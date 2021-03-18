U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,928.64
    -45.48 (-1.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,951.85
    -63.52 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,186.59
    -338.61 (-2.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,298.01
    -38.38 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.74
    -4.86 (-7.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.80
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1916
    -0.0070 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7310
    +0.0900 (+5.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9700
    +0.1150 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,435.31
    +2,293.04 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.11
    -14.10 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

Statement of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health on Historic Confirmation of Xavier Becerra as Nation's 25th Secretary of Health and Human Services

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "With Secretary Becerra, the nation has the leader of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, that it needs to meet the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and who will bring equity to our nation's health and human services to ensure all have the opportunity to achieve their full potential. We welcome this historic confirmation and look forward to working with Secretary Becerra to ensure the best health for all," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

"Under his leadership, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will lead the COVID response in a way that recognizes the sacrifices and losses that so many have endured and create a new path forward. His decades of experience with government at all levels and legislative and regulatory processes have prepared him to be the DHHS Secretary that the country and indeed the global community needs. As the first Hispanic Secretary of Health and Human Services, his example will continue to be a beacon of achievement and possibility for all and especially for the next generation of Hispanic leadership," concluded Dr. Delgado.

About the National Alliance for Hispanic Health (The Alliance)
The Alliance is the nation's foremost science-based source of information and trusted advocate for the health of Hispanics in the United States with a mission to achieve the best health for all. For more information visit us at www.healthyamericas.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-of-the-national-alliance-for-hispanic-health-on-historic-confirmation-of-xavier-becerra-as-nations-25th-secretary-of-health-and-human-services-301250510.html

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Replaces Varvel, Halts Bonuses as Clients Fume

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG raced to contain the widening fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital as it acknowledged defaults are coming in a $10 billion group of now-frozen funds that the bank touted for their safety.Facing client furor and regulatory probes over the collapse of the short-term debt funds, the Swiss bank demoted one of its top executives, withheld bonuses for some and separated the asset management unit at the center of the scandal from the much more valuable wealth unit.Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who has largely shied away from making deep changes since taking over a year ago, is contending with threats of litigation and demands from regulators to hold more capital as the crisis renews questions about risk management and controls. Clients from rich individuals in the Middle East to Swiss pension funds are expressing their anger over potential investment losses, threatening key relationships far beyond the asset management business.“There remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant part of the remaining assets,” the bank said in its annual report on Thursday. “The portfolio manager has been informed that certain of the notes underlying the funds will not be repaid when they fall due.”The bank has so far returned about $3.1 billion to investors and said it has an additional $1.25 billion in cash across the four funds.Shares of Credit Suisse rose 3.1% at 4:18 p.m. in Zurich amid broad-based gains in bank stocks. Before today, the bank had lost more than 8% since freezing the funds March 1.As part of the changes announced Thursday, Eric Varvel, who oversaw asset management from the U.S., will be replaced next month by Ulrich Koerner, until recently the head of the fund unit at rival UBS Group AG. The payout and vesting of variable compensation for a number of senior employees involved in the Greensill debacle -- up to and including the executive board -- is on hold so the bank can reconsider it.Asset management will become a separate unit, with Koerner reporting directly to CEO Gottstein. Varvel will work alongside Koerner in the coming months and then focus on his other roles as CEO of the bank’s U.S. holding company and chairman of the investment bank. The changes cap two frenzied weeks in which the bank launched an internal probe, brought in outside help to deal with regulators’ queries and sought to calm investors by returning cash portions of the funds.In most cases when an asset manager has to liquidate a fund, losses are borne by the investors. But for Credit Suisse, which sold the products across business units, the case isn’t as clear-cut. The funds were used to invest money for retirees, the bank pitched them to corporate treasurers and insurers, and offered them to rich families as an alternative to cash.Credit Suisse sold a disproportionate amount of the funds -- more than $1 billion -- through its private banking arm in the Middle East, according to people familiar with the matter. It was part of a push to move rich Middle Easterners, who frequently hold large amounts of money in Switzerland, out of costly cash deposits and into fee-generating investments.Some of the Swiss bank’s most important clients in the Gulf also borrowed against their holdings in the funds to amplify returns, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss internal information. These clients are now facing the dual problem of potential losses in the Greensill-linked funds and possibly calls to put up more collateral for their borrowings.The situation has left Credit Suisse bankers in the region scrambling to salvage client relationships, without being able to answer key questions about the extent of possible losses and who will end up paying for them.At home in Switzerland, where Credit Suisse is a top provider of investment management services for retirees, at least one pension plan has been pressuring the bank and local politicians to ensure they’re made whole, according to a person familiar with the matter. The pension is asking why the bank didn’t take action despite warning signs, the person said.A spokesperson for Credit Suisse declined to comment.Varvel’s replacement marks the highest-level shakeup so far in the wake of the Greensill debacle, after the bank temporarily removed a number of lower-ranking managers while it conducts the probe. A Credit Suisse veteran of almost three decades, he took over as head of asset management in 2016, pursuing a “barbell strategy” of focusing on alternative investments on the one hand, and cheaper, passive instruments on the other.While he was able to boost assets under management, the unit has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently. On top of the issues with the Greensill-linked funds, setbacks include a $450 million impairment on a stake in York Capital Management, the closure of two re-insurers backed by the unit’s insurance-linked securities strategy, and a 24 million-franc charge on seed capital for a real estate vehicle.The Greensill-linked funds initially invested in loans backed by invoices that would be paid in a matter of weeks or months, making them relatively safe. But as they grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted, Bloomberg has reported.Credit Suisse rated the flagship fund the safest on a scale of one to seven, in part because many of the assets were insured. A high-octane version of the fund that didn’t use insurance was still given the second-safest rating in investor documents. Credit Suisse decided to freeze them after a major insurer of the assets refused to continue coverage.Some investors are now threatening legal options, Credit Suisse said. Edouard Fremault, a partner at Deminor in Brussels, a company that funds investment-recovery litigation, said his firm has already been approached by around 10 investors in the funds. The investors are private and corporate clients of Credit Suisse in the U.K. and Switzerland, according to a person familiar.Credit Suisse earlier this week warned it may take a financial hit related to Greensill. Questions also remain surrounding the bank’s decision to further its exposure to the former billionaire financier by providing a $140 million bridge loan last fall, and whether Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner played a key role. The bank has said she only learned of Greensill’s problems securing insurance cover for its supply chain finance loans on Feb. 22, about a week before Credit Suisse gated the funds.(Adds shares in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • By one key measure, Alibaba is no longer China’s largest e-commerce company

