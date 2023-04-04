Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Prince Edward Island:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Dennis King and the Progressive Conservative Party of Prince Edward Island on their re-election.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Premier King and the provincial government to build stronger communities and make progress on issues of importance to people in the province and across the country.

"Together, we will work to grow the economy, create good middle-class jobs, improve access to quality health care, accelerate the fight against climate change, and make life more affordable, including by working toward $10-a-day child care on average in the province by the end of the year."

