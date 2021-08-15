U.S. markets closed

Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Liberation Day of Korea

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement in recognition of the National Liberation Day of Korea:

"Today, we join the people of Korea, and Korean communities in Canada and around the world, to celebrate the 76th anniversary of Korea's independence.

"This day marks the liberation of the Korean Peninsula on August 15, 1945, after 35 years of occupation, and the end of the Second World War. Three years later, on this same day, South Korea was officially established, charting a bright future for all people in the new country. Since then, they have shown their pride on Gwangbokjeol – Restoration of Light Day – to celebrate South Korea's independence and its many accomplishments.

"On this day, we also celebrate the deep bonds that unite Canada and South Korea. Our two countries have long been close friends and partners, who have fought side–by–side in the Korean War and worked to establish Canada's first-ever trade agreement in the Asia–Pacific region. Our relationship is founded on a shared commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and free and open trade, as well as deep people-to-people ties.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite all Canadians to recognize the invaluable contributions Korean Canadians and their community have made, and continue to make, to our country. I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Korea's Liberation Day."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/15/c8570.html

