Tuesday may keep increasing above pre-crisis levels.The shape of the next coalition might then determine how quickly Germany resumes its usual fiscal rectitude. Too fast a retrenchment of support could hurt the rebound, a risk highlighted by the International Monetary Fund last week.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s Social Democrat partner in government, may share his view on that in a conversation with Bloomberg on Tuesday. An INSA poll published Sunday showed support for his party inched up by 1 percentage point while staying firmly in third place. The new government will need to deploy both imagination and drive to rethink a growth model founded on high-end manufacturing, in a global economy where the greatest prosperity is generated in even more lucrative areas such as technology.Germany’s business backbone has enormous potential, as showcased by BioNTech SE, whose innovative vaccine was the first in the western world to be approved for use. But even with such winners on board, the race to forge a successful future will be fierce.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Germany’s Ifo survey will provide more clues about how the economy is faring. The economic picture has been weighed down by extended restrictions on public life. The outlook is brighter amid expectations of a robust recovery spurred by pent-up demand as curbs ease following a pick up in the country’s vaccination program.”--For full preview, click hereElsewhere, Group of Seven finance chiefs hold a virtual meeting and central banks in Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya and New Zealand set rates.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S.In the U.S., investors will be watching April data on personal spending, durable goods orders and home sales to gauge the strength of the recovery at the start of the second quarter.Several policy makers at the Federal Reserve are also set to speak -- including board member Lael Brainard. She’s scheduled to speak at a cryptocurrency conference, which will be in the spotlight after the market’s wild ride in recent days.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and board member Hitoshi Suzuki will give their latest views on the pandemic recovery in speeches on Monday and Wednesday. Tokyo CPI data is due later in the week as Japan continues to see weakness in prices despite the global upturn in inflation.Bank Indonesia meets Tuesday with no change to its monetary settings expected. New Zealand’s central bank is also expected to keep rates and QE settings unchanged on Wednesday with Governor Adrian Orr likely to insist policy will remain stimulatory for a prolonged period even as the economic outlook improves.South Korea’s central bank meets Thursday with price growth above 2% for the first time in two-and-a-half years. The BOK will update its forecasts and likely stand pat on policy as it continues to monitor ongoing improvement in the economy.China’s central bank said Sunday it will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at “basically stable” levels after recent comments by its officials who suggested the currency be allowed to appreciate and authorities should eventually let up on controlling it.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaIn a week shortened across much of the continent by a holiday on Monday, the most significant reports due aside from German data range from euro-region economic confidence to a final reading of French gross domestic product for the first quarter.Several central bank officials will speak around Europe, including at a conference on Tuesday that features Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves and European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane. Meanwhile Silvana Tenreyro and Gertjan Vlieghe of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee are scheduled to deliver speeches too.Hungary on Tuesday will probably keep its interest rates unchanged before becoming the first central bank in the European Union’s east to start monetary tightening next month to tame surging inflation. The same day, Czech and Slovak policy makers discuss the pros and cons of adopting the euro.Turning to Africa, data on Sunday will probably show Nigeria’s economic growth remained close to zero in the first quarter after oil production and its purchasing managers index were little changed from the previous three months.On Tuesday, the nation’s central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged, even with inflation at double the top of its target range, as it seeks to spur an economic recovery. Meanwhile, monetary authorities in Kenya and Angola are also expected to hold on Wednesday and Friday.Turkey reports foreign tourist arrivals for April on Monday. Hopes are dimming for a summer revival in tourism that would bring in much-needed foreign currency and support the lira as concerns grow about the central bank’s diminished reserves.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaAs is the case elsewhere worldwide, inflation is very much back in focus in Latin America. Look for Mexico’s biweekly reading to show a year-on-year decline, damping some concern about central bank tightening. Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa has ruled out further easing and said Banxico might raise its key rate even before the Fed.In Brazil, forecasts see the mid-month reading of the benchmark inflation index pushing past 7%, well over target, followed by reports on the country’s broadest measure of inflation as well as wholesale prices.On Wednesday, Mexico posts first-quarter output data, with the minutes of the central bank’s last meeting set for Thursday publication.Brazilian and Mexican unemployment figures respectively may be little changed and still well off pre-pandemic levels.On Friday, Colombia’s central bank will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%. With the country’s 1.95% inflation print for April, the region’s five big economies now all feature negative inflation-adjusted interest rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updates with poll in seventh paragraph. Earlier versions corrected Merkel’s time in office and the period until the German vote.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Windhorst Restructures H2O Debt He Was Supposed to Buy Back

