Statement by the Minister of Transport about the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's investigation report on the fishing vessel Chief William Saulis

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, issued this statement about the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's investigation report on the fishing vessel Chief William Saulis.

"The safety of Canada's transportation system is paramount. Our hearts continue to go out to the family members and loved ones of the crew members who tragically lost their lives due to the sinking of the fishing vessel Chief William Saulis, on December 15, 2020, near Delaps Cove, Nova Scotia.

"I want to thank the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for their work in conducting the investigation and publishing their report. I share their commitment to advancing the safety of Canada's transportation system and I am committed to working with partners to further enhance Canada's marine safety system.

"Transport Canada will thoroughly review the investigation report and its recommendation, and I will provide a formal response to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada within 90 days.

"Our government is committed to reducing the risk of accidents and loss of life on fishing vessels and Transport Canada continues to advance work on fishing vessel safety in Canada. In 2017, new Fishing Vessel Safety Regulations came into force and phase II of these regulations should be implemented in 2023. We will continue to work to strengthen our measures and prevent tragic events."

