Statement - Minister's Statement: Food Day Canada 2022

"Today, to mark Food Day Canada, I join foodies everywhere to celebrate our remarkable Canadian food. From farm to fork, thank you to all those who work hard to feed our country and a growing global population. I also salute chefs, professional and amateur, for your passion in turning Canadian ingredients into unforgettable feasts.

As part of the theme for this year's event, "Putting Canada on the menu", I invite you to buy, cook and eat Canadian products. I encourage you to take part in celebrations, enjoy locally-made food, and try a new recipe using Canadian ingredients.

I also encourage you to connect with local producers at farmers' markets and let them be your inspiration with suggestions. Ask them about how they produce the food you enjoy; they will be proud to tell you more about it. You'll quickly realize how much they care about food quality and the environment.

The agriculture and food sector drives one in nine jobs in Canada. It contributes more than $143 billion to our gross domestic product. It is an important engine of economic growth for our country, supporting our diverse Canadian cuisine, as well as food security at home and around the world.

So today, let's all thank our producers, processors, and the many workers across this amazing sector. Best wishes for a happy Food Day Canada 2022! Cheers!"

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau,

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

