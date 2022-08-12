U.S. markets closed

Statement on Passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing America's truckstops and travel plazas, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, issued the following statement regarding passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The following statement can be attributed to NATSO's Executive Vice President of Government Affairs David Fialkov:

NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.)
NATSO Logo (PRNewsfoto/NATSO, Inc.)

"The Inflation Reduction Act represents a missed opportunity for Congress to build upon more than a decade's worth of emission reduction advancements in over-the-road transportation. While it makes sense for fuel technologies to earn favorable tax treatment through tangible reductions in carbon emissions, this bill gives aviation fuel more favorable treatment without having to demonstrate improved environmental benefits.

"The diversion of investment away from renewable diesel will increase retail diesel prices. Rather than reducing inflation, this legislation will increase the price of all consumer goods hauled by truck.

"The Inflation Reduction Act hands the airline industry another special break. That industry meanwhile is more than happy to accept its second bailout in three years while it is also fighting against having to comply with more stringent environmental standards."

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truckstop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel.  While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman
Vice President, Public Affairs
twlazlowski@natso.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/statement-on-passage-of-the-inflation-reduction-act-of-2022-301605298.html

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.

