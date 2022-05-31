U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.39
    -0.85 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,164.58
    -48.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,151.78
    +20.65 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.55
    -15.35 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.87
    -0.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.20
    -13.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.51 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8390
    +0.0960 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6250
    +1.0050 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,996.56
    +1,338.88 (+4.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    695.94
    -0.12 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.66
    +7.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,279.80
    -89.63 (-0.33%)
     

Statement from the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health on the Overdose Crisis and the Exemption from Controlled Drugs and Substances Act - Personal possession of small amounts of certain illegal substances in British Columbia (January 31, 2023 to January 31, 2026)

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Every day in Canada, the overdose crisis continues to take a tragic toll. It has and continues to be heartbreaking for families, friends and communities across the country. Collectively, we must recognize that substance use is a public health issue that is shaped by complex factors, many of which can be beyond an individual's control. These "root causes" include experiences of trauma; physical and mental health; income and access to stable housing; and the ongoing effects of colonization and the residential school system on First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

As mental health and substance use among Canadians have worsened throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that solutions to the overdose crisis must consider broader health and social issues. The goal must be to save lives. The Government of Canada has been investing heavily into ending this crisis, but more needs to be done, and innovative solutions must be pursued.

Since becoming the first federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, I have met with stakeholders, experts, service providers, people with lived and living experiences and my counterparts in jurisdictions across Canada to discuss our common goal: decrease substance use harms, prevent overdose, reduce stigma and end this crisis. I have heard clearly that we must work together to innovate and find new ways to respond to the increasingly toxic illegal drug supply and save lives. We also heard that regions and communities across the country have different needs. We are committed to addressing substance use as a health issue, and move it out of the criminal justice system.

It is important to acknowledge that since 2020, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) has had a guideline in place for prosecutors that provides that criminal prosecution for simple possession of controlled substances should generally be reserved for the most serious cases, and that alternatives to prosecution and diversion from the criminal justice system should be considered for simple possession cases.

British Columbia (BC) has been severely impacted by overdose deaths and related harms, and declared the overdose crisis a public health emergency in 2016. As part of its comprehensive public health response to this crisis, the province requested a subsection 56(1) exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) so that adults in the province will not be subject to criminal charges for personal possession of small amounts of certain illegal drugs.

I have thoroughly reviewed and carefully considered both the public health and public safety impacts of this request.

Today, I have granted BC's request for a subsection 56(1) exemption. From January 31, 2023 to January 31, 2026, adults 18 and over in BC will not be subject to criminal charges for the possession of up to 2.5 grams of certain illegal drugs for personal use. We are granting this exemption because our government is committed to using all available tools that reduce stigma, substance use harms, and continuing to work with jurisdictions, to save lives and end this crisis.

This time-limited exemption is the first of its kind in Canada, and with it comes the responsibility for the health and safety of all people in BC. As part of the exemption request, BC has committed to a comprehensive implementation plan. We will be monitoring closely the fulfillment of these commitments as I made clear in a letter of requirements that I have sent to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions of British Columbia. This letter lays out requirements to improving access to health and social services; providing law enforcement training and guidance; engaging with Indigenous partners; undertaking consultations with people who use drugs, law enforcement, racialized communities and other key stakeholders; leading effective public awareness. The exemption requires identifying the key public health and public safety indicators and conducting comprehensive monitoring and evaluation.

Throughout the exemption period, we will work with the province to analyze data and evidence, and assess impact to ensure it continues to be the right decision for people in BC. I assure you that real-time adjustments will be made based upon receipt and analysis of any concerning data. We look forward to undertaking this ground-breaking work with them in partnership.

The dedication, commitment and hard work of the province, as well as the municipalities, has provided the foundation for us approving this request. I would particularly like to commend the City of Vancouver's leadership on this issue. For many years now, Vancouver has been at the forefront of innovative approaches in addressing substance use in Canada, such as the Four Pillars approach that they laid out on drug policy, and through its ability to work collaboratively in various partnerships to support people who use drugs.

While approving this request is important, we remain committed to responding to this crisis from a whole-of-system approach, addressing the toxic drug supply, and doing everything we can to save lives. Our Government has launched many actions and investments to date to address the overdose crisis -- safer supply programs, increased naloxone access, increased options for opioid agonist treatment, supervised consumption sites and drug checking technologies are essential elements of the comprehensive approach we are taking with our partners.

Today, I am also announcing an additional $11.78 million in federal funding for 14 projects through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program, here in British Columbia. By scaling up prevention, harm reduction and treatment efforts, these projects will help people who are at risk of experiencing substance-related harms and overdose.

We know that more needs to be done across the country and we must continue to support evidence-based initiatives that protect the health and safety of all Canadians.