    In China, an e-commerce David is gradually overtaking the country’s Goliath. Yesterday (March 17), Alibaba’s e-commerce rival Pinduoduo announced it had surpassed the tech giant in one area: annual active user numbers. Its annual active buyers, or those who make at least one purchase, reached 788.4 million in 2020, just ahead of Alibaba’s 779 million.

  • National Grid Makes $11 Billion Deal in Move to Green Future

    (Bloomberg) -- National Grid Plc agreed to buy PPL Corp.’s U.K. electricity distribution business for 7.8 billion pounds ($10.9 billion), a move that will transform the company as it prepares for a low-carbon future.The biggest U.K. utilities transaction in a decade highlights how crucial grids have become as nations figure out how to navigate the shift to electricity from fossil fuels.Distribution grids, the local networks that feed directly into homes and businesses, are at the heart of the energy transition. Smart homes with electric heating systems, as many as 30 million electric cars, and small-scale renewable generation will all be connected to local grids in coming decades.“This makes an awful lot of sense for the U.K. and National Grid in terms of the energy transition,” Chief Executive Officer John Pettigrew said in an interview. “We believe that the growth that we’re likely to see in the distribution sector is going to be stronger and more certain and longer than other elements of the energy sector.”In a separate deal, PPL is picking up Narragansett Electric Co. from National Grid for an equity value of $3.8 billion. The transactions mean PPL will shed its international unit and can focus on running U.S. utilities. The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said in August it was pursuing such a move, with an eye to increasing shareholder value.The sale follows those of U.S. rivals that sold or spun off non-utility assets in recent months while holding on to less-risky regulated power companies. Exelon Corp. said last month it would separate its power-generation business, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. is seeking to sell non-fossil fuel assets. Dominion Energy Inc. in July sold its gas pipeline and storage business to Berkshire Hathaway Inc.PPL will likely continue this transition with the cash it’s gaining from National Grid, said Nikki Hsu, a utilities analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.“They probably will be acquiring more assets,” Hsu said.Future SalesNational Grid also announced it intends to sell its majority stake in its gas grid business later this year, as the fossil fuel comes under increasing scrutiny from investors and activists.The WPD sale drew interest from a wide range of companies. The government’s climate pledges are what’s attracting investors to distribution grids, according to Randolph Brazier, director of innovation and electricity systems at the Energy Networks Association.“Ultimately, it’s driven by net zero,” he said. “Because people are connecting all these new technologies to the distribution grid.”Local network businesses are about digitalization, decarbonization, and decentralization. They’re all underpinned by net zero, he said.Net-Zero TargetCompletion of the WPD deal, which will be funded with bridge financing through debt, is expected within the next four months and completion of the NECO aale is expected before the end of the first quarter of 2022. National Grid said it plans to start the sale process of its gas unit in the second half of this year.Once the deals complete, the National Grid portfolio will be 70% electricity and 30% gas, Pettigrew said. The fossil fuel is quickly becoming the next target of climate policies aimed at effectively eliminating emissions by 2050 in the U.K.Western Power provides electricity to more than 7.9 million U.K. customers in the Midlands, South West and Wales.National Grid has a commitment to reach net zero for scope one and two emissions. It plans to cut scope three emissions, on the energy carried through its networks to customers by 20% by 2030 from a 2016 baseline.Reducing the carbon in the fuel carried in its gas network is possible through hydrogen. The utility is currently looking at how it can switch from piping gas through its networks to clean-burning hydrogen to heat homes.“We view the transaction as a positive step for National Grid,” John Musk, analyst at RBC Europe Ltd said in a note. Adding that the market will need time “to digest” the deal.Shares rose 0.5% to 835.6 pence a share at 2:34 p.m. in London.(Updates with comment from analyst in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • Oil Falls By Most in 6 Months as Recovery Falters, Dollar Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged by more than 6% to the lowest since September as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand.West Texas Intermediate crude futures are headed for the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. China lifting less crude and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still recovering from a cold blast last month have put short-term pressure on physical oil demand. Meanwhile, some efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines have faltered and a stronger dollar is reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.The collapse in prices has wiped out two weeks worth of gains for the U.S. benchmark crude and represents a setback for a market that has otherwise staged a remarkable recovery since the depths of the pandemic. Oil futures are still up well over 20% since the start of the year with the world’s largest oil producers reining in supply and travel around the world recovering post-lockdowns. “Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future that is likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.Oil’s move lower may also be linked to some unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often trigger funds to quickly unload. “This is a risk-off moment with some of the cyclical trades,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Beyond headline prices, crude’s closest timespreads are signaling that, despite the outlook for a longer-term recovery, near-term demand remains fragile. WTI’s front-month contract is trading at a discount again to the following month, while Brent’s backwardation -- a bullish structure signaling tighter supplies -- is weakening.The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers and crimping activity, while in the U.K., delayed shipments of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine will cut supply this month.“Demand hasn’t gotten as far back to normal as we expected, with the vaccine news out of Europe definitely concerning in terms of short-term demand,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “That’s making people think that the time for $70 Brent has not yet come.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google will spend $7 billion and add 10,000+ jobs in 2021: Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat

    The investment defies concerns over a potential tech pullback in 2021 as widespread vaccination allows Americans to spend more time outside their homes, and it positions Google as a major private sector contributor to the economic recovery from the COVID-19 downturn.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas Tried to Prepare for Crisis, Ended Up Sowing Confusion

