Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the general election in Japan

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the general election in Japan:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on his victory in Japan's general election.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Kishida to build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic and promote greater prosperity for people on both sides of the Pacific.

"Canada and Japan share a close friendship, rooted in deep people-to-people ties and decades of cooperation. We also enjoy a strong trade, innovation, and investment relationship bolstered by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, which has been helping businesses and workers in both our countries succeed since 2018.

"We will continue to work closely together in various multilateral institutions, including the G7, G20, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), World Health Organization, and United Nations. Canada greatly values Japan's active participation in the Ottawa Group, and we will keep working side by side in this group of like-minded countries to achieve meaningful reforms to the World Trade Organization, improve dispute resolution, and facilitate global trade.

"Guided by our shared values and our vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, we will explore ways to make further progress on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and Japan – including advancing gender equality, combatting violent extremism, and fighting climate change. Through our continued collaboration, we will bring our two countries even closer together."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/31/c7303.html

