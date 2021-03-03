Kinaxis CFO to Retire August 1, Ensuring Seamless Transition to Current EVP, Finance

Blaine Fitzgerald to take over from Richard Monkman after year-and-a-half planned transition

OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced that Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Corporate Services, will retire on August 1, after 15 years of service. Blaine Fitzgerald, Kinaxis' current Executive Vice-President, will succeed Mr. Monkman at that time. Previously, Mr. Fitzgerald was Vice-President of Finance at Shopify and joined Kinaxis in March 2020 as part of the planned transition into the CFO role.

"It's been a true privilege to join such a strong team and company. Working so closely with Richard over the past year has been invaluable to my understanding of the business and I look forward to continuing his accomplished record of consistent, rapid revenue growth, strong cash flow, and overall success," said Mr. Fitzgerald. "I couldn't be more excited about Kinaxis' future. The current pandemic has highlighted a paradigm shift in the demand for true concurrent planning to support the global, supply chain planning community, and Kinaxis is the only company able to deliver the solution."

Richard Monkman joined Kinaxis in 2005 as CFO and was key to the business's transformation into a SaaS company, well before subscription-based software delivered from the cloud became the gold-standard model for software companies.

Mr. Monkman said, "It has been an absolute privilege to help support Kinaxis' success in becoming an innovative, high-growth and profitable, public company. While it has been a pleasure working in high tech for the last 40 years, the past 15 years with Kinaxis have been the most rewarding and challenging of my career. While Kinaxis has amazing technology, its people have made the difference. I will miss the daily excitement of working with this accomplished team. Blaine has been an outstanding contributor since we recruited him one year ago. With his proven understanding of our business, personal integrity and strong financial acumen, I have every confidence in our transition. I wish Blaine, John and the full team nothing but further success ahead."

John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer of Kinaxis, noted, "I would like to say a personal thank you to Richard. He has been an invaluable partner to me and the full Kinaxis family throughout his long tenure. He has helped Kinaxis grow, been a diligent corporate steward, taken us public, and dedicated himself to making sure that the investment community understands our performance and future opportunities. Truly, the company wouldn't be in the excellent position it is in today without his very significant contributions. I am grateful to Richard for ensuring that the transition of his role will be entirely seamless, and I look forward to continuing to work side-by-side with such a talented individual as Blaine."

