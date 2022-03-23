U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,476.24
    -35.37 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,479.81
    -327.65 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,000.12
    -108.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.40
    -28.94 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.93
    +5.66 (+5.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.80
    +17.30 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    +0.32 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1013
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3120
    -0.0610 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1010
    +0.2850 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,168.88
    -368.16 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.69
    +4.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Statement from the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health on the Overdose Crisis

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today's release of national data on opioid and stimulant-related overdose deaths and other harms highlights the continued tragic impacts of the increasingly toxic drug supply and how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the overdose crisis. With on average 20 people dying, and 17 hospitalized every day from January to September 2021, it is clear the toll this crisis is taking, as these numbers are heartbreaking, and we empathize with the grief felt by friends, families, and communities that have lost loved ones.

Our Government recognizes that substance use is a public health issue, not an issue for the criminal justice system. It is shaped by complex factors, including physical and mental health, and social determinants of health such as access to housing, income, and culturally appropriate and accessible substance use and mental health services.

As the first federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, I am working to lead a whole-of-society approach to address problematic substance use in Canada. That means working with a wide variety of representatives ranging from stakeholder organizations, community-based service providers, people with lived and living experience, health care experts, families, community advocates, Indigenous representatives, law enforcement, and provincial, territorial, and municipal counterparts to listen to their concerns, learn from their experiences and in order to take action together.

Our partners are united in their commitment to support individuals who use substances, and have the experience and expertise needed to develop and implement an effective plan to respond to the overdose crisis, decrease the stigma often faced by people who use substances, and save lives.

To make a lasting difference, our actions must take a multifaceted and collaborative approach. Just this month, our Government announced that, in partnership with the Standards Council of Canada, we are working on the development of national standards for mental health and substance use. This is the first step in formalizing what Canadians and Indigenous Peoples can expect in the most appropriate care related to mental health and substance use across the country. While recovery will look different for everyone, meeting people who use drugs where they are at is critical to ensuring they receive the compassionate, timely, stigma-free and trauma informed support they need.

We are investing in harm reduction-focused interventions to prevent overdose deaths in many parts of Canada. Naloxone access and training, supervised consumption sites and safer supply programs are preventing and reversing opioid overdoses and saving lives. Just last week, we announced a $3.5 million investment into extending four safer supply programs in Victoria, Vancouver and Toronto. With this additional funding, these pilot projects will continue to provide prescribed medications as an alternative to the toxic drug supply as well as offer services that support people who use drugs. Our Government will continue to support life-saving initiatives like these across the country, while working to build safe and healthy communities everywhere.

The pandemic has highlighted the gaps that exist in our health system and social safety net, and all orders of government, stakeholders, and communities across the country need to increase efforts to bridge these gaps, meet the diverse needs of people who use drugs, and save lives.

We need to do more – and we will do more. We must help Canadians receive the life-saving substance use and health supports they need that are safe, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed.

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., M.P.

Relevant links

Helping people who use substances during COVID-19
Federal actions on opioids to date

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/23/c8439.html

Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • Market check: Stocks drop, AMC and GameStop rally

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how stocks are trading on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Is it a Wise Move to Still Buy Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Shares?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund & Ariel Appreciation Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending December 31, 2021, Ariel Fund and Ariel Appreciation Fund lagged their primary value benchmarks. This was largely due to some weakness among our […]

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GameStop rallies after Ryan Cohen buys 100,000 shares of the meme stock

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman reports that GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen has bought $100,000 shares of the meme stock, now owning 11.9% of the electronics retail company.

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Intel, Micron CEOs testify before Congress on need for U.S. chip production

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel and Micron CEOs testifying before U.S. Congress.

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaCitigro

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Why Moderna stock isn't surging on news of coronavirus vaccine for young children

    Here's why Moderna's stock isn't reacting more favorably to a potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • Here’s Why Tao Value Disposed its Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Shares

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Ukraine Update: U.S. to Sanction ‘Political Figures,’ Oligarchs

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as NATO leaders prepare to meet in Brussels to discuss the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomePutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves