U.S. markets open in 8 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,265.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,907.00
    +13.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.50
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.59
    -0.28 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0753
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    -2.9130 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.72
    -25.69 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2572
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,487.37
    +697.64 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.13
    +14.49 (+2.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,746.07
    +332.19 (+1.21%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Ontario

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Ontario:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario on their re-election.

"Over the past several years, the federal government, working with the province, has delivered historic investments in retooling our auto sector to build cleaner vehicles while creating and securing thousands of good jobs in communities across the province.

"I look forward to continue working with Premier Ford and his government to keep people safe from COVID-19, build the housing that communities need, and deliver on our federal promise of $10-a-day child care for families while growing the middle class and the economy.

"We will build a better future for Ontarians, and all Canadians."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/02/c2937.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are Rising Today

    Shares of several consumer-focused fintech stocks rose today, as investors digested new economic data and thoughts on the economy from several prominent experts. Meanwhile, shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) also traded roughly 12% higher, and shares of the Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were up 7%.

  • Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

    Tesla's CEO recently said he would vote Republican in the midterm elections in November after having voted Democratic in the past.

  • Zelensky shuts down interviewer’s claim Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

    ‘Sorry if I’ll be saying something that you don’t like’, said Ukraine’s leader to Newsmax

  • Dimon says brace for U.S. economic 'hurricane' due to inflation

    Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co described the challenges facing the U.S. economy akin to an "hurricane" down the road and urged the Federal Reserve to take forceful measures to avoid tipping the world's biggest economy into a recession. Dimon's comments come a day after President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, which is hovering at 40-year highs. "It's a hurricane," Dimon told a banking conference, adding that the current situation is unprecedented.

  • Intel lands 'hundreds of millions' more incentives on top of Ohio's $2B

    Ohio lawmakers have approved $1.2 billion of the proposed $2 billion incentive package to bring Intel Corp. to New Albany – and sweetened the deal with tax breaks said to be worth "hundreds of millions."

  • Saudis Nod to US With Oil-Output Hike, But Keep Russia Close

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ agreed to open its oil taps faster in the summer months, a gesture of reconciliation to the US that nevertheless keeps Russia at the heart of the cartel.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment of L

  • How our retirement system shortchanges the middle class

    America has a vast and elaborate system of public policies supposedly designed to help us all save for retirement and avoid the catastrophe of a penurious and poverty-stricken old age. “The middle class is left behind by the retirement savings system in key ways,” report authors Tyler Bond, the NIRS research manager, and Dan Doonan, the executive director.

  • Fed’s Brainard Says Case for September Rate Pause Is ‘Very Hard’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said expectations for half-percentage-point increases in interest rates this month and next were reasonable, and saw no case for pausing the central bank’s tightening campaign afterward.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as D

  • Silver Price Prediction – Silver prices maintain upward momentum as yields and dollar rise

    Silver prices rise amid weak jobs data.

  • Solid U.S. job growth anticipated in May; unemployment rate seen at 3.5%

    U.S. employment likely increased at a brisk clip in May, with the jobless rate expected to have dropped to its pre-pandemic low of 3.5%, signs of a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the pedal to cool demand. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday, also expected to show strong wage gains last month, would paint a picture of an economy that continues to expand, although at a moderate pace. The Fed is trying to dampen labor demand to tame inflation, without driving the unemployment rate too high.

  • Supreme Court Faces Historic Case Backlog as Fractious Term Comes to an End

    (Bloomberg) -- Amid signs of internal discord, the US Supreme Court is waiting until the bitter end to do the largest share of its work in more than 70 years.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Fed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkStocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot

  • Shell gets green light for biggest North Sea oil project in decades

    Shell is to develop one of the biggest North Sea gas projects in years after winning approval from regulators as the Government scrambles to bolster domestic energy supplies.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Biden’s New Weapons for Ukraine Are Called Escalation by MoscowSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGaz

  • Korea Inflation Outpaces Forecasts, Adding to Rate Hike Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks Decline as Data Show a Still-Hot Economy: Markets WrapFed Starts Experiment of Letting $8.9 Trillion Portfolio ShrinkSouth Korea’s inflation ou

  • Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

    The House Oversight Committee is looking into whether Trump's son-in-law used his position in government to secure a lucrative investment

  • Liz Cheney Eviscerates Mike Lindell Over His Latest Election Claim

    This one was personal between the Republican House member and the MyPillow boss.

  • Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyPresident Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the K

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Approves Oil Sanctions, US Adds Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union finally overcame Hungarian objections to approve the bloc’s sixth sanctions package against Russia, including a partial ban on crude imports, just as the OPEC+ cartel agreed to increase the size of its oil-supply hikes.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’Stocks D

  • May jobs preview: US job growth likely continued in May amid recession worries

    The U.S. labor market likely remained hot in May, even as tighter monetary conditions and persistent inflation stoke worries of an economic slowdown.

  • Ukrainian troops destroy 2 Russian landing boats Pivden (South) Operational Command

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 08:24 On 1 June, Ukrainian missile and artillery units destroyed two Russian speed landing craft in the south of Ukraine. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Details: It is reported that Russian troops had hidden the landing boats in the Dnipro-Buh estuary; the boats were being held at the ready to perform sabotage and reconnaissance tasks.