Statement by Minister Wilkinson Congratulating Canadian Clean Technology Companies

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, released the following statement on the Cleantech Group's 2022 Global Cleantech 100 list of Companies Committed to Taking Action on the Climate Crisis:

"Today, Cleantech Group released the Global Cleantech 100 list, recognizing companies that represent the private, independent and for-profit companies best positioned to deliver solutions that will take us from commitments to actions on the road to net zero emissions by 2050. 100 companies were selected from over 10,000 nominees, hailing from more than 94 countries. The fact that 13 of the top 100 companies are Canadian is a testament to Canada's leadership role in the global clean energy transition.

I would like to congratulate the 13 Canadian companies that were named a 2022 Global Cleantech 100 Company. These companies are working in diverse fields across the cleantech sector:

Confronting climate change in thoughtful ways also offers the potential for significant economic opportunities for businesses, communities and workers in Canada and around the world. This year's Canadian finalists are taking advantage of those opportunities, and today, they are being recognized for their innovation, achievements and advancements. With each company making significant contributions to accelerate national and global net-zero targets, they are the driving force behind what makes Canada one of the global leaders in this sector. They are the product of Canada's strong and dynamic cleantech sector, which contributed $31B to Canada's GDP in 2020.

The federal government is making generational investments to support Canadian companies just like those highlighted above, to enhance Canada's competitive advantage, diversify market opportunities, create good middle-class jobs, and achieve our emissions reduction targets.

Story continues

NRCan is proud to have supported eight of these companies through initiatives such as Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada and the Energy Innovation Program . The department's research, development, and demonstration programming provides needed earlier stage support to companies, enabling them to have impact at national and global scales.

These efforts include decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors, including industry and heavy transportation, enhancing energy efficiency and expanding one of the world's cleanest electricity mixes to produce even more clean energy, and power even more of our economy. Through strong partnerships, innovation and environmental protection, we are building a more sustainable and competitive future for all.

I am incredibly proud of these Canadian clean technology companies and I applaud them for being included in this year's Global Cleantech Top 100 list."

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c4875.html