Statement By News Leaders on Deaths of Ukrainian Journalists Discovered After Russian Forces Withdraw from Kyiv Region

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the recently discovered deaths of Ukrainian Journalists Roman Nezhyborets and Zoreslav Zamoysk.

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

"As Russian troops pulled back from the Kyiv region last week the world discovered atrocities including bodies left behind and mass graves. Among the discoveries were the deaths of journalists Roman Nezhborets, a video technician at Dytynets; and, Zoreslay Zamoysky, a freelance journalist. As we try to track the number of journalists killed in Ukraine through public reports we find these are the 11th and 12th journalists and media workers to be killed in this conflict. Nezhyboret's body was found with gunshot wounds. His mother reported to the Committee to Protect Journalists that Russian troops had tracked him using his cell phone. He might have been killed in early March according to reports. Zamoysky last published to his Facebook account March 4."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-by-news-leaders-on-deaths-of-ukrainian-journalists-discovered-after-russian-forces-withdraw-from-kyiv-region-301532478.html

SOURCE National Press Club