    (Bloomberg) -- A few days before an energy crisis hit Texas, the state’s chief energy regulator issued an order to prioritize “human needs.” It sounded like a no-brainer: Divert natural gas supplies to homes and critical businesses and away from everything else deemed a lower priority.But more than 100 emails obtained by Bloomberg reveal how the move also sowed confusion as energy suppliers and Texas regulators struggled to determine which power stations should get preferential treatment as millions were plunged into darkness. The disarray meant some facilities that could provide power to the grid lost gas supply when they needed it most.One power plant that serves half a million customers saw gas supplies cut because of the way a pipeline company interpreted the state’s order. Utilities -- and even some of the state’s own regulators -- scrambled to figure out whether gas should flow to so-called cogeneration plants that provide both heat and power, because they typically serve industrial users but are also capable of supplying the grid. Gas producers, meanwhile, complained about their power being cut, choking off their own operations.“This may not be a cut and dry determination,” Mark Evarts, a director at the Texas Railroad Commission, the state’s oil and gas regulator, wrote in an email the morning of Feb. 14.The emails received by the commission show how woefully unprepared Texas was for the extreme weather and ensuing energy crisis, even though it has to contend almost yearly with hurricanes, drought and high winds. The confusion arose despite federal energy regulators saying in a report following a cold snap in Texas a decade ago that state regulators should clarify the priority they give to gas customers.Similar situations are likely to be occur as climate change is expected to bring more natural disasters and threats to power generation. While the recent experience in Texas highlights how the state is unusually dependent on power for heating, with almost two-thirds of homes equipped with electric heating, other parts of the U.S. are expected to follow that trend.The Railroad Commission emails obtained by Bloomberg are among the first state records regarding the February storm and subsequent outages made available by public information requests.The commission said in a statement that its orders were “a proactive step to prioritize natural gas deliveries for human needs,” including by elevating the priority of gas-fired power generation. State grid operator The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as Ercot, said it was “appreciative” of the Railroad Commission’s orders. The state’s Public Utility Commission said it was “premature” to discuss individual factors that may have played a role in the outages.“In a crisis like this, there’s always some fog of war that leads to some misunderstanding,” said James Coleman, an associate professor at Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law in Dallas, who focuses on energy.As the powerful cold blast and sweeping blackouts pushed electricity prices to historic levels in mid-February, gas supplies grew scarce as weather curtailments limited production. But gas producers also struggled to maintain output when their own operations lost electricity, leaving them unable to thaw frozen infrastructure and pressurize gas so it could be sent through pipelines.The Railroad Commission instituted emergency orders on the evening of Feb. 12, just about 48 hours before the Texas power grid came close to total collapse. The agency prioritized sending gas to residences, hospitals, schools and churches that could directly generate heat from the fuel. Direct use of natural gas for heat is more efficient than using it to make electricity, but well over half the state’s homes rely on the power grid for heat.Second priority went to power plants serving “human needs customers” -- but officials at the commission quickly learned that it wasn’t always easy to figure out which facilities met that description.The Railroad Commission fielded questions from gas utilities trying to figure out if they were allowed to send supplies to cogeneration facilities. At one point, Ercot asked the commission for help keeping cogeneration units online after some had faltered due to a loss of gas supplies.“I would like to reach out to the pipelines and see if we can assure them that these units are exporting to the grid and that we do need them in order to restore electric service,” Woody Rickerson, the grid operator’s vice president of grid planning and operations, said in an email the evening of Feb. 15, the same day Ercot had called for rotating outages.In the early hours of Feb. 17, when millions were still without power, a managing director at Starwood Energy Group included the Railroad Commission on a message pleading for its gas supplier, Oneok WestTex, to restore service to the Quail Run Power Plant “as quickly as possible.” Oneok had cut supplies earlier that night, citing the commission’s order and leaving the gas-fired plant unable to serve its roughly 500,000 customers.“In these unprecedented times, I am sure you share our goal to support the restoration of the electric grid as quickly as possible,” Starwood’s Jeffrey Delgado wrote in an email at 3:02 a.m. local time.Oneok said in a statement this week that it followed the commission’s order and paused service only to “interruptible customers until they could establish they were serving human needs.” Once that was confirmed, the company said it shuttled gas to those facilities.It wasn’t just questions over the term “human needs” that created confusion. Eagleclaw Midstream, a private equity-backed pipeline company in the Permian Basin, said it needed special permission from the Railroad Commission so it wouldn’t face “a frivolous claim for significant monetary damages” for canceling an existing supply contract in order to send gas to a power plant in Odessa instead.“The issue is that we do not have the luxury of time!” Eagleclaw Chief Executive Officer Jamie Welch wrote in a message on Feb. 17. “Minutes and hours count.”But granting companies the ability to reroute supplies was the exact purpose of the order. Welch said this week that the commission responded promptly and the company was supplying the Odessa power plant within a matter of “a few hours.”Gas producers without electricity for their operations, meanwhile, frantically messaged well coordinates to regulators in the hopes of getting their electricity stored.“If I can get power back to [West Texas] we can supply 8,000 Mcfd+ back to the system,” one gas producer said in a message sent to the Railroad Commission by the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers on Feb. 17.“Targa can handle gas, but Navitas, WTG and DCP are all shut in or curtailed,” another said, referring to pipelines. “This is where the focus should be. We are doing everything we can to get our wells back online, but doesn’t do any good if the gas companies can’t move the gas.”It’s not yet clear how much of the shortfall in gas supplies to power plants was due to power outages versus well freeze-offs and other weather-related curtailments versus a lack of electricity.There might have been an easy fix to this problem: filling in a form that would grant certain companies the status of being critical to the grid and allow them to keep receiving power. But for much of the week, not even Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick was aware that option existed.“I didn’t know that was an opportunity,” Craddick told lawmakers during a hearing on Feb. 26.The email exchanges show that it wasn’t until Feb. 20, after the worst of the crisis had passed, that Ercot sent a link to the application for critical-load status to the Railroad Commission, which then passed it on to more than 70 representatives of energy companies.“There’s still just so much we don’t know about,” said Coleman of Southern Methodist University. “A lot went wrong all at once, and I think that’s a clue that the solutions we should be looking at are network-wide things.”(Updates with federal regulators’ recommendations in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning More Chinese Wireless Carriers

