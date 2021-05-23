U.S. markets closed

Statement by the Prime Minister on Paramedic Services Week

May 23, 2021

OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Paramedic Services Week, which runs from May 23 to 29:

"Today, on the first day of Paramedic Services Week, we honour the brave individuals on the front lines of our health care system.

"Tens of thousands of paramedics and communications officers across Canada have dedicated themselves to saving lives and helping those in need. Under ordinary circumstances, their work is remarkable; amidst the pandemic, it is extraordinary.

"Over the last year, paramedics have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID–19. Day and night, these hardworking health care professionals put their mental and physical health on the line. Despite the risks they face, paramedics continue to show up for Canadians, and serve their communities, with the utmost care, compassion, and professionalism.

"We can all do our part to help keep paramedics and front-line health care workers safe if we keep following public health advice. This includes staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask, washing our hands regularly, maintaining the greatest physical distance possible from others, and downloading and using the COVID Alert app. It also includes getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it is our turn to be vaccinated. Together, we can keep our loved ones, our health care workers, and our communities safe from the virus.

"To all paramedics: thank you. Thank you for risking your safety, sacrificing time with your loved ones, and going above and beyond every day to help keep us safe and healthy. All Canadians are grateful for your incredible dedication and service."

    Earnings to Watch Next Week: AutoZone, Nvidia, Medtronic and Costco Wholesale in Focus

Following is a list of company earnings scheduled for release May 24-28, along with earnings previews for select companies. Next week's earnings are probably not much significant for major market movements, but it is adequate to gauge investors' sentiment.

  • Bubble Risks Test China’s Commitment to No Sharp Turn in Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite Beijing’s best efforts, asset bubbles are forming in China.Home prices are soaring, prompting officials to revive the idea of a national property tax. A surge in raw material prices spurred pledges to increase domestic supply, toughen market oversight, and crack down on speculation and hoarding.The rapid gains are challenging the central bank’s ability to restrain inflation without hiking borrowing costs or making a sharp turn in monetary policy -- something the People’s Bank of China has said it will avoid. The risk is the government’s attempts to curb price increases won’t be enough, forcing the central bank’s hand at a vulnerable time for domestic consumption.That would be a shock to the nation’s financial markets, which are pricing in a relatively benign scenario. The 10-year government bond yield has fallen to the lowest level in eight months, while the stock benchmark CSI 300 Index is the least volatile since January. The calm contrasts with the rest of the world, where investors are becoming increasingly obsessed with how central banks may react to the threat of an overheating global economy.“How to mitigate the boom in property and commodities without tightening macro policy -- it’s a real challenge for the Chinese government,” said Zhou Hao, an economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore.More than 15 months after the pandemic first forced China to cut rates and inject trillions of yuan into the financial system, policy makers in Beijing are -- like many others across the world -- dealing with the aftermath. As the global economic recovery accelerates, some are being forced to act because of inflation: Brazil in March became the first Group of 20 nation to lift borrowing costs, with Turkey and Russia following suit. Even Iceland hiked a short-term rate in May.Others, like the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, have insisted spikes in prices are only temporary. The PBOC also downplayed inflation worries in its first-quarter monetary report, published shortly after data showed factory prices surged 6.8% in April -- the fastest pace since 2017.What Bloomberg Economists Say...“It will be a challenge for China to contain rising producer prices because few commodities are priced within the country. There’s not much China can do, and even tightening monetary policy will not be able to change the situation,” said David Qu, China economist at Bloomberg Economics.-- Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can access more insight HEREWhile the rapid increase in commodity prices moderated in recent days, a continuation of gains could pressure companies to pass on rising costs to consumers, who are already spending less than expected. Analysts at Huachuang Securities Co. said in a May 9 report that prices of consumer goods, like home appliances and furniture, as well as electric vehicles and food, are rising. Still, there’s little evidence of demand-driven pressures, with core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, fairly subdued.The threat of inflation -- coupled with a fragile economy -- tends to be bad news for stocks because of how it erodes corporate profits, and for bonds it reduces the value of future cash flows. Accelerating prices walloped China’s bond market in 2019, and contributed to a steep selloff in stocks in early 2016.In a sign of how seriously that threat is being taken, China’s cabinet said Wednesday more effort needs to be taken to tackle rising commodity prices. A PBOC official said China should allow the yuan to appreciate to offset the impact of rising import prices, according to an article published Friday. The currency is trading near an almost three-year high against the dollar.Imported inflation is a headache for China’s leaders already dealing with risks caused by a surge in capital inflows. In recent years Beijing opened investment channels to allow more funds into its financial system. The goal was to use foreign institutions’ heft to anchor its markets and stabilize its currency, but the record liquidity unleashed by global central banks in the wake of the pandemic is now pressuring prices in China.That’s prompted some strong language from senior officials. Top securities regulator Yi Huiman said in March large flows of “hot money” into China must be strictly controlled. The same month, banking regulator Guo Shuqing said he was “very worried” that asset bubbles in overseas markets would burst soon, posing a risk to the global economy.Deciding whether recent spikes in prices are temporary or a permanent shift toward sustained inflation is something Chinese policy makers have to grapple with. For now, Beijing’s current approach of jawboning, boosting supply and penalizing speculation appears to be targeted at the former.“It’s still too early to tell if China can contain the surge in producer prices, and if it can’t, whether that will have large-scale impact on consumer prices,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “This inflation is largely imported -- it’s not something that can be solved by the PBOC.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Though rates have inched up, it’s not too late to get a low rate to buy or refinance.

    Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money

Musk has previously compared bitcoin to fiat money and often tweets about cryptocurrencies that have sent values for bitcoin and the meme digital currency dogecoin up and down. In February, bitcoin shot higher after Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars.

    Within two hours of the State Council statement, BTC fell 11%, based on CoinDesk 20 data.

  • Bond Traders in Limbo on Yields’ Path With Volatility Slumping

    (Bloomberg) -- Expectations for volatility in Treasuries, by at least one measure, are about as low as they’ve been in months, driving home that the jury is still out on the next step for yields in the world’s biggest bond market.U.S. government debt is staging a modest rebound this quarter, after a rout in the first three months of the year delivered the worst losses since 1980. Yields are now stuck in a range, with traders still flummoxed by some of the key questions looming over the economy: whether the rebound from the pandemic will prove sustainable, and whether building inflation pressures will be temporary, as the Federal Reserve maintains.Subadra Rajappa at Societe Generale and Gregory Faranello at AmeriVet Securities say the next chapter in solving that puzzle may not come until early June with the release of monthly jobs data. The fresh take is especially important given the Fed’s focus on the labor market and after the previous report was much weaker than forecast.That leaves traders in limbo. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, which tracks implied price swings in Treasuries over the next month, is around its lowest since February. The 10-year yield’s range this past week, of just under 9 basis points, was the narrowest since January. This month, the rate reached as low as 1.46% on the unexpectedly weak labor data, and peaked at 1.7% in the wake of a surge in consumer prices.“This type of range trading will last until we have some level of confidence for the trajectory of the economy,” said Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SocGen. “As far as inflation, most clients already expect persistence of high inflation prints for the remainder of the year.”This week, soft demand at an auction of 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries suggested confidence in the Fed’s narrative that the acceleration in consumer prices is unlikely to be sustained.Employment GoalBut the labor data will be key going forward because the central bank has signaled that it’s focused on testing the outer limits of full employment, calling it a broad and inclusive goal, while permitting inflation to overshoot its 2% target. So gauging the progress in recouping jobs lost to the pandemic will be paramount for traders assessing when officials will start backing away from their ultra-loose stance on interest rates.Traders are betting the economy will be strong enough for the Fed to start lifting borrowing costs in early 2023. Policy makers, meanwhile, project rates will still be near zero at least through the end of that year.The Fed has said the process of removing accommodation will begin with tapering its bond-buying program. On Wednesday, the prospect of such a pullback triggered a temporary rise in yields after April’s policy-meeting minutes showed some officials were open to discuss tapering at “upcoming meetings.”In the week ahead, Governor Lael Brainard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are scheduled to speak, after having said previously that the economy still needs the support.Ultimately, Rajappa and Faranello both see the year closing with 10-year yields above current levels of roughly 1.6%. Rajappa forecasts 2% at year-end. Faranello sees scope for a bit higher, but expects buyers to limit the climb.Pressure for higher global yields may come from Europe. An improving vaccine rollout and bets on an economic comeback have lifted 10-year German yields to the point where some investors are warning of a break above zero for the first time in more than two years.Inflation DataThe week ahead does bring some economic data of note. A measure of consumer prices known as the personal consumption expenditure price index, which the Fed officially targets, is forecast to show a jump of 3.5% in April, which would be the highest in more than a decade. And the University of Michigan’s survey-based measure of inflation expectations over the next 5 to 10 years is on the radar after a preliminary reading rose to the highest since 2011.“Whether these inflationary pressures are transitory or not, nobody really knows,” Faranello said. “But the Fed wants to get people back to work, and that’s a big challenge given the bottlenecks between job openings and people just not going back for a myriad of different reasons. So the market needs more clarity on the the employment picture.”What to WatchThe economic calendarMay 24: Chicago Fed national activity indexMay 25: FHFA house price index; S&P CoreLogic home prices; new home sales; Conference Board consumer confidence; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMay 26: MBA mortgage applicationsMay 27: Durable goods/capital goods orders; GDP; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; pending home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activityMay 28: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; MNI Chicago PMI; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:May 24: Fed Governor Lael Brainard; Cleveland Fed’s Loretta Mester; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Kansas City Fed’s Esther GeorgeMay 25: Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans; Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal QuarlesMay 26: Quarles in two appearancesThe auction calendar:May 24: 13-, 26-week billsMay 25: 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMay 26: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMay 27: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    China Looks to Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Mining

May.21 -- Bitcoin resumed its selloff Friday after China reiterated a warning that it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining as part of an effort to control financial risks. Claire Ballentine reports.

    Renault-Nissan fights court battle with Indian workers on operations during COVID-19 surge

Renault-Nissan has told an Indian court it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, rejecting claims from an employee union that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show. Renault-Nissan India and workers at its plant in the southern state of Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal tussle after workers petitioned a court to halt operations because social distancing norms were being flouted and company-provided health benefits were outweighed by the risk to their lives. In response, Renault-Nissan has argued in a court filing - which is not public - that there was a "compelling need" to continue operations to fulfil domestic and export orders.

  • Gold Heads for Third Weekly Advance With Inflation in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a third straight weekly gain as investors weighed signs of inflation and economic recovery.The precious metal is trading near the highest level in more than four months amid rising inflation expectations, static Treasury yields and concerns of a resurgence of coronavirus cases in some countries. Holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the precious metal have resumed an uptrend.“Higher U.S. inflation and lower government bonds yields have lifted gold back” to $1,870 an ounce, UBS AG analysts including Wayne Gordon wrote in a note.Bullion gave up some early gains on Friday on a strengthening U.S. dollar, though not enough to upset the precious metal’s push toward its third straight weekly increase. The greenback rose after the release of data showing output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May. Gold is up 2% for the week.The IHS Markit flash composite index of purchasing manager at manufacturers and service providers surged to its highest in data going back to 2009, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures.Meanwhile, traders mostly shrugged off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers are open to talking about tapering bond purchases, focusing instead on the U.S. central bank’s accommodative stance. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, signaling steady improvement in the job market as remaining business restrictions are lifted.Still, UBS analysts kept their end of year forecast for gold unchanged at $1,600 an ounce, as “we expect fading inflation surprises, higher U.S. government bond yields, rising vaccination pace to reduce uncertainty and the U.S. dollar to peak.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,880.83 an ounce by 3:45 p.m. in New York, after earlier climbing as much as 0.7%. Prices rose to $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8. Futures for June delivery fell 0.3% to settle at $1,878.90. Spot silver, platinum and palladium edged lower. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index moved higher after dropping 0.4% on Thursday.Bullion may have also been supported after the extreme volatility in cryptocurrencies this week. Bitcoin, which is often touted as a replacement for gold due to its inherently limited supply, plunged this week.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Rebound Euphoria Tests Central Bankers’ Nerves on Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world barely through the worst of an unprecedented crisis, central bankers are already wondering if the next one is around the corner.From Washington to Frankfurt, what began months ago as a murmur of concern has morphed into a chorus as officials ask if a risk-taking binge across multiple asset markets might presage a destabilizing rout that could derail the global recovery.Just last week, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada cited mounting threats, cognizant of the retrenchment that ensued during the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile Bitcoin’s dramatic swings after a warning about cryptocurrencies from the People’s Bank of China showcased how sensitive some markets have become.Pessimists at global monetary institutions can find bubbles almost anywhere they look, from equities to real estate, while officials such as Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell argue any threats remain contained.Central banks bear some responsibility for financial-market fervor after huge doses of stimulus and liquidity injections to keep economies afloat. The resulting buoyancy is at least partly a euphoria effect, applauding a snap back in growth whose scope can only be guessed at -- with eventual repercussions judged to range from a benign boom to an inflationary spiral.“Where we do see more exuberance is around growth expectations,” Max Kettner, a strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg Television. “Particularly in the U.S. they’ve been raised to an enormous degree. So that is, I think, the exuberance.”Market speculation has led to heavy volatility of late, including wild girations and drops in Bitcoin from an all-time high above $60,000 in April. More traditional assets are struggling too, with rates on haven German bonds, for example, climbing around 50 basis points this year, closing in on breaking into positive territory for the first time in more than two years.Kettner’s mention of “exuberance” followed the European Central Bank’s use of similar words on Wednesday, echoing former Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan’s 1996 observation of “irrational exuberance” before the dotcom bubble.The euro-zone institution observed the threat of economic spillovers from, for example, a U.S. equity-market correction. Bank of Canada officials voiced similar concerns a day later, and highlighted the housing market as expectations of continuing price increases fuel purchases.Three weeks earlier, a Fed policy meeting veered into a debate on stability, where participants observed “elevated” risk appetite and discussed dangers posed by hedge fund activity. In a subsequent report, they warned of “vulnerabilities” and “stretched valuations,” exacerbated by high corporate debt.Meanwhile Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey recently wondered aloud if speculation in stocks and Bitcoin might themselves be a “warning sign.” And a Norwegian official said that cryptocurrency volatility could threaten lenders if their exposures keep rising.Central banks have had nagging concerns for a while. Already in January, ECB markets chief Isabel Schnabel told colleagues that stocks could become vulnerable to “more broad-based repricing.”In China, with a recovery cycle more advanced than the U.S.’s, the top banking regulator revealed in March that he was “very worried” about bubbles, specifying “very dangerous” real-estate investing.That might be partly what UBS AG Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers had in mind in late April with his own alarming view. Noting “bubbles in some asset classes,” including real estate, he told Bloomberg Television that “we are getting close to the peak of things.”Some senior central bankers are trying to be sanguine despite flashing warning lights. After the Fed decision in April, Powell insisted that “the overall financial stability picture is mixed but on balance, it’s manageable.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos -- whose job includes preparing his institution’s threat assessment -- dialed down from its worried tone last week by saying economic risks are “much more balanced than in the past.”The difficulty for central banks is in managing the consequences for asset prices of their monetary policies, a challenge that has bedeviled them since the 2008 calamity. Periodically, that makes institutions such as the Fed the target of criticism.“Central banks are desperately wanting to make sure, be certain,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management Plc. “It also means they keep policy way too easy for way too long.”The alternative officials face is to dare to wind down stimulus, taking on the risk of choking an economic recovery with a corresponding cost to livelihoods.Iceland took that plunge last week, delivering the first policy tightening in Western Europe with an interest-rate increase to contain inflation and a rampant housing market.The larger euro area, whose constituent regions vary from some of the world’s most prosperous to examples of perennial malaise, can’t be so nimble. That’s why the ECB recommends “more targeted” fiscal support for companies while avoiding stimulus withdrawal.Similarly, the Fed cited use of macroprudential tools as important to allow monetary policy to take its course. JPMorgan economists wrote this month that they anticipate Australia’s banking regulator will “formalize” debt and loan-to-income restrictions soon.However central banks and financial regulators respond to ebullience, they know the stakes are as high as ever, with the need to cement a rebound from a severe crisis in a world which will struggle to tolerate another one.At least officials can take comfort in recognizing a more familiar pre-pandemic environment: The last time their worries about risk were so synchronized was in November 2019, just weeks before the coronavirus began to cripple the global economy.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Teck Resources Gives Up Gains

Teck Resources (TECK, daily) broke out on May 5, did well for a while but then fell sharply Wed. and slid Thur, both in heavy volume.

  • Merkel’s Twilight Months Cloud German Crisis Rebound: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Germany economy is enduring a moment of flux as it tries to shake off the coronavirus crisis, just as the era of Chancellor Angela Merkel draws to a close.In just four months on Wednesday, voters will choose a new government in an election that augurs a turning point as she leaves a political void after 16 years in office -- accompanied by a sense of unfinished business in retooling the continent’s growth engine.The task that will now pass to Merkel’s successor, who must confront the challenge of how to re-engineer Europe’s biggest economy and reap the opportunities of the post-crisis world, without losing its edge.While the pandemic may be a catalyst for change, the job still won’t be easy.Firstly, the country’s recovery must still fully take hold, with data due this week to show the extent of economic damage caused during lockdowns at the start of the year. At least business confidence on Tuesday may keep increasing above pre-crisis levels.The shape of the next coalition might then determine how quickly Germany resumes its usual fiscal rectitude. Too fast a retrenchment of support could hurt the rebound, a risk highlighted by the International Monetary Fund last week.Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, Merkel’s Social Democrat partner in government, may share his view on that in a conversation with Bloomberg on Tuesday. An INSA poll published Sunday showed support for his party inched up by 1 percentage point while staying firmly in third place. The new government will need to deploy both imagination and drive to rethink a growth model founded on high-end manufacturing, in a global economy where the greatest prosperity is generated in even more lucrative areas such as technology.Germany’s business backbone has enormous potential, as showcased by BioNTech SE, whose innovative vaccine was the first in the western world to be approved for use. But even with such winners on board, the race to forge a successful future will be fierce.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“Germany’s Ifo survey will provide more clues about how the economy is faring. The economic picture has been weighed down by extended restrictions on public life. The outlook is brighter amid expectations of a robust recovery spurred by pent-up demand as curbs ease following a pick up in the country’s vaccination program.”--For full preview, click hereElsewhere, Group of Seven finance chiefs hold a virtual meeting and central banks in Indonesia, Nigeria, Kenya and New Zealand set rates.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S.In the U.S., investors will be watching April data on personal spending, durable goods orders and home sales to gauge the strength of the recovery at the start of the second quarter.Several policy makers at the Federal Reserve are also set to speak -- including board member Lael Brainard. She’s scheduled to speak at a cryptocurrency conference, which will be in the spotlight after the market’s wild ride in recent days.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaBank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and board member Hitoshi Suzuki will give their latest views on the pandemic recovery in speeches on Monday and Wednesday. Tokyo CPI data is due later in the week as Japan continues to see weakness in prices despite the global upturn in inflation.Bank Indonesia meets Tuesday with no change to its monetary settings expected. New Zealand’s central bank is also expected to keep rates and QE settings unchanged on Wednesday with Governor Adrian Orr likely to insist policy will remain stimulatory for a prolonged period even as the economic outlook improves.South Korea’s central bank meets Thursday with price growth above 2% for the first time in two-and-a-half years. The BOK will update its forecasts and likely stand pat on policy as it continues to monitor ongoing improvement in the economy.China’s central bank said Sunday it will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at “basically stable” levels after recent comments by its officials who suggested the currency be allowed to appreciate and authorities should eventually let up on controlling it.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaIn a week shortened across much of the continent by a holiday on Monday, the most significant reports due aside from German data range from euro-region economic confidence to a final reading of French gross domestic product for the first quarter.Several central bank officials will speak around Europe, including at a conference on Tuesday that features Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves and European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane. Meanwhile Silvana Tenreyro and Gertjan Vlieghe of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee are scheduled to deliver speeches too.Hungary on Tuesday will probably keep its interest rates unchanged before becoming the first central bank in the European Union’s east to start monetary tightening next month to tame surging inflation. The same day, Czech and Slovak policy makers discuss the pros and cons of adopting the euro.Turning to Africa, data on Sunday will probably show Nigeria’s economic growth remained close to zero in the first quarter after oil production and its purchasing managers index were little changed from the previous three months.On Tuesday, the nation’s central bank is expected to keep its key rate unchanged, even with inflation at double the top of its target range, as it seeks to spur an economic recovery. Meanwhile, monetary authorities in Kenya and Angola are also expected to hold on Wednesday and Friday.Turkey reports foreign tourist arrivals for April on Monday. Hopes are dimming for a summer revival in tourism that would bring in much-needed foreign currency and support the lira as concerns grow about the central bank’s diminished reserves.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaAs is the case elsewhere worldwide, inflation is very much back in focus in Latin America. Look for Mexico’s biweekly reading to show a year-on-year decline, damping some concern about central bank tightening. Deputy Governor Irene Espinosa has ruled out further easing and said Banxico might raise its key rate even before the Fed.In Brazil, forecasts see the mid-month reading of the benchmark inflation index pushing past 7%, well over target, followed by reports on the country’s broadest measure of inflation as well as wholesale prices.On Wednesday, Mexico posts first-quarter output data, with the minutes of the central bank’s last meeting set for Thursday publication.Brazilian and Mexican unemployment figures respectively may be little changed and still well off pre-pandemic levels.On Friday, Colombia’s central bank will all but certainly keep its key rate at a record-low 1.75%. With the country’s 1.95% inflation print for April, the region’s five big economies now all feature negative inflation-adjusted interest rates.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updates with poll in seventh paragraph. Earlier versions corrected Merkel’s time in office and the period until the German vote.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Wall Street is trying to strike a balance between optimism over the recovery, and the encroachment of higher prices on the economy.

    These money and investing tips can help you figure out what to buy, sell or hold right now

MUTUAL FUNDS WEEKLY Don't miss these top money and investing features: Why bitcoin's bust and the 'crypto cult' threaten all investors Why the future for Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Apple and other pricey growth stocks isn't so bright More investors than ever are borrowing to buy stocks.

    US STOCKS-U.S. stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong economic data

Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc.. Boeing jumped 3.1% as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans to increase in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022.. Banks, including Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan , also supported the Dow.

    Demeester will stay on as an adviser.

  • Dubai Shares Gain Most in Gulf as Real Estate Rallies: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s benchmark stock index advanced the most among Gulf peers as real estate shares extended gains.The Dubai Financial Market General Index rose as much as 1.7%, up for a fifth day in its longest winning streak since March. The sub-index tracking Dubai-based real estate shares climbed as much as 2.7% on Sunday, reaching the highest level since November 2019. Those shares are trading higher amid a residential property price rally Morgan Stanley sees lasting for years.Morgan Stanley Sees Dubai Property Rally Lasting for YearsVaccinations are “helping a lot the reopening theme from an investment case perspective,” particularly in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Ali El Adou, head of asset management at Daman Investments in Dubai, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The UAE, a federation of seven sheikdoms including Dubai, has one of the highest inoculation rates globally.“We’re still bullish, in terms of that theme, especially when we’re now talking about malls, real estate, airlines, logistics, so we’re still focusing on that,” he said.Meanwhile, gauges in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Egypt and Israel notched gains while those in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were little changed. Qatari and Omani shares declined.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ends little changedSaudi Marketing 1Q Profit 4.26M Riyals Vs. 8.12M Riyals Y/yDar Al Arkan 1Q Profit 28.5M Riyals Vs. 12.4M Riyals Y/yAlKhorayef 1Q Profit 26.9M RiyalsStock falls 5.4%, down most since MarchREAD: Saudi Bank Asset Growth Is at Lower Yields, CoR Trend UncertainThe Dubai Financial Market General Index climbs 1.3% to the highest level since Jan. 20Emaar Properties +2.7%; Dubai Islamic Bank +1.9%; Dubai Investments +3.1%CI Capital prefers Emaar Properties over its subsidiaries at current valuation as it offers “the most diversified exposure into all segments, including development, retail, and hospitality” as well as “the preferred play on the merger with Malls,” Sara Boutros and Marlene Milad write in a noteIn Abu Dhabi, the ADX General Index trades 0.4% higher, up to a fresh highFirst Abu Dhabi Bank +0.6%; Aldar +1.1%; Adnoc Distribution +1.9%Kuwait’s Premier Market ends 0.2% higher after falling for the past three sessionsAgility Public Warehousing pushes index up most, rising 1.4%ElSewedy rises as much as 9.2% in Cairo, the second biggest gainer by points among members of the EGX 30Company managed to increase its backlog slightly to Q1, and its gross profit surged 56% in the period, Prime Group’s analyst Dina Abdelbadie writes in a note“Thus, gross profit margin improved to 15.2% from 11.1%, thanks to higher volumes and prices in the wire & cable segment and higher prices of meters and transformers,” Abdelbadie (overweight) says, adding that the broker is positive on the stockMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Windhorst Restructures H2O Debt He Was Supposed to Buy Back

