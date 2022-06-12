U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    27,566.54
    -979.03 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on Philippine Independence Day

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Philippine Independence Day:

"Today, we join Filipino communities across Canada and around the world to celebrate the 124th anniversary of Philippine independence. 

"Canada's relationship with the Philippines is rooted in generations of close ties between our people. Since we established diplomatic relations in 1949, we have strengthened our bond through close collaboration bilaterally, in multilateral institutions, such as the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, and with partners within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Canada will continue to work with the Philippines on shared priorities such as deepening trade and driving economic growth, strengthening peace and security globally, and advancing human rights for the benefit of people on both sides of the Pacific.

"From Toronto to Iqaluit, nearly one million people of Filipino descent call Canada home. As we mark Filipino Heritage Month throughout June, I encourage all Canadians to recognize the important contributions Filipino communities have made – and continue to make – to our country. As we continue to keep Canadians safe and protected from COVID-19, we recognize the many members of the Filipino community who play essential roles on the frontlines of the pandemic response and continue to work to keep our most vulnerable healthy. Your contributions will not be forgotten.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my best wishes to all those celebrating Philippine Independence Day here in Canada, and around the world.

"Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/12/c2741.html

Recommended Stories

  • A Judgment Day Is Coming for Zelensky

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisers have been arguing in recent days that they don’t want to cede any territory to Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. And though that view is widely held in Ukraine, they could be trapping themselves in political quicksand.Zelensky’s position, which he and his advisers have repeated countless times, is well-supported throughout the country, to be sure. Ukrainians overwhelmingly do

  • Powell’s Fed Rate-Hike Plans Get Jolted by Inflation: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitJerome Powell could deliver a hawkish surprise on Wednesday even after ef

  • Ukrainian Artillery Fires on Russian Military Vehicles in Donetsk Oblast

    Ukraine’s Armed Forces released video on June 11 that they said shows two Russian infantry machines hit by artillery fire during fighting in the country’s Donetsk Oblast.The video shows smoke rising from two Russian BMP-2s, amphibious infantry fighting vehicles. The video cuts to a different angle and one of the vehicles is on fire.“Mykolaiv paratroopers cause daily losses to Russian occupants,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in the post.In its latest security update on Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence said intense street fighting continued in the key city of Sievierodonetsk in Donetsk Oblast. Credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Donald Trump trashes his daughter Ivanka for daring to be honest with Jan. 6 committee

    As if we needed any more proof of how low former President Donald Trump would sink to promote the Big Lie and satisfy his ego, this is it.

  • Lockdown Fears Linger as Beijing Says Harder to Control Cluster

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s local government said a Covid-19 outbreak linked to a popular bar is proving more difficult to control than previous clusters, in a weekend that saw mass testing and rising infections both in the city and Shanghai.Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingChina Ala

  • Russian war fever cools as scores of dead Russian marines arrive in occupied Crimea — Graty editor-in-chief

    After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the occupied Crimea witnessed an inflow of corpses, and the war resistance movement intensified in the region, Anton Naumlyuk, editor-in-chief of judicial media Graty, told Radio NV.

  • Edward Snowden Says Use Crypto, Don't Invest in It

    Edward Snowden, whistleblower and president of the the Freedom of the Press Foundation, sees more value in cryptocurrencies in their use, saying he doesn't encourage people putting their money into crypto as an investment.

  • Russians destroyed second of three bridges to Sievierodonetsk, shelling the last one Oblast Military Administration

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, JUNE 12, 2022, 12:35 PM Russian occupation forces have already destroyed two of the three bridges that lead to the Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Source: head of the OMA Serhii Haidai on the 24-hour news broadcast Haidai's direct speech: "Overnight, the Russians destroyed the second bridge leading to the Regional Centre.

  • Sizzling Prices Complicate Fed’s Inflation-Fighting Strategy

    The central bank has used communications ahead of its policy meetings this year to influence borrowing costs.

  • 31 members of white supremacist group Patriot Front arrested near Idaho pride event

    Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

  • A 100-year-old quote from a legendary economist explains why Americans are so angry about inflation. Lenin agreed

    "There is no subtler, no surer means of overturning the existing basis of society," John Maynard Keynes wrote.

  • ‘The numbers are catastrophically bad.’ Top economists are sounding the alarm on inflation

    Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn sees only one way to fix the high inflation that has rocked the U.S. this year: more inflation. "Prices will have to go much higher."

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Forces Seek to Cut off Sievierodonetsk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingChina Alarms US With New Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitAt least 22 people were injured in Russian missile attacks in western Ukraine that also damaged part of a military facility and four apartment buildings. The last bridge

  • What Wall Street is saying about May's shocking inflation report

    Inflation rose 8.6% in May, marking the quickest pace of price increases across the U.S. economy in 40 years. Here's what Wall Street is saying about Friday's data.

  • Biden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday. "He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that's working with oil companies and refineries asking them, 'We recognize your back capacity challenges - what can we do to help you maintain your refining capacity and bring more oil online?'" Rouse, chair of the White House Council on Economic Advisers, said in an interview with CNN. The White House is considering proposals that would tax oil and gas windfall profits, a U.S. official said last week.

  • Trump Trapped By 'Ego' In 2020; GOP Should Leave Him There, Slams New York Post

    The newspaper controlled by long-time Trump backer Rupert Murdoch calls Jan. 6 "national shame" and rips the "King Lear of Mar-a-Lago" for his inability to move forward.

  • Stocks sink again as hot inflation reading triggers market shock waves: What investors need to know

    'There's really nowhere to hide' from stagflation, says a Beam Capital Management portfolio manager.

  • ‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

    A trip to the front lines reveal Putin's "scorched earth" strategy and the Ukrainian troops trying to hold on

  • ‘Putin the Great’ has shown his true intentions – now Macron and the appeasers must recognise that

    Vladimir Putin didn’t so much allow his mask to slip on Thursday, as cast it aside with a flourish the likes of which Peter the Great would have been proud.

  • Ukraine's teen drone hero "happy that we destroyed someone"

    As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air. Working as a team, they took bird's-eye photos of the armored column moving toward Kyiv and pinpointed its coordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military. Within minutes, artillery batteries rained shells down on the invading forces, with deadly effect.