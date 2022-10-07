Statement by the Prime Minister on the selection of the next Premier of Alberta

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the selection of the next Premier of Alberta:

"I congratulate Danielle Smith on her successful bid to become the leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta and the next Premier of Alberta.

"I look forward to working with incoming Premier Smith and the Government of Alberta to build a better future for Albertans and all Canadians.

"We will remain focused on delivering concrete results for Albertans – including making life more affordable, growing the economy for everyone, creating jobs, and fighting climate change while positioning Canada's energy sector and its workers to succeed in new global markets. We will also continue to build on the progress we have made to deliver affordable child care to Albertan families, and advance reconciliation.

"I thank outgoing Premier Jason Kenney for his service to Alberta and Canada, including his almost 20 years representing the people of Calgary in the House of Commons. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