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission moved toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet from the U.S., calling the Chinese telecommunications carriers a security risk controlled by Beijing.The action against two of China’s three major telecommunications operators was decided by a 4-0 vote by agency. It continues a security crackdown that earlier touched Chinese gear makers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. In 2019, the FCC barred China Mobile Ltd. from the U.S. market over national security concerns.ComNet, a subsidiary of Pacific Networks Corp., and the unit formally known as China Unicom (Americas) Operations Ltd. were told in April by the FCC to show they are independent from the Chinese government, or face a proceeding that could result in ejection from the U.S. market. With its vote Wednesday the FCC began those proceedings.“These companies are indirectly owned and controlled by the Chinese government,” Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the meeting. “There is strong reason to believe that they will have to comply with requests from the Chinese government and advance its goals and policies.”The move is another sign the Biden administration doesn’t plan to alter course when it comes to China, pushing ahead with measures started under Donald Trump, whose tenure was marked by a willingness to confront Beijing over longstanding grievances. The integrity of U.S. phone networks has emerged as a key point of contention as the world’s two largest economies continue to joust over a range of issues, including network security, trade and responsibility for the spread of the coronavirus.The Chinese companies may present evidence in proceedings set in motion by the vote, the FCC said in news releases. Rosenworcel said U.S. agencies had “recommended to us that there are not mitigation measures that would be able to address this problem.”China Unicom said in a statement after the FCC action that it has operated in the U.S. for nearly 20 years through a subsidiary that fully complies with the law. It said it “expects a thorough, fair and fact-based review of the company’s conduct by the FCC.”In a June filing, China Unicom said it had followed rules and there was no basis to oust it from the U.S.China’s three major state-owned carriers -- China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. and China Unicom -- have seen their shares whipsawed since the U.S. started targeting them last April. The New York Stock Exchange delisted the companies in January to comply with an executive order by Trump, triggering more declines in Hong Kong, but much of those losses have been recouped since, buoyed by growth in China, where they operate most of their business.China Unicom rose as much as 2.4% Thursday in Hong Kong. Contention PointIn a June 1 filing, Pacific Networks and ComNet told the FCC their operations aren’t subject to Chinese government control. They said their “successful business records have been matched by their record of compliance with the commission’s regulatory requirements.” Their parent company is state-owned Citic Group Corp., the companies said.Citic Group didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment Thursday. Comnet didn’t reply to an email. The FCC earlier commenced a proceeding asking whether to end China Telecom (Americas) Corp.’s permission to operate in the U.S.U.S. security agencies in a Nov. 16 filing at the FCC said China Unicom is controlled by Beijing “and therefore is vulnerable to exploitation, influence, and control by that government.” Its operations in the U.S. provide opportunities for economic espionage, theft of trade secrets, and the potential for disrupting U.S. communications, officials with the Justice Department and Commerce Department said in the filing.China Unicom links to U.S. networks at 11 places where it has installed routers, according to the security agencies’ filing. The company leases circuits from U.S. carriers, and has relationships with AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and CenturyLink Inc., according to the filing.In a separate Nov. 16 filing to the FCC that addressed Pacific Networks and ComNet, the U.S. agencies cited “potential use of Chinese information technology firms as routine and systemic espionage platforms.” Ownership by government-controlled Citic raises concerns the companies “will be forced to comply with Chinese government requests, including requests for communications intercepts,” the agencies said.The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in a report issued June 9 branded Chinese government-owned carriers as a threat, and urged the FCC to complete its review of the companies’ status in a “timely” manner.Separately Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued subpoenas for multiple but unnamed Chinese communications providers as part of a review into potential national-security risks. The department called the subpoenas an important step for collecting information to make a determination for possible action to protect the security of American companies and workers, and said that it hopes to work cooperatively with the companies in the review.