U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,235.71
    -36.07 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.81
    -213.59 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,841.35
    +2.06 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.62
    -17.05 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    -5.44 (-5.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.70
    -37.60 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.55 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0716
    -0.0087 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7780
    -0.1280 (-4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2724
    -0.0110 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6970
    -0.7280 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,381.81
    -144.76 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.72
    +7.84 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on National Immunization Awareness Week

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement to mark National Immunization Awareness Week, which runs from April 23 to 30, 2022:

"Today, as we mark the 20th National Immunization Awareness Week, I want to take the opportunity to thank Canadians for taking part in the largest vaccination campaign in our country's history. From coast to coast to coast, people turned out in unprecedented numbers to help protect themselves, their families and communities from COVID–19. Thanks to these efforts, we are getting us back to doing the things we love, while growing the economy and creating good jobs.

"To date, over 85 per cent of eligible people in Canada are vaccinated with two doses, and more than 18 million Canadians have already received booster shots. We know that vaccines are one of the best tools to help fight COVID-19 and I encourage Canadians who have not received their vaccines and boosters to do so as soon as they can.

"This pandemic further illustrated what we have known for a long time: vaccination is a proven and effective public health tool. Vaccines have contributed to protecting generations of Canadians from diseases that put our health at risk and threaten our lives. During the pandemic, many in Canada and around the world have fallen behind in routine vaccinations for other vaccine-preventable diseases, so I encourage all Canadians to stay up to date on their routine vaccinations, such as annual flu vaccines.

"Delivering safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines and strengthening Canada's life sciences and bio manufacturing capabilities has been a key part of keeping Canadians healthy, while creating jobs and growing the economy. The Government of Canada is investing in bio manufacturing, supporting the development of domestic vaccine and therapeutic candidates, and advancing targeted research to help enhance Canada's resilience and innovation capabilities. More than $1.6 billion have been invested to support 30 projects, from AbCellera in Vancouver to BioVectra in Charlottetown. Through these efforts, we are better equipped to continue responding effectively to the COVID-19 pandemic and deal with future pandemics by leveraging Canada's industrial capabilities and world-leading science.

"To end the pandemic anywhere, we have to end it everywhere. On the world stage, Canada is delivering millions of vaccines to those who need it most, while ensuring the equitable distribution of COVID–19 tests, treatments, and vaccines through Access to COVID–19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator.

"This National Immunization Awareness Week, I want to join all Canadians in thanking the front-line immunizers, health care workers, public health professionals, and scientific researchers across Canada who all continue to work hard to help keep us safe and healthy. Thanks to you – and to the efforts of Canadians across the country – we are recovering from the pandemic and building a better future for everyone."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c7069.html

Recommended Stories

  • HBO’s ‘The Baby’: TV Review

    The British horror comedy follows a childless millennial who suddenly finds herself in charge of a creepy tot.

  • Selling Sunset's Heather Young says she's "not ready" for pregnancy amid IVF journey

    Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young has opened up about her feelings towards welcoming a baby with husband Tarek El Moussa, telling fans she's "not ready".

  • Inside the Twisted HBO Horror-Comedy About a Killer Baby

    HBO MaxIt’s bad enough when all of Natasha’s friends start popping out babies—but when an infant falls into her life and latches on, the 38-year-old chef’s world turns into an actual horror show. The baby is a serial killer.The Baby, a horror comedy from Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer that premieres Sunday on HBO Max, seems at first like a biting critique of the absurd expectations some societies (in this case English) place on women and mothers. As the eight-episode limited series progresses

  • ‘A symbol of strength’: how Rihanna’s bump has changed pregnancy style

    Always a trendsetter and a risk-taker, Rihanna is normalizing see-through lace, crop tops and bare bellies as maternity wear Rihanna on 1 March 2022 in Paris, France. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/WireImage Walking through the streets of Harlem in January, accompanied by partner A$AP Rocky and wearing an open coat to reveal her baby bump covered in jewels, Rihanna didn’t just tell the world she was pregnant. “She democratised the celebrity pregnancy reveal,” says Karen Hearn, curator of Portraying P

  • How 'The Baby' Explores The Boorish Truth Behind A Woman's Aversion To Motherhood

    HBO's new horror-comedy series is as unsettling as it is resonant, especially to those who are decidedly childless among their increasingly fertile friends.

  • Britney Spears announces that she is taking a social media break

    ‘I send my love and God bless you all,’ singer wrote

  • SC bill allowing birth control without prescription advances

    Supporters of a bill to allow women to get birth control pills at South Carolina pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription are trying to get it passed before this year’s session ends.

  • Wall Street Finds New Value in Cash as Global Fears Weigh on Markets

    Worries about the war in Ukraine, China’s Covid-19 outbreak, a U.S. or European recession and surging global inflation are making cash an increasingly popular asset with Wall Street’s top money managers.

  • PBOC Adviser Calls for Growth-Boosting Policy Amid Yuan Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- China must take stronger action to boost growth above 5% in the second quarter, said a central bank adviser who warned the country needs to lay a foundation for achieving its full-year target in the face of rising economic risks. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to V

  • Australian Dollar Looks to Inflation Data for Rebound Prospect

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar may rebound from four weeks of losses as inflation data is due to provide clues on the pace of monetary policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets WrapEconomists ex

  • Bank of Canada Will Weigh New 50 Basis-Point Hike, Macklem Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said policy makers will consider another 50 basis point increase to its benchmark interest rate as it tries to contain inflation.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets

  • Why United Community Bank is moving its SouthPark operations

    United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is moving its SouthPark operations to one new location. Greenville, South Carolina-based United will move its retail branch from 4519 Sharon Road to 4777 Sharon Road, less than a mile away. The bank is also relocating its commercial banking, mortgage and wealth management teams at 5605 Carnegie Blvd. to the same spot.

  • Melvin Capital Management Scraps Plan to Start Charging Performance Fees Again

    Gabe Plotkin scrapped a plan to start charging performance fees again at his beleaguered hedge fund, Melvin Capital Management, after encountering backlash from investors.

  • Gas-Engine Bans Drive Landscapers Toward Electric Mowers and Blowers

    New state and municipal laws are driving a transition away from puttering, gas-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers and toward battery-powered versions. California, the largest state by population, is set to ban the sale of most gas-powered lawn tools, starting with model year 2024 products. Local governments in Oakland, Calif., and Lexington, Mass., have started banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers, and other states and cities are considering similar legislation.

  • The History of Cash-Like Digital Payment Instruments

    How and why those original digital payments projects are no longer with us today can give us an idea of what needs to be done to do it right.

  • Companies are reporting surprisingly strong results this quarter. Here’s why investors are clobbering their shares anyway

    “Investors appear to be moving away from the TINA—there is no alternative—narrative as of late when it comes to equities,” an investment manager remarked.

  • Elon Musk Close To A Deal For Acquiring Twitter, Reports Say

    Twitter reportedly is in advanced discussions with Elon Musk to sell the company, in a deal that could be announced Monday.

  • China Lets Banks Ease Financing to Distressed Developers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank stepped up its support for several distressed developers by allowing banks and bad-debt managers to loosen restrictions on some loans to ease a cash crunch, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit Ky

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

    This week, 165 S&P 500 companies, or about a third of the S 500, and nearly half the Dow Jones Industrial Average are scheduled to report earnings.

  • Netflix’s Plunge Is a Wake-Up Call for Streaming

    The streaming industry remains in a land-grab phase, with companies throwing tens of billions of dollars into original series and movies, marketing, and promotions. But it’s difficult to make money in streaming when your competitors explicitly choose not to.