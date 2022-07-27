Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs and National Defence mark 69th anniversary of Korean War Armistice

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Korean War started in June 1950, when North Korean troops invaded South Korea. In the eyes of the recently formed United Nations, it was an open act of aggression that required global intervention.

Canada was among the 18 UN member nations that contributed units to the multinational force that served with American and South Korean forces in Korea. Royal Canadian Navy destroyers and a Royal Canadian Air Force transport squadron were soon sent to East Asia, followed by soldiers of the Canadian Army Special Force, which went on to become the 25th Canadian Infantry Brigade Group.

Alongside their allies, and against heavy attacks and in gruelling conditions, the Canadian units did all they could to help secure the peace. Of the more than 26,000 Canadian service members who took part in this bitter conflict, 516 made the ultimate sacrifice. Many others were wounded and some Veterans carried the burdens of war with them for the rest of their lives.

After more than three years of hostilities and a prolonged negotiation process, the armistice to end the active fighting in Korea was signed in Panmunjom on 27 July 1953—69 years ago today.

Quotes

"Today, we remember the 516 Canadians who gave their lives during the Korean War, and extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who served during the conflict. I encourage all Canadians to reflect on the enormous sacrifices made by the men and women who travelled to the other side of the world to help UN forces try to restore peace in South Korea."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"Today we pay tribute to those Canadian soldiers who, seven decades ago, bravely deployed to serve during the Korean War. Let us remember them, and the 516 Canadians who made the ultimate sacrifice, for their courage and commitment to preserving peace and freedom in the world."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

