Statement by the Prime Minister on the results of the provincial election in Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the results of the provincial election in Ontario:

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario on their re-election.

"Over the past several years, the federal government, working with the province, has delivered historic investments in retooling our auto sector to build cleaner vehicles while creating and securing thousands of good jobs in communities across the province.

"I look forward to continue working with Premier Ford and his government to keep people safe from COVID-19, build the housing that communities need, and deliver on our federal promise of $10-a-day child care for families while growing the middle class and the economy.

"We will build a better future for Ontarians, and all Canadians."