(Updates with Commerce Department subpoenas in last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 pulls back from record highs, tech stocks fall as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • VW’s Furious Rally Fueled by Surge in U.S. Trading Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares continued their meteoric rise as U.S. retail investors seized on the stock amid rapid-fire announcements on the company’s efforts to rival Tesla Inc. in electric vehicles.The German carmaker’s common stock soared as much as 16% while its preference shares climbed more than 9% before selling off in Frankfurt’s afternoon trading. VW’s market value exceeded 150 billion euros ($180 billion) early in the session after overtaking SAP SE as Germany’s most valuable public company.Retail investor interest is likely driving a massive run-up in trading volume for the automaker’s American depositary receipts, Barclays analysts led by Kai Mueller wrote in a report, pointing to a spike in VW-related Google searches, positive Twitter posts and recent news coverage. VW staged back-to-back briefings earlier this week on plans to build six battery factories and sell more EVs than Tesla no later than 2025.Overnight moves in the ADRs are being “hedged out” by market makers buying the underlying common stock in Germany, driving significant demand and volume for those shares, Mueller said.“This leads to a squeeze of the VW ordinary shares, a story we have seen before,” he wrote, an apparent reference to 2008, when Porsche drove up the price of VW in a failed attempted takeover.The ADRs sold off Thursday after surging all week. The German financial watchdog BaFin is monitoring trading in VW shares, a spokeswoman told Bloomberg News.Two types of VW ADRs trade in the U.S. -- one is linked to the company’s common stock in Germany, and the other is tied to its preference shares. The common ADRs jumped as much as 49% on Wednesday, with volume surging to more than 15 times the three-month daily average during the session.“Some less experienced investors might not even be aware of the differences in share classes,” Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in report Wednesday.VW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold about 90% of it. The small supply available to U.S. retail investors has contributed to driving up the common stock, Mueller said.“This could mean that the preference shares also continue to move much higher from here unless we see a material reversal in ADRs,” he wrote.VW has long had plans to develop the industry’s broadest lineup of battery-powered vehicles. Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess has more aggressively gotten the message out recently, creating momentum after a series of bullish reports earlier this month on the company’s first dedicated EV for the mass market, the ID.3 hatchback.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.Investors may have been too harsh on VW in the past year, focusing on issues including the ID.3’s delayed launch, the company missing an emissions target and Diess’s job security, according to JPMorgan analysts led by Jose Asumendi. The CEO stayed on after a weeks-long conflict with key stakeholders late last year and has since expanded VW’s electric push, turning the company into “a serious contender to Tesla,” the analysts wrote in a report.VW’s largest shareholder, the Porsche and Piech family’s holding firm Porsche SE, has its own listing in Frankfurt. Though its only asset is its majority holding of VW common shares, that stock’s blistering rally has far outpaced Porsche SE’s, leading to a valuation discount of more than 50%.Porsche SE “is clearly the hidden value,” Barclays’ Mueller said, calculating an implied upside of more than 70% for the stock based on the value of its VW stake. The discount is “sizable and fundamentally hard to explain,” Bernstein’s Ellinghorst wrote.Traders may be shying away from exploiting the valuation gap because of painful memories of what happened more than a dozen years ago, according to Kari Olsen, an event-driven sales trader at Forte Securities.“Relative value traders are not keen to get involved shorting VW common shares, which is the line Porsche SE holds,” Olsen said. “The recent spike is reminding the investment community of what happened during the 2008 short squeeze.”(Updates with Thursday trading of ADRs in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold falls over 1% as yields surge, palladium at 1-year peak

    Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium jumped as much as 7% on strong demand prospects amid supply disruption worries. Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,729.31 an ounce by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,728.50.

  • Turkey’s Central Bank Rewards Lira Traders With Rate-Hike Salvo

    (Bloomberg) -- The lira surged after Turkey’s central bank hiked interest rates more than forecast, driving home Governor Naci Agbal’s pledge to tame inflation and defend the currency.The Monetary Policy Committee lifted the one-week repo rate to 19%, double the 100-basis-points hike predicted in a Bloomberg survey of 24 analysts. That sparked the biggest intraday advance in more than a week for the lira, making it the best performer in emerging markets on Thursday.Despite “political pressure” against further increases, Agbal “delivered a resounding home run,” said Phoenix Kalen, London-based director of emerging-market strategy at Societe Generale.The increase “will go a long way toward bolstering both retail and foreign-investor confidence that the central bank under Governor Agbal will stay engaged in addressing deterioration in inflation expectations,” she said.The pace of price growth in Turkey accelerated for a fifth month in February as oil rallied and the impact of last year’s lira weakness lingered. The currency has taken the worst hit among peers from climbing U.S. Treasury yields, and its 8% drop since mid-February added to calls for Agbal to backstop the market with higher rates.Inflationary risks prompted a “front-loaded and strong additional monetary tightening,” the central bank said in a statement accompanying its decision.Market Snapshot:The lira traded 1.8% higher at 7.3730 per dollar at 2:48 p.m. in IstanbulThe yield on 10-year government bonds fell by 42 basis points to 13.99%, while the Borsa Istanbul Banks Index rose 4%Credit default swaps dropped 17bps to 308, the biggest decline since Nov. on a closing basisOil prices skyrocketed from below $20 a barrel at the height of global coronavirus lockdowns last year to nearly $70, adding to a range of inflationary pressures building in the economy.After taking over in November, Agbal ended a complicated funding structure and hiked the one-week repo rate by 675 basis points, boosting the bank’s credibility among investors.Despite the recent decline, the lira has strengthened around 14% under his watch, as expectations grow that Turkey’s returning to more orthodox monetary policy. He stood pat in the first two meetings of this year, opting for hawkish messages.The governor has pledged to maintain a tight monetary policy stance until he meets his 5% inflation target, no earlier than 2023. The Turkish statistics agency will publish March inflation data on April 5.Thursday’s hike removes “any doubts on credibility,” said Onur Ilgen, the head of treasury at MUFG Bank Turkey in Istanbul. “This strong action will definitely help lira to gain in coming weeks.”(Updates lira prices, adds analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: U.S. safety regulators reviewed concerns over GM sensor

    U.S. automotive safety regulators reviewed evidence related to an allegedly defective steering sensor that was used in roughly 778,000 older General Motors Co vehicles but ultimately decided against opening a formal investigation into the matter. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told Reuters about the previously unreported review. The cause, her widower alleges in the lawsuit, was a defective steering sensor that the automaker failed to adequately warn drivers about despite long knowing the component had issues.

  • The Fed will keep doing its part to hold mortgage rates down

    Chairman Powell and company are maintaining their low-interest-rate environment.

  • China’s Tuya Is Poised to Raise $915 Million in U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuya Inc., a Chinese software company backed by New Enterprise Associates and Tencent Holdings Ltd., raised $915 million in a U.S. initial public offering priced above its marketed range.The company priced its sale of 43.59 million American depositary shares at $21 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. Tuya had marketed the shares at $17 to $20 each.At $915 million, the listing ranks as the second-biggest U.S. IPO this year by a Chinese company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after RLX Technology Inc. raised $1.6 billion in January.The shares, representing one Class A common share, would give the company a market value of $11.8 billion based on the outstanding stock listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The company’s cloud computing platform is used by businesses to deploy, connect and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices, according to its filings. Tuya said it plans to use the IPO proceeds for research and development, investment in tech and infrastructure and other general corporate purposes.Tuya had a net loss of $67 million on revenue of $180 million in 2020.The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TUYA.(Updates with details from term sheet from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Ahead Of BoE Interest Rate Decision

    GBP/USD did not manage to settle above the resistance at 1.3980 and pulled back towards the support at 1.3950.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve