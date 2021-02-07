U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,886.83
    +15.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,148.24
    +92.38 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,856.30
    +78.55 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.33
    +30.91 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    57.07
    +0.84 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.20
    +24.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.80 (+3.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0087 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1700
    +0.0310 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3735
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3800
    -0.1450 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,403.42
    -1,740.73 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    784.30
    +18.63 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,489.33
    -14.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,779.19
    +437.24 (+1.54%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on International Development Week

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on International Development Week, which runs from February 7 to 13, 2021:

"Today, on the first day of the 31st International Development Week, we recognize the workers, volunteers, and partners whose hard work and sacrifices are making a difference in international development efforts. We also renew our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which lay out an ambitious path for us to build a better world together.

"This year, International Development Week is especially significant, as the global COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us all of the importance of international community and global cooperation. This pandemic has shown us that health crises on one side of the world can rapidly spread and transform the lives of those on the other. That's why, as we continue to secure millions of vaccines for Canadians, we are also working with our international partners to help people around the world – because no one is safe from COVID-19 until everyone is safe.

"Over the last year, Canada has committed $1.6 billion to global COVID-19 response efforts. Most recently, in December, Canada announced $485 million to increase access to medical countermeasures against COVID-19 for developing and vulnerable countries, and ensure vaccines and treatments successfully reach the people that need them most. We also committed to provide $220 million through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility's Advance Market Commitment to purchase vaccine doses for low- and middle-income countries, which will help ensure high-risk people around the world are protected from COVID-19.

"The pandemic has had major social and economic impacts everywhere, and low- and middle-income countries often lack the resources to address these impacts. That's why we are committed to increasing investments in international development to support developing countries in their response and recovery efforts, and to help them build resilience. Canada is co-leading the Financing for Development in the Era of COVID–19 and Beyond initiative with the United Nations and Jamaica, which has brought the global community together to propose creative solutions to enable recovery and build a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient. As part of our feminist approach to development, Canada is also working to address the effects of the pandemic on the world's most vulnerable and marginalized, including its disproportionate social, economic, and psychological impacts on women.

"As people around the world look to a brighter future beyond COVID-19, we must redouble our efforts to build back better. In moving toward this goal, Canada will continue to take action to promote equal access to health care and education, eliminate poverty and inequalities, protect the planet, and advance gender equality at home and abroad. Together, we can create a world where everyone is safe, healthy, and able to reach their full potential."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/07/c1846.html

Latest Stories

  • Listen to Jeff Bezos: Buy These 7 ‘Hyperinnovative’ Stocks

    “Invention is the root of our success.” So said Jeff Bezos, who – among other things – founded Amazon.com 27 years ago, grew it into a trillion-dollar company and, along the way, became the world’s second-richest person. Source: lev radin / Shutterstock.com Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon and transitioning to the Executive Chairman role. He announced his departure in a letter to Amazon employees on Tuesday. In that letter, Bezos answered the trillion-dollar question that everyone in the world wants to ask the man: how?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips How did you turn an idea of an online bookstore in the 1990s, into a $1.7 trillion technology empire today, spanning e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, streaming TV, grocery stores, and more? His response was simple: invention. “Invention is the root of our success. We’ve done crazy things together, and then made them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more. If you get it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. And that yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive.” Believe it or not, it really is that simple. Innovation is the fuel of growth. Sign Up for Luke’s Innovative Hypergrowth Newsletter and Get Your Free Special Report Why Jeff Bezos Is Right About Innovation Think about the world’s largest companies today outside of Amazon. You have Alphabet ($1.3 trillion market cap), Apple ($2.3 trillion), Microsoft ($1.8 trillion) and Facebook ($780 billion). How did they get there? The same way Amazon did – through innovation. Alphabet’s founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page figured out back in the late 1990s how to create a centralized online database that indexed the entire internet and made it searchable. Then the company acquired YouTube. Then it plunged into cloud computing with Google Cloud. Then it launched a self-driving business named Waymo. That’s innovation. The result? A trillion-dollar company. Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, figured out in the early 2000s how to connect college students online. He took that platform, and expanded its use case to the masses. Then the company got into messaging (Messenger and WhatsApp), pictures (Instagram), and commerce (Marketplace and Facebook Shops). That’s innovation. The result? A near-trillion-dollar company. Lather, rinse, repeat for Microsoft and Apple. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were relentless innovators. They made computers and smartphones ubiquitous – and then their successors created enormous software businesses on top of their hardware empires. That’s innovation. Get the point? Today’s trillion-dollar businesses all have one thing in common – they’re relentlessly innovative. So if you’re looking for the next Amazon, the next Alphabet, the next Apple, the next Facebook and the next Microsoft, start by looking at today’s most innovative companies. Which companies are at the top of my list? Consider these hyperinnovative names: Square (NYSE:SQ). This is a payments processor turned digital money ecosystem operator that is so innovative, it was able to post its best year ever during the Covid-19 pandemic (when its core business was essentially shut down) because of its brand-new mobile money app, Cash App. The next big innovation? Banking. Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV). Lots of EV companies out there. None as innovative as Canoo – who is quite literally reinventing the wheel. The company has made, from scratch, an entirely new type of car that maximizes interior space and is built for the era of self-driving. Plus, the company has completely reimagined how we buy cars, and is pioneering a disruptive subscription model for shared car ownership. The DNA here is innovative to its core. C3.ai (NYSE:AI). Making enterprise AI systems is tough. So tough that a lot of companies have given up on deploying AI. Not C3.ai. The company is breaking ground on making scalable and easily-deployable open AI architectures that can and will fundamentally change every industry in the world. There is nothing more innovative than tackling the world’s biggest challenge and then, in turn, changing the world – that’s exactly what C3.ai is doing today. Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN). The company used to make tasers – and only tasers. Indeed, its name used to be Taser International. Then the company started selling body cameras. Then dash cameras. Then a suite of cloud-hosted software services aimed at digitizing police agencies. The result is that Axon now stands alone as the unrivaled leader in law enforcement technology – and is in a position of strength to digitize every public safety agency in the world over the next decade. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Yes, everyone knows this name, but there are plenty who still don’t believe in Elon Musk & Co. Yet, Musk’s innovative thinking continues to drive Tesla’s stock to newer heights, and I’m seeing plenty of strength in this name in 2021. Tesla reported favorable fourth-quarter figures, which were home to yet-another profit (its sixth profitable quarter in a row) and record deliveries. The big picture here is that Tesla is on the verge of becoming a global powerhouse and dominating many industries, including automobiles, energy generation, and energy storage. This is a stock that innovation-minded investors really must own for its disruptive potential. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR). Self-driving will be a widespread reality by the late 2020s. The technology that will enable this disruption is LiDAR, and the best LiDAR maker in the world is Luminar. Founder by a boy genius who could very easily be the next Elon Musk, Luminar has made the industry’s highest-performance and most cost-effectively LiDAR sensors. By 2030, this company’s LiDAR sensors will be on most cars in America. Stem (NYSE:STPK). The world’s pivoting to clean energy. The two biggest clean energy sources – solar and wind – are intermittent. So, in order to power a clean energy future, we need energy storage solutions. Stem makes those solutions. More than that, they make AI-powered energy storage solutions which leverage a vast network of energy data to dynamically and automatically maximize energy output and minimize energy costs. These solutions will be installed at most office locations across the world by 2030. These are among the most innovative companies in the world today – and they could very easily end up being the market’s biggest winners over the next 5 to 10 years. Alas, though, I’ll let Bezos have the last word here. One of the world’s greatest innovators ended his retirement letter with the following advice. They are, to say the least, worth applying to your investments: “Keep investing, and don’t despair when at first the idea looks crazy. Remember to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. It remains Day 1.” On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The New Daily 10X Stock Report: Dozens of triple-digit winners, peak gains as high as 926%… 1,326%… and 1,392%. InvestorPlace’s bold new initiative delivers one breakthrough stock recommendation every trading day, targeting gains of 5X… 10X… even 15X and beyond. Now, for a limited time, you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how. In addition, you can sign up for Luke’s free Hypergrowth Investing newsletter. Click here to sign up now. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post Listen to Jeff Bezos: Buy These 7 ‘Hyperinnovative’ Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year.﻿﻿ Here are the Social Security changes that were announced in Oct. 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA's annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update your Social Security information. For 2021, nearly 70 million Social Security recipients are seeing a 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their monthly benefits.﻿﻿ The adjustment helps benefits keep pace with inflation and is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) as calculated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

  • 7 Growth Stocks That Won’t Be Stopped in 2021

    Investors typically love growth stocks with exciting stories. That’s because they promise powerful upside potentials and can increase revenue and earnings faster than their peers. So, the prospect of investing in these kinds of picks should appeal to many investors. However, above-market growth potential also suggests higher-than-average risk. In fact, recent research by scholars at the University of Akron highlighted,“Growth stocks are expected to be currently trading at prices higher than their intrinsic value because of the growth potential.” Similarly, researchers at Rowan University note that “growth stocks have a greater sensitivity to most major stock market declines.” In other words, there’s little safety margin for investors if a business fails to grow as quickly as expected. Growth stocks are priced for perfect execution, without much room for error. A stock can easily plummet if the company fails to meet expectations.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But broader markets and growth names have shown significant momentum in the past year. As a result, market participants find it challenging to balance the predictability of future returns and the high valuation levels we’re currently seeing. Therefore, it’s crucial to find the right picks to maximize your odds of success in the long-run. Some may carry less risk than others, based on their competitive advantages, market positioning or size. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal With that in mind, the following stocks carry a certain business momentum and long-term potential into 2021: Blackrock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Ørsted (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Growth Stocks to Buy: BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (BFTR) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $35.22 — $53.67Expense Ratio: 0.8%, or $80 on a $10,000 investment First on my list of growth stocks is actually an exchange-traded fund (ETF), the Blackrock Future Innovators ETF. This fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by holding innovative companies. Its focus is small-cap and mid-cap businesses. As an actively managed fund, its managers also target industries they believe could impact the future of the global economy. BFTR stock — which has 62 holdings — tracks the Russell 2500 Growth Index. As a new fund, it started trading in late September and currently has about $11.3 million under management. The Information Technology and Health Care sectors have the highest weighting in the ETF, each with a little over 30%. They’re followed by Consumer Discretionary stocks at 16.51%, Industrials at 10.74% and Consumer Staples at 5.4%. The fund’s holdings include companies like law enforcement technology solutions provider Axon (NASDAQ:AXON), the online car-buying platform Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and the patient-intake software solutions provider Phreesia (NYSE:PHR). BFTR returned close to 40% in the last three months. In other words, $1,000 invested in the fund before that period would now be worth around $1,400. So far this year, the ETF has returned about 14% year-to-date (YTD). As the busy earnings season marches on, investors should be ready for increased volatility. While the fund’s investment proposition is solid, this ETF could also come under pressure in the short-run. Any decline of 5% to 7% from the current levels would improve the margins of safety for long-term investors. Cloudera (CLDR) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $4.76 — $16.19 Cloudera provides enterprise software for cloud platforms that can be used for data management and analytics. Back in early December, the company released its third-quarter results. Revenue was $217.9 million, representing an increase of 10%. Non-GAAP net income came at $47.7 million, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $7.9 million in the prior year. That means non-GAAP net income per share came in at 15 cents, compared to a net loss of 3 cents per share in Q3 last year. Finally, cash and equivalents were $567.5 million. In the company’s report, CEO Rob Bearden said: “We believe that Cloudera has never been better-positioned to capture more of the rapidly growing data management and analytics market opportunity for hybrid multi-cloud solutions. As a result, we have announced today that the board has authorized the repurchase of an additional $500 million in shares of our stock.” 7 Blue Chip Stocks to Help Prepare For Your Retirement CLDR stock’s forward price-to-earnings and price-sales ratios are 40.64 and 5.56, respectively. So far, in the past 12 months, the stock is up over 58%. For this pick of the growth stocks, investors can see potential dips as buying opportunities. I believe there is more upside potential on the table. Crowdstrike (CRWD) Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com 52-Week Range: $31.95 — $238.54 If you’re looking for a stock that returned triple-digit gains in 2020, CRWD stock should be on your radar. The company is a cloud-based cybersecurity provider. For the past one year, it’s up over 250%, pushing its market capitalization to $49.4 billion. As companies rush to secure their online presence, cybersecurity firms like Crowdstrike benefit. Many Fortune 500 businesses currently trust the company for preventing security breaches online, relying on its Falcon cloud platform which uses machine learnings (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). Crowdstrike released strong Q3 earnings at the start of December. Revenue was $232.5 million, a jump of 86% from the prior year. The firm also netted 1,186 new subscription customers, bringing its total customers to almost 8,500. Annual recurring revenue also went up by 81% YOY, growing to $907.4 million. Finally, non-GAAP net income was $18.6 million, translating into a diluted net income per share of 8 cents. A year ago, the metrics had been a $13.4 million loss, or a loss of 7 cents per share. However, CRWD stock’s current forward price-earnings and price-sales ratios — 769.23 and 60.74, respectively — indicate a frothy share price. So, interested investors should watch this one of the growth stocks carefully. A decline toward $200 would make its price much more attractive for the long run. Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $49.20 — $74.08Expense Ratio: 0.45% My next pick on this list of growth stocks is another exchange-traded fund, the Direxion Work From Home ETF. This fund provides exposure to businesses that are likely to benefit from a flexible approach to the work environment. Its holdings focus on cybersecurity, cloud technology, remote communications and online project management. Since Direxion’s inception in late June, net assets have grown to nearly $174 million. WFH stock — which represents some 40 holdings — tracks the returns of the Solactive Remote Work Index. Its top ten holdings comprise around 33% of the roster and include Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) and Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) among others, the last of which InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto named one of the best stocks in the technology sector. The Top 7 Hot Stocks to Buy for 2021’s Biggest Trends WFH started trading at an opening price of around $50 but this past year saw the fund hit record highs. Currently, it’s hovering around $73 and has returned close to 30% in the last three months. So, long-term investors who believe the work-from-home trend has legs in the new year should consider investing, especially if the price dips toward $65. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $176.23 — $376Expense Ratio: 0.46% The pandemic has provided tailwinds for digitalization trends. As a result, many software shares have powered ahead. And the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is no exception to those results, mainly investing in interactive media software companies, technology and communication services. IGV stock — which represents 116 holdings — tracks the S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index. It began trading in July of 2001 and has over $5.9 billion in net assets. As far as sector allocations are concerned, Application Software leads the fund with almost 62.6%, followed by Systems Software at 28.6% and Interactive Home at 6.3%. The fund is equally weighted and rebalances semi-annually. More than half of the fund is invested in its top ten holdings. These include businesses like tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), customer relationship management (CRM) enterprise software provider Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), which is well-known for its multimedia and creativity software products. In the past one year, the ETF returned nearly 45%, hitting a record high in late December and then another today, on Feb. 5. Right now, though, its valuation is on the frothy side. So, investors who expect this one of the growth stocks to give up its recent gains in the coming weeks could find a better long-term value around $345. Options are also available on the fund. That means experienced investors can devise more complex strategies with this name, too. Ørsted (DNGGY) Source: Shutterstock 52-Week Range: $27.31 — $76.47 Our next stock on this list of growth stocks comes from overseas. Denmark-based Ørsted is a leading energy company in Northwestern Europe. It operates through three segments: Wind Power, Bioenergy and Thermal Power and finally Distribution and Customer Solutions. Ørsted is one of the leading names in the global offshore wind market. So, if you believe the new decade will see increased growth in the alternative energy space, DNGGY stock needs your attention. According to the company’s most recent earnings report, total revenue decreased 35% to 10 billion DKK (about $1.62 billion), down from 15.5 billion DKK ($2.5 billion) a year ago. Operating profit (EBITDA) for the first nine months of the year was 3.4 billion DKK ($550 million). The company’s management highlighted: “In August, we completed the divestment of our Danish power distribution (Radius), residential customer and city light businesses to SEAS-NVE. The divestment marks an important strategic milestone for Ørsted, and completes our portfolio transformation into a global renewable energy company.” 7 Safe Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns in Tumultuous Times For the past one year, DNGGY stock is up about 74%. The stock’s forward price-earnings and forward price-sales ratios are 42.73 and 8.92. In other words, from a historical valuation standpoint, the shares are rich. So, potential investors who are interested in the growth of green energy in Europe should wait for a drop below $60. Upwork (UPWK) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com 52-Week Range: $5.14 — $51.21 The last stock one this list of growth stocks is Upwork, a freelancing platform. Last year provided a tailwind for the global work-from-home trend. So, the upcoming quarters will possibly witness more upside for freelancing projects, contract-based work and the gig economy. Upwork went public back in 2018 and released its most recent Q3 metrics this past November. The company showed revenue of $96.7 million, up 24% year-over-year. Analysts were also pleased to see the gross margin increase to 73%, up by two percentage points. Finally, Upwork’s non-GAAP net income was $5 million or 4 cents per share, compared to $1.1 million or 1 cent per share in the year-ago period. On the report, CEO Hayden Brown noted: “As the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume, we have been building capabilities and tools for a world now increasingly ready to use them.” Over the past year, UPWK stock is up nearly 450%. It’s price-book and forward price-sales ratios are 21.34 and 16.49, respectively. Like other stocks on this list, that makes its valuation frothy. So, a potential decline toward $40 or even below that would improve the margin of safety. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post 7 Growth Stocks That Wonât Be Stopped in 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Nio Investors Hit the Jackpot, Now Cash Out

    Back in September 2019, Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock was trading at around $1.65 per share. On that day, I wrote a story in which I said Nio was a “lottery ticket with a decent chance of paying off.” I called it a “speculatory bet with tremendous upside if it gets its act together.” Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Nearly a year and a half later, the stock is up 3,550% to around $57. To all of the NIO stock buyers back in 2019 that had the guts to buy that lottery ticket, congratulations. You hit the jackpot. But buying Nio or holding the stock without at least taking profits at this point would be like winning the Powerball lottery and using your hundreds of millions of dollars to buy more tickets. NIO stock has gotten caught in an electric vehicle stock bubble. It no longer appears to be at risk of going to $0. But it will take at least a decade before Nio will be able to justify its current market cap.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips NIO Stock Numbers The good news for NIO stock investors is that the company is no longer on the brink of insolvency. After raising capital several times in 2020, Nio closed a $1.5 billion convertible bond offering in January. Nio has always been a risk-reward calculation for investors. The major risk was access to funding. It’s clear at this point that investors are willing and able to back the company’s growth investments. The flip side of that calculation, the reward part, was always Nio’s mind-boggling growth. The company is certainly firing on all cylinders on the growth front these days. This week, Nio reported 7,225 January vehicle sales, beating its previous monthly record of 7,007 vehicles in December. The January delivery number also represented 352.1% year-over-year growth. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal Of course, the biggest red flag for investors considering NIO stock at $58 is valuation. Without question, 352% growth is the major leagues of growth stocks. But Nio now trades at 47.4 times sales. Legacy auto makers Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) trade at under 0.7 times sales. High-growth tech stocks Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade at 4.8 and 9.6 times sales, respectively. On the earnings front, there’s not much to say. Nio is still hemorrhaging cash. The company reported a $1.19 billion net loss in the third quarter, a slight improvement over the $1.21 billion net loss it reported in the second quarter. Nio is nowhere near profitable. Analyst Take Bank of America analyst Ming Hsun Lee is projecting the Nio stock losses will narrow from $3.45 per share in 2020 to just 60 cents per share in 2022. But another way to look at it is that Nio will not reach profitability until at least 2023. Nevertheless, Lee is bullish on the stock. Lee says sales volume growth, margin expansion, autonomous vehicle, powertrain and technology, and new model launches will continue to drive long-term upside for NIO stock. “We have a positive view on NIO considering its long-term share gain potential in the premium EV market and improving profitability with rising scale,” Lee says. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for NIO stock. I Want to Like Nio Here’s the part where I say I really want to like NIO stock. I really do. Electric vehicles are a huge long-term growth opportunity. I love China as the world’s largest emerging market economy. I believe Nio has a great position in a massive Chinese EV market. But these EV stocks have gotten their share prices pumped up so high that it’s virtually impossible to justify buying them at this point. U.S. EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), for example, is currently valued roughly the same as the entire existing global auto market. Yet Tesla has about 0.5% global market share. I believe the best-case scenario for a lot of these high-flying EV stocks at this point is that they drift mostly sideways for the next decade. At its current valuation, NIO stock is already pricing in a decade or more of best-case scenarios. If today’s best-case scenario happens, NIO will still be worth what it’s priced at now in 2030. How to Play It To justify significant upside between now and then, Nio will have to exceed today’s best-case scenario. Whatever the bulls are hoping will happen, Nio will have to do more. If you are all-in on NIO stock for the long term, I understand. As I said back in 2019, Nio’s business has such an incredible long-term growth opportunity ahead. But with the stock up 3,550% in less than a year and a half, do yourself a favor. You won the lottery. At least cash in a big chunk of your winnings rather than just holding and buying more lottery tickets. On the date of publication, Wayne Duggan held a long position in GM. Wayne Duggan has been a U.S. News & World Report Investing contributor since 2016 and is a staff writer at Benzinga, where he has written more than 7,000 articles. He is the author of the book “Beating Wall Street With Common Sense,” which focuses on investing psychology and practical strategies to outperform the stock market. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post Nio Investors Hit the Jackpot, Now Cash Out appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Congress Fast Tracks Biden Stimulus; Market Rally Warning Signs

    Congress fast tracked the Biden stimulus plan, but the market rally is flashing warning signs. Coronavirus vaccinations hit a new high.

  • 7 Well-Positioned Battery Stocks to Buy on EV Demand

    Now that we’ve entered 2021, there seems to be a bit of a mindset shift in the markets. To be sure, not much has changed: we’re still in the midst of a pandemic and look to be for a good portion of 2021. However, one thing is shifting: the rumblings of EV pushback are clear. And battery stocks will be a benefactor of this pushback. It is my belief that EV stocks are going to remain hot through 2021. However, markets and capital are going to move into EV suppliers with more force. That means battery manufacturers and suppliers to these companies should become more attractive this year. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal This list is focused on exactly that: EV battery manufacturers and suppliers thereto. Any and all of these stocks are a buy in my eyes.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Vale (NYSE:VALE) Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Battery Stocks: Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Source: Shutterstock Investors who have interest in EVs are likely well aware of lithium as a mineral integral to the sector. Lithium-ion battery chemistry has become the leading battery type used in the industry. Therefore, lots of lithium is necessary until a better suited chemistry is commercialized. The leading candidates don’t look to be commercialized for some time yet. The upshot is lithium mining is a smart place to be for EV investment. And that’s why Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and its SQM stock lead off this list. The Chilean company is a major producer of lithium. Lithium currently accounts for about 16% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s profit and the company is making a major investment in increasing its lithium capacity. It is clear that the company sees lithium as important to its immediate future. The company has four scheduled expansions through 2023. It is investing $240 million toward lithium production expansion, which will increase production by 69.5% by the second half of 2021. That means the company will go from the ability to produce 83.5 million tons of lithium to 141.5 million tons by the end of this year. The company is not stopping there. It intends to invest a further $150 million to bring total lithium capacity to 210 million tons by 2023. That 151.5% capacity increase is indicative of larger demand. The company did experience a revenue decrease of 11% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to 2019. However, lithium sales volumes increased 40% between Q2 and Q3 making this a worthwhile play moving forward. Albemarle (ALB) Source: IgorGolovniov/Shutterstock.com Albemarle is another major name in lithium production. It also experienced a sales decline and is positioning itself to take advantage of opportunities in lithium. Despite the downturn, ALB stock is definitely a smart play that makes sense in the EV space. The company explains its overarching strategy thusly: “Our long-term strategy and capital allocation priorities remain the same: to invest in lithium growth using cash flows from our entire enterprise, while maintaining our dividend and investment grade credit rating.” Albemarle depends on lithium for 37% of its total revenue currently and anticipates 20% industry growth. Albemarle experienced a sales decline of 19.6% in its lithium segment and 15.1% across its entire business in Q3 of 2020. The company says that while lithium market growth was stunted in 2020 that it still anticipates the same overall future growth. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal My thesis is that it makes sense to invest now while revenue is relatively weakened and Wall Street views ALB stock as a “hold.” Revenue may have slipped, but earnings well outpaced guidance for the quarter, and the company remains solidly entrenched in its lithium strategy. Battery Stocks: Ganfeng Lithium (GNENF) Source: Lightboxx/ShutterStock.com China is a massive market for EVs. In fact, it’s the world’s largest by market share. But the country also has massive natural resources, which gives it another advantage when it comes to EVs. It has national champions including Nio (NYSE:NIO) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), and it has companies like Ganfeng Lithium which can supply them. The company is headquartered in China and has operations in Australia, Argentina, Ireland and Mexico. Ganfeng Lithium is clearly well-diversified geographically. But it is also diversified in terms of its operations. It maintains lithium operations upstream, mid-stream and downstream, meaning it does everything from mining lithium to lithium battery manufacturing. Not only is the company massive, but it has also experienced robust growth. Ganfeng’s CAGR averaged 41% between 2015 and 2019. Profitability growth decreased in 2019 although still a very healthy 16%. But it has begun to rise again in 2020. Panasonic (PCRFY) Source: testing/Shutterstock.com The previous three stocks were all lithium producers. It is time to move up the value chain into the actual battery manufacturers. Most readers will recognize that Panasonic does many things. It is not a dedicated EV battery manufacturer by any stretch of the imagination. However, it does produce batteries for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). That alone makes it a name worth mentioning in this space. The simple fact is that to a degree, as Tesla goes, so goes the whole EV market. Anyway, the important consideration here for investors is the EV business between Panasonic and Tesla. Tesla has long been speculated to want to bring battery production in-house. But the long-time relationship it has had with Panasonic will continue through at least 2022. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal Panasonic is under pressure to increase energy storage capacity by Tesla. By 2025 its Model 3 battery is slated to have improved energy storage capacity by 20%. It is also under pressure to make similar leaps for the Tesla Model S and Model X. Battery Stocks: Romeo Power (RMO) Source: Pasuwan/ShutterStock.com Now is the time to invest in Romeo Power. Prices have recently come down and now RMO stock’s price point makes sense in addition to its strategic positioning. For an excellent run down of why Romeo Power is a bargain on a purely quantitative, objective basis, check out this article by InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake. Numbers don’t lie, and these numbers indicate that there is lots of upside in RMO shares. From a more subjective perspective there’s also lots to like about Romeo Power. Most readers will know that many SPAC-funded EV companies came to market in 2020. Romeo Power is also a SPAC. But it is an EV supplier, not a manufacturer. The company makes battery packs for two segments: class 4-8 trucks and buses and high-performance vehicles, along with other commercial vehicles. EV battery manufacturing should continue to have many tailwinds as the decarbonization push shows little indication of slowing. EVs are here to stay. The company has $544 million in contracted revenue, and another $2.2 billion possible under negotiation. So the $350 million it received at closing should be utilized to fulfill the sales it has booked. The company has an excellent chance to be the name behind truck electrification efforts underway at companies like Peterbilt (NASDAQ:PCAR) and Freightliner (OTCMKTS:DDAIF). Romeo Power has established relationships with 68% of the class 8 vehicle manufacturers in North America currently. They simply have to take SPAC funds and prove that their technology will effectively work for those companies. If they can, revenue will flow. That’s why this stock makes so much sense at current prices. Vale (VALE) Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com Let’s switch gears again and go back to the far upstream of the battery industry. The first three stocks on this list were all related to lithium used in the manufacturing of the batteries themselves. There’s another mineral also very important in the battery manufacturing process: nickel. Nickel is set to receive high demand due to its utility in the EV battery manufacturing process. And on the supply side, there simply isn’t enough nickel to satisfy that demand. In fact, there may be a 10-fold increase in demand between 2018 and 2025. 8 Biometric Stocks to Consider as We Eye a Return to Normal The calculus is simple: produce and supply that nickel and make great profits. Vale increased its sales of nickel by 37.3% in Q3 of 2020. VALE stock is rated a “buy” and shares are currently less than $20, making it an attractive play in EV batteries. It is probably the strongest play in battery stocks as it relates to nickel in production. Battery Stocks: Glencore (GLNCY) Source: Shutterstock Last but not least on this list of battery stocks is Glencore. Like Vale, it is included because of its focus on nickel production. The company produces nickel in Asia, Australia, North America and Europe. In Q3 Glencore experienced a 9% decrease in nickel production as a result of operational restrictions due to Covid-19 at its Koniambo plant in New Caledonia. The company produced 81,800 tons of nickel in the period. Prices have remained basically steady in the past two years for nickel, according to the company, but Glencore will have plenty of opportunity to sell to EV battery manufacturers as long as it can produce the metal. Glencore is diversified across mineral and metals mining. It is also relatively cheap at less than $10 per share. The company is well funded and in position to serve EV battery manufacturers, as well as many other downstream companies across many industries. GLNCY stock is cheap with a lot of upside and worth a look. On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks. Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post 7 Well-Positioned Battery Stocks to BuyÂ on EV Demand appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, according to Suze Orman

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Big Pension Buys Up Alibaba, Lilly, and Cisco Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio materially lifted investments in Alibaba, Eli Lilly, and Cisco Systems, and halved holdings in Salesforce.com in the fourth quarter.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Mohamed El-Erian on the GameStop short squeeze: 'We came very, very close to a market accident'

    The underlying factors of the GameStop short squeeze aren't going away anytime soon. Meanwhile, regulators have to play "massive catch-up," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • TSNP Stock: What’s Going on With Blockchain Play Tesoro Enterprises?

    On Tuesday, Tesoro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:TSNP) announced its plans to move into blockchain trading markets. With shares already up almost 200%, penny-stock investors will likely see more gains as Wall Street punters rush in. Source: Shutterstock Don’t assume long-term success — very few penny stocks ever vault themselves into the big leagues, and Tesoro doesn’t exactly have a great resume either. But if you’re looking to nurse your GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC (NYSE:AMC) losses, this flash stock has it all: A well-timed press release in a market that’s starving for blockchain investments. A charismatic CEO who can talk the talk. A crypto market that’s too hot to handle. TSNP Stock: The Blockchain Bonanza TSNP stock isn’t for the faint-hearted. Just a month ago, Tesoro Enterprises was an unknown penny stock that claimed to focus on the “delivery of construction materials for the commercial and residential market places.” The last time the company reported figures to the SEC was in 2012, showing just $360,000 of revenues and a -50% profit margin.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips But then management did something quite brilliant. After merging with HUMBL in December, the company launched a press release last Tuesday, renaming itself HUMBL Financial and claiming to create a way for investors to invest in ETF-styled blockchain technology. Shares shot up from 40 cents to $1.40 by the end of the week. Some might rightly wonder if it’s a pump-and-dump. Is HUMBL Blockchain for Real? It’s entirely unclear what a company that delivers construction materials has to do with crypto investing (or why a crypto company would merge with a construction penny stock). But that hasn’t stopped the San Diego-based company from trying. In the press release, the company claimed it would release “non-custodial, algorithmically driven financial technology services that allow customers to purchase and hold digital assets in pre-set allocations through their own exchange accounts.” In plain English, that means the company will help you invest in an ETF-style bucket of cryptocurrencies, but it won’t do it itself. Instead, it will rely on your existing exchange accounts to allocate trades. Presumably, that’s because the company’s original mission of running an exchange-traded fund was a little too hard. The SEC has rejected the far-better funded Gemini ETF’s proposal twice already, so it’s not surprising that HUMBL has also faced similar roadblocks. An non-custodial app, meanwhile, is far easier to launch. That’s not to say HUMBL couldn’t eventually develop a “Web 3 platform that will allow you to invest, trade, track and pay in more synthetic ways on the blockchain,” as it claims it will. But that’s likely years away — if it ever happens at all. Will TSNP Stock Go Up? That doesn’t mean TSNP stock can’t bounce in the meantime. Investors are starved for good cryptocurrency stocks; Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) has a long history of fraud and misrepresentation. Riot Blockchain’s (NASDAQ:RIOT) CEO, meanwhile, has been investigated by the SEC for microcap fraud. That makes any legitimate-sounding company with the word “blockchain” have the potential for massive gains. Whether actually legitimate or not, it doesn’t matter much when the market’s this hot. And with enough retail-investor-fueled momentum, this penny stock could raise enough money to become a self-driving force in cryptocurrencies. Long Island Blockchain? Meet $40,000 Bitcoin. In 2018, the Long Island Iced Tea Corp, a ready-to-drink tea company, rebranded itself as the Long Blockchain Corp. Shares instantly shot up 200% — proof that investors often jump in first and ask questions later. (The company would later fall back to earth and get de-listed). Fortunately, HUMBL looks a little better-prepared than its tea-producing predecessor. With an actual team of engineers (supposedly) and $2.5 million of funding (also supposedly), this company might yet pull off America’s first blockchain ETF. (Hopefully the company will update its financials with the SEC in the mean-time). And if it fails? Well, not all is lost. In a crypto market this hot, it could rebrand itself as a cryptocurrency play and keep watching investors rush in. Just don’t be there if or when the market falls out of Bitcoin. On the date of publication, Tom Yeung did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Tom Yeung, CFA, is a registered investment advisor on a mission to bring simplicity to the world of investing. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post TSNP Stock: Whatâs Going on With Blockchain Play Tesoro Enterprises? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • A typical day for Ark Invest's star stock picker Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood on her typical day.

  • Is GM Stock A Buy? Analyst Boosts General Motors Upside By 380%

    GM stock is off its high, but just got big validation for its EV and AV progress from Morgan Stanley. Is General Motors stock a buy?

  • Hedge funds bet on oil's 'big comeback' after pandemic hobbles producers

    Hedge funds are turning bullish on oil once again, betting the pandemic and investors' environmental focus has severely damaged companies' ability to ramp up production. Such limitations on supply would push prices to multi-year highs and keep them there for two years or more, several hedge funds said. The view is a reversal for hedge funds, which shorted the oil sector in the lead-up to global shutdowns, landing energy focused hedge funds gains of 26.8% in 2020, according to data from eVestment.

  • Tax Law Changes in 2020 That Can Fatten Your Refund

    These top 10 tax law changes in 2020 could end up boosting your refund for the 2020 tax year once filing time rolls around.

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Comcast, GE, Moderna, Tesla And More

    Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the e-commerce, electric vehicle and online sports betting leaders. A COVID-19 vaccine maker and a struggling retailer were among the bearish calls seen. February started strong in the markets. Though the past week remained somewhat volatile, the three big U.S. indexes managed to post handy gains, led by the 6% or so rise in the Nasdaq. Hope for additional stimulus and a little improvement in the unemployment rate no doubt helped. Perhaps the week's biggest surprise, dropped among the remaining FAANG earnings reports, was news of a big tech management change that involved one of the world's richest persons. The GameStop kerfuffle moved on to its next chapter last week too, and another COVID-19 vaccine moved forward. Also, the electric vehicle leader was forced to recall cars. Finally, the new administration faced a fresh foreign policy challenge last week. And things were looking up for federal cannabis legalization. Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look. Bulls J.J. Kinahan's "Online Retail Sales Provide Strong Tailwinds For Amazon" discusses how Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) may be under pressure to show continuous innovation for its retail business and beyond when the pandemic wanes, but it appears to be up to the challenge, at least in the foreseeable future. "Tesla Gets A Street High ,200 Price Target: 'The Fireworks Aren't Over Yet'" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why a key analyst is dissuading investors from selling Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. Will any downside catalyst that materializes be met with eager buying? In "Ark Funds Bet On Growth Of Sports Betting With DraftKings Addition," Chris Katje is focused on why a renowned fund manager is betting on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). Could the fund take a larger position in this market leader? Will it add additional companies with exposure to the sports betting market? Priya Nigam's "Why This Comcast Analyst Is Turning Bullish: 'Best-In-Class Cable Business'" shows that Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) seems to be moving in the right direction and its stock should outperform over the next 12 months. General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter industrial free cash flow. So says Wayne Duggan's "Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive." But is the company being overly cautious with its guidance? For additional bullish calls of the past week, also have a look at the following: 5 Stocks That Could Make A Comeback In A Reopening Economy Top 5 Innovation Trends To Watch For In 2021 As More Countries Legalize Cannabis, A Booming Global Marketplace Will Follow Bears In Shanthi Rexaline's "Moderna Analyst: Unrealistic COVID-19 Vaccine Expectations Create Unfavorable Setup," find out how an extended Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) rally has made the stock increasingly difficult to justify on a fundamental basis. The valuation of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) was too rich for one top analyst, according to "KeyBanc Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond On Valuation, Competition" by Priya Nigam. This downgrade came even though the analyst thinks highly of the retailer's turnaround plan. In Jayson Derrick's "3 eBay Analysts On Q4 Beat, Valuation, 'Compelling Growth' In Shoes, Watches," see why some analysts remain cautious on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) stock even though the company reported better than expected quarterly results. "JPMorgan Says Gogo's Stock 'More Than Fully Valued' After Flying Higher By 39%" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) stock is "more than fully valued" according to a top analyst. See why there is unlikely to be a further short squeeze here. For more bearish takes, be sure to check out these posts: This 2009 Playbook Suggests Trouble Ahead For The S&P 500 10 Most Heavily-Shorted Stocks On The Russell 3000 At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBarron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nokia Is Now Free Cash Flow Positive, Making NOK Stock Worth Much More

