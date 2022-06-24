U.S. markets close in 5 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,881.31
    +85.58 (+2.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,301.56
    +624.20 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,497.18
    +264.98 (+2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.29
    +41.62 (+2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.27
    +4.00 (+3.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.20
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1280
    +0.0600 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2160
    +0.2830 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,108.83
    +549.12 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.53
    +4.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,191.22
    +170.77 (+2.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

·1 min read

The Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, wishes Francophones and Francophiles across Canada a very happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - June 24 is a day of celebrations! Festivities for the Fête nationale du Québec are taking place in that province, and across Canada, Francophones and Francophiles are showing their pride by celebrating their language and traditions for Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, I invite you to join me—and the 10 million Canadians who speak French—and make the most of this festive day to learn more about the contribution of all Francophones to Canadian identity.

Marking Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, a day of national significance, is an opportunity to strengthen the ties that unite us—regardless of our native language—and to continue on the road to a better future and a more inclusive Canada for everyone.

Wherever you are in the country, take part in the activities going on in your community. You will find that while our expressions and accents are as diverse as they are colourful, we all have the Canadian Francophonie at heart! By speaking and listening to each other, we contribute to the vitality of the French language in Canada and around the world.

Speak out; we want to hear from you! Share your experience on social media using the hashtag #SaintJeanBaptiste. And as we say across the Canadian Francophonie, « Bonne St-Jean! »

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c8828.html

