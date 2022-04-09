U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0038 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3200
    +0.3500 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,429.37
    -823.33 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs and National Defence commemorate Battle of Vimy Ridge

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2022 /CNW/ - In the early stages of the First World War, Germany captured Vimy Ridge in northern France and turned it into a strong defensive position. With its complex system of tunnels and trenches, and a heavy arsenal of machine guns and artillery pieces, the Germans established a nearly impenetrable fortress that the Allies struggled to overtake. Hundreds of thousands of Allied troops would be killed or wounded in unsuccessful assaults on Vimy Ridge in 1914 and 1915.

By the spring of 1917, with Europe having been at war for more than two-and-a-half years and neither side gaining significant ground, a major attack was planned for April in the area around Arras, France.

It would fall to the Canadians to capture Vimy Ridge.

For the first time, all four divisions of the Canadian Corps would fight together as one formation. After spending all winter strengthening the lines, preparing for the assault and training rigorously, the first wave of between 15,000 and 20,000 Canadian soldiers attacked on the morning of 9 April 1917.

In the first phase of the assault, Canadian battalions suffered great numbers of casualties as they came up against fierce and deadly machine gun fire. But by noon of that first day, most of the heavily defended ridge was captured and by 12 April, the Allies commanded the heights overlooking the Douai Plain.

In remembering the Battle of Vimy Ridge, Canadians are encouraged to reflect on the heroism and sacrifices of those who fought so hard to help secure peace in Europe during the First World War.

Quotes

"Despite the enormous losses suffered by the Canadian Corps in the Battle of Vimy Ridge, they achieved a victory that still today is remembered as one of Canada's most important military accomplishments. At a time of great instability in the world, we honour the memory of all those who fought and died at Vimy Ridge by pledging to do everything we can to preserve and protect the peace and freedom that their sacrifice helped to give us."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The bravery and sacrifice demonstrated by Canadian soldiers during the Battle of Vimy Ridge contributed to one of the most significant Allied victories of the First World War. The courageous actions of Canadians in uniform during the great conflicts of the first half of the 20th century, and those of Canadian Armed Forces members in more recent years, have helped ensure that peace and freedom remain pillars of Canadian society. Lest we forget."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

Associated links:
veterans.gc.ca/canadaremembers

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/09/c3824.html

Recommended Stories

  • Film studios are opting for action movies over romantic comedies

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses why major movie studios are opting for blockbuster action movies over rom-coms.

  • How an All-Volunteer Ukrainian Battalion Freed Nova Basan and Three Other Ukrainian Towns

    To better understand Ukraine's re-taking of Nova Basan, outside of Kyiv, and the larger effort to push back Russia's military from Ukraine's capital, here is a photographed unit from the front lines.

  • Russia’s First Default in a Century Looks All But Inevitable Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleFinland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid WeighedDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingWill Smith Says He’ll Accept 10-Year Ban From Oscars After SlapRussia’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after another brutal week for the country’s finances.First, the Treasury

  • ‘Recession shock’: Bank of America is the latest major institution to deliver a grim warning for the future

    Banks, billionaires, and investors are warning that the writing is on the wall for a recession to strike.

  • Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

    Software giant Microsoft is among the big companies that have mobilized in favor of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago.

  • Slowdown in economy has to be 'dramatic' as Fed raises interest rates: top economist

    Those experts calling for a recession may be onto something.

  • This global-conflict expert sees a bleak end for the Ukraine war and for Putin

    As we consider how the war in Ukraine will end, we must first understand how it began. Russia invaded for geostrategic reasons — having Ukraine as a buffer state safeguards Moscow from invasion from the west — and for economic reasons, which have often gone overlooked. It may have increased total wealth, but Russia remains a poor country.

  • It’s now clear that the Federal Reserve has made a huge monetary-policy error

    In May 2020 I was on Anthony Pompliano’s podcast describing the likelihood of high inflation in the coming years and the Federal Reserve trying to catch up. Unfortunately, the subjective nature of discretionary interest rate policy has left the Fed doing what it typically does: looking at 12-month trailing data in a reactive manner and then responding when it becomes clear that the economy is drunk. The Fed now wants to swipe a punch bowl that it should have been watering down long ago.

  • Race On to Rearm Eastern Front That May Decide Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia refocuses its invasion of Ukraine on the east, recognition is growing in Kyiv and allied capitals that the window to prevent the nation’s partition and a long war of attrition may be narrow.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to SlovakiaPutin Army Regroups for Ukra

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • More F-35s, Compass Call replacements make it onto Air Force wish list

    The unfunded priorities list calls for more electronic warfare aircraft and F-35 fighters, as well as money to help bases recover from natural disasters.

  • Air Force Ramps Up Spending on Next-Generation Stealth Bomber

    The Air Force awarded a $108 million deal to a defense contractor to start acquiring parts for the B-21 Raider program.

  • NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia's war

    As Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine accelerated early this year, military planners at NATO began preparing to dispatch scores of fighter jets and surveillance aircraft into the skies near Russia and Ukraine. From a military point of view, though, the forces arrayed around Ukraine appeared designed to do just that. It became a matter of urgency to put more eyes in the sky and to tightly link NATO aircraft, warships, ground-based missile systems and radar installations to protect the alliance’s eastern flank.

  • Russians bury dead soldiers as Kremlin admits major losses in Ukraine

    Russian families buried relatives killed in Ukraine with automatic gun salutes and military brass bands on Friday, a day after the Kremlin admitted for the first time that it had lost significant numbers of troops. Russia sent tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what it calls a "special operation". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the losses were "a huge tragedy for us."

  • How the U.S. plans to starve Russia's 'war machine' -Treasury's Adeyemo to Reuters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is ramping up sanctions against Russia to deprive Moscow's "war machine" of money and components needed to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, but curbing a main source of funding, Russian energy exports, will take time, U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters on Thursday. The United States and its allies have "a lot more that we can and we will do" to punish Moscow if Russia fails to halt its invasion, Adeyemo told Reuters in an interview.

  • Sri Lanka not caught in a China debt trap, says ambassador to Beijing, as turmoil persists at home

    Sri Lanka is not caught in a debt trap by China, according to its ambassador in Beijing, as the Indian Ocean island nation seeks help to overcome its most severe economic woes in decades, a situation leading to public unrest and a political crisis for the government. Speaking with the South China Morning Post on Monday, envoy Palitha Kohona admitted his country was in a difficult situation and had asked for financial support to help it get through the spiralling economic crisis which had led the

  • Kremlin says Russia has suffered 'significant losses' in Ukraine

    Russia's defence ministry said on March 25, its most recent update, that 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed since the start of the campaign, and 3,825 had been wounded. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said two days later that at least 10,000 Russian soldiers had probably been killed. "We have significant losses of troops," Peskov told the British channel Sky News in an interview, "and it's a huge tragedy for us."

  • Davis-Monthan’s future in flux after Congress blocked A-10 retirement

    Disagreements over the fate of the A-10 Warthog have had a broader impact in Tucson.

  • The White House is freaked out that Putin's next big win could be in Paris

    If Russia apologist Marine LePen wins the French elections, Washington fears she could unravel the Western NATO alliance.

  • UK sanctions Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain added Vladimir Putin's daughters to its sanctions list on Friday, mirroring moves by the United States, in what it said was an effort to target the lifestyles of those in the Russian president's inner circle. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Britain and other Western allies have announced several waves of sanctions targetting Moscow's wealthy elites, key industries and its access to the international financial system. An update to Britain's sanctions list announced asset freezes on Putin's adult daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, and Sergeyevna Vinokurova, the daughter of foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.