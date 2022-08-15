U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,253.00
    -28.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,510.00
    -208.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,518.75
    -59.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.20
    -16.70 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.25
    -4.84 (-5.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.40
    -21.10 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    -0.64 (-3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0208
    -0.0049 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • Vix

    21.07
    +0.87 (+4.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6930
    -0.7870 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,104.20
    -383.17 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.11
    +0.83 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.56
    -30.33 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Liberation Day of Korea

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Liberation Day of Korea:

"Today, we join Korean communities in Canada and around the world in celebrating the 77th anniversary of Korea's independence.

"Also known as Gwangbokjeol or Restoration of Light Day, the National Liberation Day of Korea commemorates the end of the Second World War and the liberation of the Korean Peninsula after 35 years of Japanese occupation. Exactly three years later, on August 15, 1948, the Republic of Korea was officially established, setting the country on a path to become the vibrant and prosperous democracy that we know today.

"On this day, we celebrate the strong bonds that unite Canada and the Republic of Korea, including fighting side-by-side in the Korean War. Strengthened by our people-to-people ties, we have become close friends and partners. We have worked together to establish the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement, Canada's first bilateral free trade agreement in the Indo-Pacific region, and share an unwavering commitment to democracy, the rule of law, regional stability, and free and open international trade. Next year, our countries will celebrate 60 years of our diplomatic relations – a milestone anniversary which will further deepen our strategic partnership.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to recognize the many contributions Korean Canadians have made, and continue to make, to our country. I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating National Liberation Day of Korea here in Canada and around the world."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/15/c9515.html

Recommended Stories

  • Kissinger says U.S. is aimlessly heading toward edge of war against Russia and China

    “We are at the edge of war with Russia and China on issues which we partly created, without any concept of how this is going to end or what it’s supposed to lead to.” Kissinger added that foreign policy is “very responsive to the emotion of the moment.” On Taiwan, he advised being “very careful” in measures that seem to change the structure of the relationship with China, without directly criticizing the recent visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • John Oliver Exposes Tragic Consequences Of America's Most 'Mind-Blowing F**k-Up'

    The host of HBO's "Last Week Tonight" said it'll "take years to fully comprehend" the scope of this disaster.

  • Mr. Big Short Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, is worried about the economy.

  • Oil Sinks to Six-Month Low on China Outlook, Iran Supply Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses at the start of the week as traders weighed concerns about Chinese demand and the prospect for more Iranian supply on the back of Monday announcements.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaWest Texas Int

  • Inflation Reduction Act was passed by Congress — what that means for your investments

    'It’s really the shareholder who will bear the burden' of the 1% tax on stock buybacks, says one tax expert.

  • As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts

    The Federal Reserve's hawkish message on inflation registered quickly in U.S. housing markets this summer as mortgage rates shot up and home sales slowed. But that was the one prominent and anticipated adjustment across an economy that has met the U.S. central bank's most aggressive shift of monetary policy in a generation with a relative shrug. For a central bank whose influence on the economy runs through financial markets, it was evidence of potential struggles still to come.

  • Oil prices tumble as China economy stutters

    Oil prices slumped nearly five percent Monday on data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions and a slumping property sector.

  • Should You Stop Investing if a Recession Hits?

    Are we on the verge of a recession? Technically, two consecutive quarterly declines in gross domestic product can indicate a recession, and we've hit that threshold. The Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation.

  • Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

    Raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information

  • Baja California tries to return to normal after a weekend of cartel violence

    Baja California struggled Sunday to return to normality after cartel violence shut down much of the region Friday.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine hit Wagner HQ in Popasna, the photo of which was exposed by Russian war reporter Russian channels

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 14 AUGUST, 21:04 Russian Telegram channels report on the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Wagner PMC [a network of mercenaries who serve as the de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin] in the occupied Popasna, Luhansk Oblast, a photo of which was recently published by the Russian military correspondent.

  • So, Just How Bad Is China Right Now, Really?

    The short answer is not great, as its economy isn't as robust as thought and its housing market is under duress.

  • 47 of the world’s biggest 200 companies still haven’t left Russia. Now the Kremlin is preparing ‘expropriation blackmail,’ an expert says

    “We anticipate a tsunami of expropriations or blackmailed concessions over the next couple of months."

  • Oil futures slide 4% as China growth worries dominate

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil prices fell sharply on Monday after weak economic data from China raised fears that a slowing global economy will reduced demand for energy products.Price action West Texas Intermediate crude for September (CL) (CL00) (CLU22) delivery fell $4.

  • Germany Reaches Gas Storage Milestone Two Weeks Ahead of Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s gas storage facilities have reached a fill level of 75%, two weeks ahead of schedule, the country’s top regulator said, as Europe’s biggest economy tries to shore up supplies cut by Russia. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderUkraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?US Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Tr

  • China Shocks With Rate Cut as Data Show ‘Alarming’ Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaUS Lawmakers Visit Taiwan After Pelosi Trip Infuriates ChinaChina’s economic slowdown deepened in July due to a worsening property slump and continue

  • Energy bills: 3 key questions about Labour’s £29bn price cap plan

    Labour wouldn’t let people ‘pay a penny more’ in October and January, says Keir Starmer.

  • South Korea Offers Olive Branch to Japan on War-End Anniversary

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Japan is a partner as the two countries face “common threats,” offering to improve ties between the allies of the US whose help the Biden administration has sought in putting up a united front against the likes of China, Russia and North Korea.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: Fi

  • Anton Lystopad, one of Ukraines best Air Force pilots, killed

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 15 AUGUST 2022, 08:19 Anton Lystopad, who was awarded the title of the best pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2019, has been killed in the war against Russia.

  • ‘Shocked and disheartened’: How coal country is reacting to Manchin’s climate deal

    Coal country is still reeling from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) decision to back a sweeping climate and energy package that will accelerate the nation’s transition away from coal. In the Mountain State, the once-burgeoning coal industry says it feels betrayed, displaced coal workers are celebrating the bill’s black lung benefits and Republicans seeking Manchin’s seat…