Our government remains committed to working in partnership with all provinces, territories, municipalities, Indigenous communities, and experts, including individuals with lived and living experience, to support access to a comprehensive range of evidence-based services and supports. Together we will end this tragic crisis, and so that no more families, friends or communities will lose a loved one to a heartbreaking overdose.

Relevant links
The exemption explained
The exemption in full
The Letter of Requirements

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., M.P.

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/31/c3394.html

Recommended Stories

  • Student loans: Biden asks Congress to forgive $10,000 per borrower

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's plan for student loan forgiveness, whether Congress is likely to cancel $10,000 per borrower, and how it could affect Biden's approval rating.

  • Biden, in Rare Powell Meeting, Seeks to Deflect Inflation Blame

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden used a rare meeting with Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell to declare that he’s respecting the central bank’s independence - while simultaneously shifting responsibility for taming decades-high inflation ahead of the November midterms. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recess

  • Retirement in Canada vs. America: What's the Difference?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but subtle differences between the two exist.

  • Ocugen adds regenerative medicines to its product pipeline

    Dr. Shankar Musunuri, the CEO and co-founder of Ocugen, said the company's next step will be working with the FDA to create a Phase 3 testing program.

  • Moment Russian soldier gives middle finger to Ukraine drone before it blows up tank

    The Russian tank was left a blazing wreck by the attack as Ukrainian forces continue to defend the country’s east

  • Sperm Donor With Genetic Condition Doesn't Tell Lesbians He Contacted

    James MacDougall fathered 15 children without telling the women using his services that he had fragile-X syndrome.

  • China a 'very important customer', says Saudi Arabia, as global oil supply worries grow

    Saudi Arabia is committed to supplying crude oil to China and interested in collaborating with the world's No 2 economy on issues ranging from climate change to curbing inflation, says the Gulf state's economic minister. The comments by Faisal al-Ibrahim come as the world braces for a new round of oil price hikes following a Western embargo on Russian oil over its invasion of Ukraine. China, which relies on imports for 70 per cent of its requirements, is trying every means possible to keep its m

  • French Inflation Hits Another Record, Feeding Rate Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowFrench inflation accelerated to another all-time high, heap

  • Ukraine Latest: Germany and Greece Pledge More Weaponry for Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders wrapped up a two-day summit after agreeing to pursue a ban on Russian oil imports in the latest effort to punish President Vladimir Putin, as Kremlin-led forces on the ground closed in on the eastern region of Luhansk. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless G

  • Colombian Assets Rally on ‘Anyone But Petro’ Election Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombian assets jumped Tuesday after construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez defied polls to secure a place in the election runoff, reducing the chances that leftist senator Gustavo Petro will be the next president. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Ma

  • Putin health mystery leads to rare Kremlin denial

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been fond of macho displays of personal virility and strength. Just months into his first term as the nation’s leader, he served as the co-pilot of a fighter jet that landed in Grozny, the Chechen capital that had been devastated under his direction. He has been photographed riding a horse without a shirt and hunting, also shirtless.

  • Patients Reveal Horror Stories About Utah OBGYN Who Allegedly Abused More Than 80 Women

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyJane Doe S.P. was a 19-year-old college student and newly engaged in 2008 when she booked an appointment for a “premarital exam.” Such visits are unique to heavily Mormon Utah, can be similar to a first annual gynecology checkup, and are meant to establish a relationship with an OB-GYN before marriage and having sex for the first time.“I had heard that women go to the doctor before they get married and get birth control,” Jane, who is ide

  • 1 Dead After Crashing Into Miami Pond Teeming With Alligators

    Police snipers guarded the pond during a tense rescue attempt.

  • Putin believes 30,000 dead Russian soldiers is 'price worth paying' in Ukraine war

    According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as of 31 May, 30,500 Russian soldiers have so far been killed.

  • Consumers Squeezed Even More Between Russian Oil Ban and Chinese Reboot

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s planned ban on Russian oil imports and the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China threaten to add a fresh jolt to surging consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffEuropean

  • Faith leaders in Boston raise questions about police response to recent beach trouble

    Police arrested five and dispersed hundreds during May 21 incident at Carson Beach

  • When might Pennsylvania permit driverless vehicles on its roads?

    Pittsburgh is the home for several autonomous vehicle companies but these very companies are shifting their driverless testing to other states where such practice is allowed. That could be changing soon in Pennsylvania.

  • Parasailing cable snapped before slamming mom and kids into Keys bridge, witness says

    A parasailing cable tethering a young mother and two children to a boat snapped on Memorial Day, sending their harness into the water and dragging them for at least a mile before they hit a Florida Keys bridge, the captain who rescued them said.

  • Higher Oil Prices, Inflation, and More to Know About the EU’s Ban on Russian Crude

    The bloc has pledged to block two-thirds of Russian oil imports to its 27 member countries, with the goal of phasing out 90% by the end of the year.