    (Bloomberg) -- German financier Lars Windhorst’s Tennor Holding struck a deal with H2O Asset Management to restructure the debt held by the investment fund that he was supposed to buy back.The transaction includes the issuance of 1.45 billion euros ($1.77 billion) of new notes due next year to retire debt linked to companies owned by Tennor, held by H2O and smaller bondholders, Windhorst said in a statement to business partners and clients seen by Bloomberg. Some details of the deal were also published on Tennor’s website on Saturday.Under the agreement, and subject to certain conditions, equity stakes in Windhorst’s Avatera Medical NV and La Perla Fashion Holding that guaranteed the old debt will be transferred back to Tennor. The new super senior secured notes will pay 4.5% interest and will be secured by entities in the Tennor group, according to the statement.An official at H2O declined to comment on the deal. A representative for Tennor declined to provide further details.The restructuring of the bonds is the latest step in a two-year back-and-forth over the illiquid bonds sold by Windhorst-linked companies that triggered severe fund outflows for H2O, once part of Natixis SA’s asset management stable.Buyback DealLast year, H2O agreed to sell the investments back to Windhorst in several steps, seeking to complete the transactions by next month. The buyback deal struggled to take off as the French regulator ordered H2O to freeze funds over valuation uncertainties, while Tennor couldn’t raise sufficient new financing and monetize investments. Only in March this year he reached an agreement to sell Tennor’s controlling stake in Fyber NV, a digital advertising company, to line up funds.Read more: Lars Windhorst Clinches $600 Million Deal Ahead of H2O RepaymentIn the summer of 2019, H2O suffered 8 billion euros of fund outflows sparked by investor concerns about holdings of thinly-traded notes linked to Windhorst.After the buyback deal was agreed, Bloomberg News reported that Windhorst had secured financing to repurchase some of the notes at a discount of about 50% via a new bond dubbed Evergreen Funding. The notes have since been retired.H2O’s investors were trapped for some time because the French regulator intervened and ordered the company to halt redemptions from some of its portfolios due to valuation uncertainties. H2O marked down the value of those investments repeatedly. In January, the fund’s shareholder Natixis SA decided to sell its stake to management.(Updates with comments in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cross-Asset Strategy Chief Signs Off With Correction Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- John Normand shared one last round of advice before signing off.JPMorgan’s head of cross-asset fundamental strategy said in a note Friday that it was his last because he’s “moving on,” though he didn’t specify where he was going.He sees a “moderate” chance of a 10% drop in the MSCI ACWI index in the Northern Hemisphere summer, which he said is better pre-empted via a range of trades that benefit from a hawkish Federal Reserve -- such as long U.S. dollar, short gold and long value versus growth -- than by reducing equity exposure overall.“If the catalyst will be a hawkish Fed due to rising inflation in the context of still-strong growth, the better risk-reward would be sell Fed-sensitive assets (bonds, gold, non-USD currencies, growth stocks) rather than to sell cyclically-sensitive ones (equities overall),” he wrote.Normand said the market is in a “mostly young” phase, though he expects returns to be below average for the rest of the year. He considers the expansion new because Fed policy is ultra-loose, output gaps are generally negative rather than positive, and profit margins are above rather than below average. But he also cautioned that equity, fixed income and currency markets have never been so broadly expensive this early in an expansion.“If I had to avoid any of the very expensive markets now it would be cryptocurrencies, because it entails two characteristics other rich markets lack: a penchant for high investor leverage, and a questionable investment these about the utility and efficiency of private money compared to legal tender,” Normand said.Normand and JPMorgan didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment sent outside of regular work hours.“I am grateful to dozens of JPM Research colleagues for their collaboration and to a few for their mentoring; and to clients, for their readership and engagement though good and bad calls,” Normand said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has announced that Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co. has sold off nearly all its shares in the U.S.-based theater company. What Happened: Wanda, which had been AMC's largest shareholder, sold off most of its shares on the open market. AMC now has some 3 million individual shareholders, and no single entity has an ownership stake above 10%, AMC said in its statement on Friday. AMC CEO Adam Aron credited Wanda with helping to make AMC the largest movie theater operator in the world. The sale is part of a broader set of moves by Wanda. The conglomerate has been pulling back its sizable overseas investments after having paid high prices for many assets and now is struggling with a heavy load of debt. But the sales though did come at a favorable time for Wanda. According to Deadline, the sales took place between May 13 and May 18 when they were trading for about $14 a share. Though AMC's share price dropped 11% in the past week, it still is up 501% year-to-date. Wanda still holds 10,000 shares for a stake of just 0.002%. Wanda reported a 6.8% stake in April and a stake of more than a third of the company in October, according to Bloomberg. GameStop Saga Beneficiary: AMC was among the top other stocks targeted in the GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) short squeeze drama that began unfolding in January. The moves led by the WallStreetBets Reddit group pushed up the price of targeted stocks and caused huge losses among short sellers that had bet against the stocks. Wanda bought AMC in 2012 for $2.6 billion, and then took the company public in 2013, retaining a majority of the total outstanding shares. Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKKR Reportedly In Talks To Buy Sustainability Consultancy ERM At B ValuationCoca-Cola Drops Its Coke Energy Drinks In North America© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.