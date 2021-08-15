U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,215.24
    -553.59 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on National Acadian Day

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Acadian Day:

"Today, we celebrate the rich Acadian heritage and the outstanding contributions that Acadians make to our national fabric.

"The history of the Acadians is one of extraordinary resilience and perseverance. Braving exile, forced displacement, and discrimination, the Acadians have succeeded over centuries in making their culture, traditions, and language survive and flourish.

"This unique identity is what we are celebrating today. It was 140 years ago that the delegates of the first national Acadian convention in Memramcook chose August 15 for their national holiday. Every year since that historic moment, Acadians – and all those passionate about Acadie – gather to celebrate this vibrant, united community, showing just how well it wears its motto 'l'union fait la force' – strength in numbers.

"This year's national holiday will be no exception. Whether held in person, virtually, or in a hybrid format, community celebrations will feature traditional meals, concerts, fireworks, and tintamarres to promote Acadian culture and French identity in Acadie.

"These celebrations demonstrate the vitality of our communities and help shape a more open and even more diverse Canada. They are also part of our economic recovery. That's why the government will continue to support community events and invest in revitalizing tourism, so that we can all discover the great places and activities our country has to offer.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish a happy National Acadian Day to everyone in Canada and around the world celebrating today."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/15/c4836.html

Recommended Stories

  • Fired Alibaba Manager Probed for ‘Forcible Indecency,’ Not Rape

    (Bloomberg) -- Police investigating an Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. employee’s sexual assault allegation against her boss have found no evidence of rape, raising questions about what unfolded in a case that’s shocked China’s technology industry.Alibaba fired the accused manager last week after the female employee’s account about being raped by her supervisor while on a business trip went viral. In their initial findings released online, police said the former manager was suspected of committing “f

  • Woman, 57, is arrested after ‘attacking’ driver with ‘Abolish ICE’ sticker on her car

    ‘That’s my husband – he’s a Marine. He’s not going to touch your car, you little c***,’ woman tells shopper

  • Where Police Killings Often Meet With Silence: Rural America

    PIPPA PASSES, Ky. — The man known all his life as Doughboy had been running from the state police for months: scrambling down a creek bed, flooring it out of a gas station, visiting his children at 2 a.m. when he thought troopers would not be lurking. Christopher Jacobs, 28, had been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. He could not bear to go back to jail, he told his family, but he also feared the police would shoot him — even though he had been childhood friends with officers now patro

  • 4 teachers died of COVID-19 within a day in Broward County, Fla.

    Three teachers and a teaching assistant from Florida's Broward County died from COVID-19 within a span of 24 hours. This week, schools in the county voted to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on mask mandates.

  • Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

    The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she […] The post Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man Captured on Video Tearing Out Chicago Family's BLM Sign From Their Yard

    An investigation is underway in Chicago after a man who appeared to be a city employee pulled a North Side family’s Black Lives Matter yard sign out of the ground and turned it face down.

  • Tulane to require proof of negative COVID test or vaccination for admittance to home games

    With a growing number of positive COVID tests and hospitalizations, New Orleans has implemented new protocols. OU plays Tulane September 4th.

  • Islam's anti-racist message from the 7th century still resonates today

    Muslims of all backgrounds pray during the 2019 Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty ImagesOne day, in Mecca, the Prophet Muhammad dropped a bombshell on his followers: He told them that all people are created equal. “All humans are descended from Adam and Eve,” said Muhammad in his last known public speech. “There is no superiority of an Arab over a non-Arab, or of a non-Arab over an Arab, and no superiority of a white person over a black person or of a black person

  • Former Staffers Say Problems at Time’s Up Run Deeper Than Cuomo

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMany women’s rights advocates were shocked last week to learn that leaders of the country’s top anti-harassment organization had advised Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to his own allegations of sexual misconduct. Former staffers of the organization were not.The allegations contained in the New York Attorney General’s report against Time’s Up—a group founded during the #MeToo movement to address workplace harassment, assault, and discriminati

  • Woman pointing gun’s laser sight for cat to chase shoots man, Wisconsin cops say

    The man stood in shock for a moment before asking the woman if she shot him, according to police.

  • Alvin Motley Jr. killed by white security guard over music

    A Black man in Memphis was fatally shot at a gas station by a white security guard who allegedly killed […] The post Alvin Motley Jr. killed by white security guard over music appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Score a Solo Stove fire pit while they're on sale for up to 35% off this weekend

    These are the lowest prices of the year.

  • Police Arrest Teen Accused of Helping GOP Strategist’s Underage Sex Trafficking

    Okaloosa County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement in Florida has arrested Gisela Castro Medina, a 19-year-old accused of helping a wealthy, young Republican strategist in Minnesota prey on girls and recruit them for paid sex.She faces the same criminal charges as her alleged pal, GOP operative Anton Lazzaro: sex trafficking of a minor, attempt to commit sex trafficking, and obstruction of justice.Both hail from Minnesota. But while the FBI arrested Lazzaro in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, j

  • Photo secretly taken of girl at CVS leads international agents to NC child porn suspect

    More than a dozen photo albums were shared online showing young girls secretly photographed in public places — including in North Carolina.

  • Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation's plight

    PORT-AU-PRINCE/HAVANA (Reuters) - At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-history-violence-rebellion-2021-07-23/?taid=6117ef92ced6e000017623b1&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said. That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially more severe than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island.

  • Woman Charged With Murder 17 Years After Boyfriend Found Dead in His Driveway

    Jefferson County Sheriff's OfficeA Missouri woman who told cops she was in the shower when her boyfriend was shot and killed in the driveway of their home 17 years ago is now charged with murder in his 2004 death.Alice Patricia Weiss of Columbia, Missouri, was arrested at her home Thursday by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for murder in the second degree, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced. Authorities believe Weiss, who is now 65, shot her then-boyfriend James Summers in th

  • Mom accused of taking ‘me time’ while baby drowned in tub pleads guilty in Tennessee

    She faces prison time, officials said.

  • Powerful quake adds to Haiti's misery, killing at least 304

    A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others and destroying hundreds of homes, leaving those without shelter to sleep on soccer fields. Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country and said he would not ask for international help until the extent of damage was known.

  • Haiti earthquake: Over 300 dead as search for survivors begins in country still recovering decade on

    New crisis comes just one month after Caribbean country’s president was assassinated

  • Police: School shooting victim went to aid boy being bullied

    It's only a few days into the new school year, but New Mexico’s largest district is reeling from a shooting that left one student dead and another in custody after, according to police, the victim tried to protect another boy who was being bullied. The gunfire at Washington Middle School during the lunch hour Friday marked the second shooting in Albuquerque in less than 24 hours. The boy who was killed, identified by police on Saturday as 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove, was a hero, Police Chief Harold Medina said Friday night in a brief statement.