    (Bloomberg) -- German financier Lars Windhorst’s Tennor Holding struck a deal with H2O Asset Management to restructure the debt held by the investment fund that he was supposed to buy back.The transaction includes the issuance of 1.45 billion euros ($1.77 billion) of new notes due next year to retire debt linked to companies owned by Tennor, held by H2O and smaller bondholders, Windhorst said in a statement to business partners and clients seen by Bloomberg. Some details of the deal were also published on Tennor’s website on Saturday.Under the agreement, and subject to certain conditions, equity stakes in Windhorst’s Avatera Medical NV and La Perla Fashion Holding that guaranteed the old debt will be transferred back to Tennor. The new super senior secured notes will pay 4.5% interest and will be secured by entities in the Tennor group, according to the statement.An official at H2O declined to comment on the deal. A representative for Tennor declined to provide further details.The restructuring of the bonds is the latest step in a two-year back-and-forth over the illiquid bonds sold by Windhorst-linked companies that triggered severe fund outflows for H2O, once part of Natixis SA’s asset management stable.Buyback DealLast year, H2O agreed to sell the investments back to Windhorst in several steps, seeking to complete the transactions by next month. The buyback deal struggled to take off as the French regulator ordered H2O to freeze funds over valuation uncertainties, while Tennor couldn’t raise sufficient new financing and monetize investments. Only in March this year he reached an agreement to sell Tennor’s controlling stake in Fyber NV, a digital advertising company, to line up funds.Read more: Lars Windhorst Clinches $600 Million Deal Ahead of H2O RepaymentIn the summer of 2019, H2O suffered 8 billion euros of fund outflows sparked by investor concerns about holdings of thinly-traded notes linked to Windhorst.After the buyback deal was agreed, Bloomberg News reported that Windhorst had secured financing to repurchase some of the notes at a discount of about 50% via a new bond dubbed Evergreen Funding. The notes have since been retired.H2O’s investors were trapped for some time because the French regulator intervened and ordered the company to halt redemptions from some of its portfolios due to valuation uncertainties. H2O marked down the value of those investments repeatedly. In January, the fund’s shareholder Natixis SA decided to sell its stake to management.(Updates with comments in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lack of Women Set to Cost Male-Dominated Private Equity More

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity’s women problem is about to become a shade more costly -- at least for Sweden’s EQT AB and the companies it sponsors.As part of a 500 million-euro ($612 million) bond issue priced earlier this month, Stockholm-listed EQT took the unprecedented step of agreeing to pay lenders a higher interest rate if it failed to increase the percentage of women in its investment team, according to the sale prospectus. With women accounting for just 21% of the team currently, it set itself a target of 28% by 2026.The move follows former Chief Executive Officer Thomas Von Koch’s 2018 claim that firms failing to challenge the status quo on diversity will put themselves at a disadvantage. Across the world women make up 32% of junior roles and 25% of mid-level roles in private equity on average, according to a March report from Preqin. That weighting drops to 12% for senior positions.Private equity remains one of the most male-dominated sectors of finance. Carlyle Group Inc. and KKR & Co. are among firms that have set targets for the percentage of women on the boards of portfolio companies. Carlyle in February established a $4.1 billion credit line with borrowing costs linked to that metric. Apollo Global Management Inc. and Blackstone Group Inc. have also talked up efforts to increase the numbers of women and ethnic minorities at portfolio companies.More broadly, companies have issued 9.3 billion euros of sustainability-linked bonds in Europe so far this year, nearly twice the full-year tally from 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.EQT’s interest-rate offer works like this. If it fails to hit the target, the coupon paid to bondholders increases by 7.5 basis points. Adding a twist, the company will pay a further 7.5 basis points if the companies it owns miss their boards’ diversity goals, and another 10 basis points if they fall short of a greenhouse gas-emissions target.Last week, medical diagnostics firm Cerba HealthCare SAS raised a 1.53 billion-euro loan to finance EQT’s buyout that set goals for the share of women in senior management and emissions reductions. Cerba must pay a penalty for missing these targets but can also win a discount if it meets them.Not everyone’s happy with the target that EQT has set itself.“An improvement of 7% over today’s rather poor average over the next five years is not very impressive,” said Ingrid Teigland Akay, a managing partner of Oslo-based Hadean Ventures AS who runs a venture-capital fund that invests in women-led start ups. The target needs to be higher “to make a substantial difference,” she said.For its part, EQT says it has made steps toward surpassing the goals.“EQT has set appropriate diversity goals for its recently launched $500m sustainability-linked bond that will help to continue to drive positive change,” Anna Wahlstrom, global head of human resources at EQT, said. “This approach resulted in EQT being able to hire 39% female candidates in 2020 across our investment teams, up from only 19% the year before.”(Updates with deal volume data in the fifth paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of Anna Wahlstrom’s surname in the last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.