Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the general election in Australia

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the general election in Australia:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Anthony Albanese on his election as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia.

"As the new Australian government takes shape, I look forward to working with Prime Minister-elect Albanese to deepen relations between our two countries to benefit Canadians and Australians alike.

"Canada and Australia enjoy a productive trade relationship and a strong friendship, built on deep people-to-people ties, common values, and shared priorities. On the world stage, we collaborate closely within the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the G20, the World Trade Organization, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, and the Five Eyes partnership. Australia is the fifth largest global destination for Canadian direct investment abroad and our biggest defence partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Together, we will continue to work on the issues that matter most to people in both countries. This includes ensuring a strong economic recovery from COVID-19, continuing the fight against climate change, and enhancing peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world – particularly in the face of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine. We will also continue promoting free and open trade, helping businesses succeed, and creating good middle-class jobs through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

"As the Government of Canada continues the work to develop a new, comprehensive Indo-Pacific strategy, we will keep strengthening our partnership with Australia while creating economic growth and new opportunities for people on both sides of the Pacific.

"I thank former Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his valuable partnership over the years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

