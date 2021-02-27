Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis" or the "Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has granted 1,048,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a "Common Shares") at $0.60 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Of the total 1,048,000 stock options, 5% or 50,000 were granted to an officer and director of the Company, and the remaining were to employees.

In addition, the Company granted 40,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan (the "RSU Plan"). Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one Common Share. The RSU Plan was approved by the disinterested shareholders of the Company at the annual general and special meeting held on June 23, 2020.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI' ,Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol '1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its cutting edge 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. Its spectrometers are used by chemical professionals spanning industries, including, but not limited to, oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company electronic boards and software used to drive MRI equipment in pre-clinical configurations and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

