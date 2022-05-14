Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi:

"It was with sadness that I learned of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

"Sheikh Khalifa dedicated his life to public service, including as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He was appointed as the second president of the country in 2004, succeeding his father and founder of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa promoted the UAE's sustainable economic development, as well as peace, prosperity, and stability in the region – guiding principles that saw the UAE become a global centre for trade and commerce, cultural exchange, and tourism. He will also be remembered for the landmark peace deal between the UAE and Israel, known as the Abraham Accords, which was signed during his rule in 2020.

"Canada and the UAE enjoy a broad and deep relationship, which continued under His Highness' leadership, as demonstrated by our cooperation on building prosperity for people in both countries, contributing to economic and social development in other countries, and strengthening regional and global security.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish to extend my condolences to Sheikh Khalifa's family and loved ones, Emiratis, and residents of the UAE."

