U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,488.28
    -11.93 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,721.12
    +137.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,711.00
    -186.30 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.56
    -15.24 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.90
    +1.87 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.40
    +12.60 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.91
    +0.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    +0.0610 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0039 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.2400
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,712.17
    +295.33 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.16
    -18.44 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on National Medical Laboratory Week

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON , April 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on National Medical Laboratory Week, which runs from April 10 to 16, 2022:

"Today, as we mark the beginning of National Medical Laboratory Week, we pay tribute to Canada's medical laboratory professionals. Whether they work behind the scenes or on the front lines of the pandemic, these dedicated professionals play an essential role every day in our country's health care system.

"Our medical laboratory professionals provide invaluable and life-saving contributions to the health and well-being of all Canadians by processing, analyzing, and documenting test samples. They provide crucial data to guide diagnoses, treatments, and patient care for everything from cancer to COVID-19.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, close to 60 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Canada, and efforts continue to trace, treat, and monitor the disease. Along with other health care and front-line workers, medical laboratory professionals have gone above and beyond to help save lives and protect Canadians from coast to coast to coast, and we thank them for their dedication.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I invite everyone to take a moment to show appreciation for the invaluable work our medical laboratory professionals have done – and continue to do – to save lives and protect Canadians across the country."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/10/c9082.html

Recommended Stories

  • You Might Kick Yourself Later for Not Buying This Growth Stock Right Now

    You just might kick yourself later for not buying this growth stock right now. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is aptly named because the biotech is definitely at the top of its game. Vertex developed all of them.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) were crashing 32.9% lower as of 10:38 a.m. ET on Friday. The steep decline came after the company announced that it has paused enrollment in three clinical studies evaluating experimental drug BCX9930. BioCryst stated in a press release that patient enrollment in the Redeem-1, Redeem-2, and Renew clinical trials is being paused while it "investigates elevated serum creatinine levels seen in some patients."

  • The science of male middle-age spread and how to get rid of it

    With travel restrictions easing, talk in our household has turned to summer holidays and the chance to grab our first week away in the sunshine for a couple of years. I welcome the opportunity, but there’s a problem. Like many middle-aged men, I put on a bit of weight during lockdown (maybe 15lb or so) and I’ve been battling to shift it for a while now. That spare tyre may be important to my health, though, as NHS advice released this week that the ratio between waist size and height may be even

  • C4 Therapeutics Stock Falls On CFT7455 Dose Limiting Toxicity In Multiple Myeloma Trial

    C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CCCC) has presented data from Cohort A of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of CFT7455 for multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas (NHL). The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Cohort A explored CFT7455 as a single agent and enrolled five patients with MM. All patients in Cohort A were highly refractory and heavily pretreated. Four patients received single-agent CFT7455 at the starting dose of 50 μg per d

  • How many times a week should you exercise and how long for?

    It's crucial to factor in rest days too

  • US, WHO officials and experts agree (sort of) on how COVID-19 spreads

    The idea that the coronavirus spreads via the air has been known since 2020 by experts across the globe, but pinpointing the definition had remained a point of contention.

  • CDC warns of meningococcal disease outbreak in Florida primarily affecting gay, bi men

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health warning about an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida, which the agency said is mainly affecting gay and bisexual men, including those living with HIV. The CDC urged gay and bisexual men and other men who have sex with men to get the MenACWY…

  • Why Tilray Shares Have Been Sinking This Week

    It's been an interesting couple of weeks for investors of Canadian cannabis and alcohol seller Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY). Followers of the marijuana sector watched and celebrated when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a federal legalization bill last week. The solid earnings report aside, several factors led investors to shed shares of Tilray this week.

  • Want to live to 100? Here’s what the latest longevity research says

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY You have two choices when pondering how—and whether—you will live a long, healthy life.  You can either apply the latest findings of longevity research to boost your odds. Or you can eat what you want, forgo health and wellness habits and figure it’s mostly genetics anyway.

  • Mark Wahlberg says his 30-pound Father Stu weight-gain transformation 'really took a toll' on him

    11,000 calories a day will do that to ya.

  • If You Bought This Popular Chocolate, Do Not Eat It, FDA Warns

    Some of life's best moments happen when we indulge just a little. For many of us, that indulgence comes in the form of a sweet treat, specifically chocolate. With the Easter holiday right around the corner, you may have picked up some extra goodies to enjoy with friends and family. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently issued a warning about two chocolate products from one popular brand. Read on to find out which chocolates the agency said you should absolutely not eat.RELATED

  • Physicians Warn These Supplements are "a Joke"

    When it comes to supplements, there's no shortage of products on the shelves advertising everything from weight loss to improving health, but do they really work? An estimated 56 percent of American adults take supplements, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but experts say many supplements offer little to no benefit and aren't worth the money. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with experts who warn which supplements to stay away from and why. Read on—and to ensure your

  • White Americans are dragging down U.S. life expectancy. Here’s why

    It's the second straight year life expectancy dropped in the U.S., spurred by COVID-19.

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson on her historic confirmation to Supreme Court: 'I am the dream and the hope of the slave’

    At an event celebrating her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court at the White House on Friday, the 51-year-old judge reflected on the importance of her ascension to the nation's highest court.

  • What Happens When COVID Becomes Endemic?

    For months, some American and European leaders have foretold that the coronavirus pandemic would soon become endemic. COVID-19 would resolve into a disease that we learn to live with. According to several governors, it nearly has. But we are still in the acute phase of the pandemic, and what endemic COVID-19 might look like remains a mystery. Endemic diseases can take many forms, and we do not know yet where this disease will fall among them. At its most basic, an endemic disease is one with a c

  • A COVID Surge Is Likely This Fall, Dr. Fauci Says. Here's How to Prepare

    With new COVID variants like omicron BA.2 emerging, over the next few weeks we should expect to see an increase in positive COVID cases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, top medical adviser to US President Joe Biden told David Westin of Bloomberg TV. He cited the recent surge in COVID cases in the UK as an example of what could happen in the US.

  • Ships Narrowly Escape 4-Alarm Fire at Port of Benicia

    Firefighters from mutual agencies around the Bay Area battled a stubborn, four-alarm dockside fire Saturday afternoon in Benicia. (4-9-22)

  • How Much Is Ketanji Brown Jackson Worth?

    With her historic confirmation as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court fresh in everyone's minds, now is the perfect time to detail Ketanji Brown Jackson's career, personal life...

  • Column: For two years, I've tried to protect myself from COVID-19. Now I've tested positive

    I've felt safer, as coronavirus infections declined. Did I let my guard down too much?

  • How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

    It can depend on a number of variables