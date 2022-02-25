U.S. markets closed

Statement by the Minister of Natural Resources on the Evolving Situation in Ukraine

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, released the following statement on the evolving situation in Ukraine:

"We remain steadfast in our support of Ukraine as Russia's actions violate international law and threaten international peace and security. Canada condemns recent efforts by Russia to use energy as a tool of influence and coercion and we are working closely with our international partners to maintain stability of global energy markets.

"The economic sanctions imposed on Russia by Canada and its allies are intended to respond to the gravity of Russia's actions – and are not intended to affect world energy markets.

"Canada is in a secure position in terms of energy supply. As Europe works to address the present geopolitical and socio-economic challenges, we are communicating with allies to ensure energy supply chains are preserved in Canada while monitoring their status worldwide.

"We will continue to work with our G7 partners in supporting Ukraine, its national energy security, and sovereignty and territorial integrity."

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/24/c3901.html