    Nokia (NYSE:NOK) released its Q4 and full-year 2020 results on Feb. 4. The bottom line is that NOK stock is now worth at least 39% more, and as much as 68% more, based on its positive free cash flow (FCF). Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com This is now the sixth quarter that Nokia has been FCF positive. The company cut out its dividend last year until it could produce solid FCF and raise up its net cash. Now Nokia management is saying they will assess their dividend policy. They will provide an update during its Capital Markets Day on March 18, 2021.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips FCF Positive and Forward Estimate On page 13 of the release of its Q4 results, Nokia reported that its 2020 FCF performance was 1.356 billion EUR. That includes 778 million EUR during Q4, which was significantly higher than Q3. For example, on page 12 of its Q3 results, Nokia reported that it has only made 319 million EUR in FCF. Therefore, its Q4 FCF of 778 million EUR was 144% higher. Moreover, last quarter the company said it only forecast 600 million EUR in FCF, plus or minus 250 million EUR. The results came in at 1.356 billion, or substantially more than the high side of its forecast of 850 million EUR. 7 'Love or Hate' Cult Stocks with Powerful Followings Keep in mind that last quarter the company said it did not expect to see heavy seasonal aspects to its revenue and earnings. In the past, a large portion of its sales, earnings, and FCF came in Q4. Therefore, we can use the Q4 number to estimate its FCF going forward. But first, we have to make an adjustment. Nokia said that its Q4 FCF benefitted from an early customer payment of 500 million EUR. Therefore, on a normalized basis, this works out to 856 million (i.e., 1.3456 billion EUR minus 500 million EUR). That is close to the 850 million EUR it previously forecast on during Q3 (see above). Going forward, even if sales decline a bit next year, as the company seemed to be guiding, its free cash flow could actually be higher. One reason is the company has identified 250 million EUR in cost savings that will bear fruit in 2021. This is seen on page 9 of its results. What NOK Stock Is Worth Therefore, I suspect we can estimate 900 million EUR to 1 billion EUR in FCF for 2021. If sales stay flat or rise, the gain in FCF could actually be higher. Note that this is lower than the 1.356 billion EUR recorded in 2020. (However, that included 500 million in payments that were brought forward by one quarter.) Assuming 1 billion EUR in FCF, this roughly translates to $1.20 billion in US dollars at today’s exchange rate. Therefore, using a 3% FCF yield, NOK stock is worth $40 billion. Compare that to its $25.66 billion market cap today. That implies that NOK stock is worth 55.8% more than today, or $6.82 (i.e., 1.558 x $4.38 per share today, Feb. 4). Assuming its FCF is only 900 million EUR, that works out to $1.08 billion. At 3% the market cap would be $36 billion, or 40.2% above its present $25.66 billion market cap. That implies a price of $6.14 Even if the FCF falls to just 3.5%, the market cap would be 20.8% higher than today at $5.29 per share. Therefore, if we average the valuation of all three of these scenarios, the average price is $6.08 per share or 39% above today’s price. Alternative FCF Estimate However, maybe I am being way too conservative. For example, in Nokia’s Q4 report on page 6, they discuss the outlook for 2021. One of the key sentences was this: In full year 2021, Nokia expects the free cash flow performance of Nokia Technologies to be approximately EUR 600 million lower than its operating profit, primarily due to prepayments we received from certain licensees. This implies two things. First, we can use the operating margin percent from Q4 and apply it to sales forecast. And two we would deduct 600 million EUR from that to derive FCF. For example, let’s take a worst-case scenario and estimate a 5% reduction in sales, from 21.867 billion EUR to 20.77 billion EUR. This is in the lower part of the range that Nokia provided of between 20.6 and 21.8 billion EUR. However, we can use a 16.6% operating margin (from its non-IFRS operating margin seen on page 2 of the results). In fact, let’s use 80% of that margin, to be conservative, or 13.28%. After all, during all of 2020, its operating margin was just 8.6%, even though this included Covid-19 quarters. This brings its operating profits to 2.76 billion EUR (i.e., 13.28% x 20.77 billion EUR. After deducting 600 million EUR, its FCF will be 2.16 billion EUR, or $2.592 billion. That is substantially higher than my earlier estimate of $1.08 billion to $1.2 billion in FCF. What to Do With NOK Stock This brings the estimate for Nokia stock, using $2.592 billion at a 6% FCF yield to $43.2 billion, which is 68% above today’s price. After all, the company presently has a 6.3% FCF yield (i.e., 1.356 billion EUR, or $1.627 billion in FCF divided by its present market cap of $25.66 billion). This implies a target price of $7.36, or 68% above its price today of $4.38. As a result, we have come up with a target price range of $6.08, 39% higher, to $7.36, 68% above today’s price. In either case, this is a good result for most investors. On the date of publication, Mark R. Hake did not hold a long or short position (either directly or indirectly) in any of the stocks in this article. Mark Hake writes about personal finance on mrhake.medium.com and runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Stock for the Green Energy Boom The post Nokia Is Now Free Cash Flow Positive, Making NOK Stock Worth Much More appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Should Microsoft Try To Acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron In 2021?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 traders and investors about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): Over the next year, should Microsoft try to acquire AMD, Nvidia or Micron? Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Buy none Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three main segments: productivity and business processes (Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server) and personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, Surface laptops, tablets and desktops). At time of publication Microsoft’s market cap measures in at $1.83 trillion. For context, this figure exceeds the combined market caps of Nvidia ($336 billion), AMD ($106 billion) and Micron ($90 billion) three times over. See Also: How To Buy Microsoft Stock. Our survey found 32% percent of respondents saying Microsoft should move forward on an M&A with AMD in 2021. AMD designs and produces microprocessors for the computer and consumer electronics industries. The majority of the firm's sales are in CPUs and graphics processing units. Many traders and investors were vocal in their support of AMD, saying it has time and again proven itself with its processors and GPUs in the gaming industry. Respondents said AMD should be seriously considered as a top M&A contender with Microsoft, as the two tech companies have had several prior partnerships, including a recent Xbox Series X|S project which integrates full AMD RDNA 2 architecture. Next, 28% of traders and investors responded that Microsoft should complete an M&A with Nvidia this year. Nvidia is a leading designer of GPUs. The company’s chips are used in a variety of markets, including high-end PCs for gaming, in a GPU-accelerated AI shopping tool for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and for autonomous driving tech in many Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles. Respondents in this group cited Nvidia as an essential developer and leader in future chipmaking that has made a name for itself in the auto and bio-intelligence industries. An Nvidia acquisition would immediately bolster Microsoft’s mobile computing units. Only 6% of traders and investors saw a Microsoft-Micron M&A making sense during 2021. Respondents said Microsoft should look to acquire Micron’s ultra-bandwidth solutions, which are known to deliver maximum bandwidth to feed client’s data-hungry workloads like high-performance computing, artificial intelligence systems and professional visualization workstations, as traders believe these fields will continue to spike in demand amid a transition to long-term remote working conditions. Finally, 30% said Microsoft should not acquire any of the three companies. It’s worth noting that several respondents who were opposed to these M&As believed the Redmond-based tech giant would be better served focusing on research, development of cloud-based tech and a possible M&A in the cloud sector. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1000 adults. Source Image: Wikimedia Commons by BenFranske See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Palantir, Pinterest, Ford, Activision Are MovingShould Amazon Try To Acquire Alibaba, Jumia Or eBay In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.