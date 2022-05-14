U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.35 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,871.40
    -1,587.97 (-5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi:

"It was with sadness that I learned of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

"Sheikh Khalifa dedicated his life to public service, including as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He was appointed as the second president of the country in 2004, succeeding his father and founder of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan. Sheikh Khalifa promoted the UAE's sustainable economic development, as well as peace, prosperity, and stability in the region – guiding principles that saw the UAE become a global centre for trade and commerce, cultural exchange, and tourism. He will also be remembered for the landmark peace deal between the UAE and Israel, known as the Abraham Accords, which was signed during his rule in 2020.

"Canada and the UAE enjoy a broad and deep relationship, which continued under His Highness' leadership, as demonstrated by our cooperation on building prosperity for people in both countries, contributing to economic and social development in other countries, and strengthening regional and global security.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I wish to extend my condolences to Sheikh Khalifa's family and loved ones, Emiratis, and residents of the UAE."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/14/c1475.html

Recommended Stories

  • California Sees Record $97.5 Billion Surplus, Driven by the Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday that his state has a record $97.5 billion operating surplus, as high tax rates on its wealthiest residents mean he has more cash to fund liberal priorities such as education and health care.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Come

  • The Putin Nightmare That Blew Up While We Weren’t Looking

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian missiles are landing less than 100 miles from Moldova’s borders. Mysterious explosions rocked the headquarters of a security agency in the country’s Russian-backed separatist enclave last month. An economic crisis is looming. And a Russian general has threatened an expansion of the war in Ukraine to the Moldovan border.Unlike other western neighbors that are receiving Ukrainian refugees, Moldova is not a European Union member, and

  • Germany Girds for Day of Reckoning in Russian Gas Showdown

    (Bloomberg) -- If the worst-case scenario for Germany hits, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen AG would struggle to paint their cars and the air across the country would get dirtier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatElon Musk Trolls TwitterEurope’s largest economy

  • This week in Bidenomics: Everything’s going the wrong direction

    Biden suddenly has a ton of problems, and a strong job market is no longer enough to offset them.

  • Elon Musk Reveals What He Thinks Of Donald Trump Running In 2024

    Joe Biden won in 2020 because "everyone just wanted less drama," Twitter's potential new owner said.

  • Social security checks could increase as inflation creates hardship for seniors

    Record-setting inflation is impacting our community and seniors on a fixed income are struggling.

  • Boeing Faces FAA Request for More 787 Data to Resume Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has been told by US regulators that it needs to submit more documentation in order to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner jet, according to people familiar with the request, signaling it may face a further delay before the Federal Aviation Administration signs off on its inspections and repairs to the plane.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsIndia Bans Wheat Export

  • Putin ‘very ill with blood cancer’, Russian oligarch recorded saying

    President Putin, 69, has faced allegations of his failing health in recent weeks

  • Ukraine Is in Worse Shape than You Think

    It has been said that, given how massively Ukrainian troops were believed be outmatched early in Russia’s invasion, not losing the war is itself a form of victory for Ukraine. The difference between expectations and the surprising resilience of Ukraine’s military makes it easy to misinterpret the current situation in Ukraine’s favor. Ukraine is in far worse shape than commonly believed and needs, and will continue to need, a staggering amount of aid and support to actually win.

  • India Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- India prohibited wheat exports that the world was counting on to alleviate supply constraints sparked by the war in Ukraine, saying that the food security of the nation is under threat. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sows Doubt Over His $44 Billion Twitter TakeoverSony PlayStation Staff Fume Over CEO’s Abortion CommentsApple Testing iPhones That Ditch Lightning Ports in Favor of USB-CIndia Bans Wheat Exports as Food Security Comes Under ThreatElon Musk Trolls TwitterExports wil

  • Factbox-Russia's response to Western sanctions

    A package of sanctions imposed on Russia, its top companies and its business and political elite over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine look set to trigger a deep recession in Russia. Almost 1,000 Western companies have either left or scaled back their operations since the start of the conflict, according to the Yale School of Management. Shortly after the invasion, the central bank hiked rates from 9.5% to 20% to shore up the rouble and contain soaring inflation, which peaked at 2.22% a week in early March.

  • Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

    Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views. The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state's request for a stay of a district judge's injunction blocking the law. The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views and requires them to publicly disclose how they moderate content.

  • Fox News reporter Peter Doocy posts selfie with Jen Psaki following their repeated clashes: ‘End of an era’

    Journalist admitted press secretary had made him a ‘better reporter’ through their sparring

  • The CDC says to think again before getting a second COVID booster. Is it rationing vaccines?

    "If you’re eligible, can you wait?" new guidance asks. Has the government run out of money to buy more doses?

  • UAE's newly elected ruler sees Iran, Islamists as threat to Gulf safe haven

    United Arab Emirates strongman Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who was formally elected president on Saturday, led a realignment of the Middle East that created a new anti-Iran axis with Israel and fought a rising tide of political Islam in the region. Working behind the scenes for years as de facto leader, Sheikh Mohammed, 61, transformed the UAE military into a high-tech force, which coupled with its oil wealth and business hub status, extended Emirati influence internationally. MbZ, as he is known, was driven by a "certain fatalistic line of thinking" that Gulf Arab rulers could no longer rely on their main supporter the United States, according to former U.S. envoy to the UAE Barbara Leaf, especially after Washington abandoned Egypt's Hosni Mubarak during the 2011 Arab Spring.

  • Australia says Chinese spy ship's presence off west coast 'concerning'

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Chinese intelligence ship was tracked off Australia's west coast within 50 nautical miles of a sensitive defence facility, Australia said on Friday, raising concern amid an election campaign about China's behaviour in the region. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Chinese navy vessel was not in Australian territorial waters but its presence was "concerning". "It is clearly an intelligence ship and they are looking at us and we're keeping a close eye on them," he told reporters.

  • Column: Did you strike gold selling your house? Maybe you should share the wealth

    Depending on when you bought in California, Proposition 13 has kept your property taxes low while your newer neighbors pay far more, essentially subsidizing those with artificially low taxes.

  • Putin's rumoured girlfriend Alina Kabaeva sanctioned by UK

    It is part of a new series of sanctions targeting Putin's inner circle as punishment for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

    Kremlin threatens ‘retaliation’ if Finland joins Nato

  • A bridge too far for Russian invaders as whole battalion destroyed in failed river crossing mission

    Military experts agree that crossing any river in the middle of a conflict is not easy. But the Russian army’s attempt to build a pontoon over the Siverskyi Donets river was so catastrophically flawed that it ended with a significant portion of a battalion wiped out in the process.