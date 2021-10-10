U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,372.87
    +269.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Statement by the Prime Minister for World Mental Health Day

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on World Mental Health Day:

"Good health must include good mental health. That means taking care of our mental health just as we would our physical health. That's why today, on World Mental Health Day, I encourage everyone to take good care of themselves and one another. We all have a role to play in making a difference, fighting the stigma around mental illness, and helping ensure everyone has access to the quality care they need.

"Kindness, compassion, and understanding are key for creating a culture where we can all talk openly about mental health and challenge attitudes that perpetuate stigma and judgment.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been a significant source of stress for most Canadians, and our mental health has suffered. Business owners have struggled to stay afloat. Many workers have faced unemployment. Parents have had to adjust to working from home. Students have had to adapt to online learning. Front-line health care workers bravely continued providing care, faced with extremely stressful working conditions and the worry of bringing home the COVID-19 virus. We've all made sacrifices to keep each other and our communities safe.

"This year's theme, 'Mental health care for all: let's make it a reality', reminds us that events at home and abroad can have compounding effects on our mental health. We have collectively witnessed the tragedy of the unmarked and undocumented graves and burial sites located near former residential schools. Many Canadians lost their homes because of the devastating wildfires across the country. People continue to be victims of racism, discrimination, and intolerance. Violence and atrocities around the world have also shaken us to our core.

"That's why the Government of Canada is working to ensure that mental health is treated as a full and equal part of Canada's universal public health care system. Last year, we launched the Wellness Together Canada portal, which has been accessed by over 1.7 million Canadians, providing free and confidential access to live support, direct crisis counselling, and helpful mental health and substance use resources. We are also working hard to address the root causes affecting one's mental health by righting some of the inequities in our country. This includes creating safe and supportive communities by investing in charities and community organizations, supporting seniors at home, fighting homelessness, and addressing systemic racism.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I want to thank those who have contributed to an open discussion on mental health. Thank you also to all those who have provided services in support of quality mental health care. All Canadians should have the care they need, when they need it. We will all be stronger for it."

In addition to the Wellness Together Canada portal, if you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call the Canada Suicide Prevention Service at 1-833-456-4566.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/10/c1795.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why ChemoCentryx Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) soared 96% on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company received Food and Drug Administration approval for its treatment for a rare autoimmune disease. ChemoCentryx's orally administered drug, avacopan, will be sold under the brand name Tavneos. "Today is a momentous day in the history of ChemoCentryx; the culmination of decades of effort aimed at offering new hope to patients with this and other debilitating and deadly diseases," CEO Thomas Schall said in a press release.

  • Vaxart May Be a COVID Vaccine Game Changer -- but Is It Too Late?

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) soared to stardom when its shares advanced 1,500% last year. The biotech company is developing a coronavirus-vaccine candidate in pill form. With 56% of Americans fully vaccinated, though, your question now may: Will Vaxart be too late to carve out market share?

  • Is the stock market open on Columbus Day? Yes! But the bond market isn’t—Here’s why

    It's almost a perennial question on Wall Street. With Columbus Day a federal holiday on Monday, investors are curious if the stock market will be opened.

  • These Are the Stocks to Watch as Covid Enters Its Next Phase

    (Bloomberg) -- The first pill to treat Covid-19 is on its way and vaccine producers are rolling out booster shots in wealthy countries. For investors, the next stage of the pandemic means a tougher landscape for stockpicking. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District

  • After half-billion dollars, nearly quarter century, Peninsula biotech lands its first FDA drug approval

    "We have a long distance to run in our aspirations to make Tavneos a blockbuster, and, of course, long-distance runners do not start by sprinting," the CEO said Friday.

  • Regeneron Could Have a Big Catalyst Coming in 2022

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced last month that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted their jointly developed cancer drug, Libtayo, for priority review as a treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer whose disease continued to worsen during or after chemotherapy treatment. The agency is planning to deliver its decision on Libtayo's fourth cancer indication by Jan. 30.

  • Why Allogene Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

    Shares of the off-the-shelf cell therapy company Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) are ending the week on a sour note. Allogene's shares are plunging today after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on the company's AlloCAR T clinical trials. Allogene reportedly notified the FDA of the potential safety signal after a bone marrow biopsy, performed to assess low blood counts in the patient, revealed the chromosomal abnormality.

  • Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

    About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you

  • 'I am living in a nightmare everyday': What homeowners need to know as climate change threatens properties

    Standard homeowners’ policies cover a wide range of potential disasters, but not floods, earthquakes, maintenance damage and sewer back up.

  • Exxon discusses new terms with union representing locked-out Texas refinery workers

    Exxon said it provided clarifications to its latest proposal and rejected the union's proposed changes to that offer, saying they would raise its costs. "Union provided a one-pager with 24 proposed items they requested be included in our offer ... the majority of the items increase cost to the Company, and as we told the Union, we are not interested in including them in our offer," Exxon said. It has been over five months since Exxon locked some 650 workers out at the Beaumont, Texas, plant, replacing them with temporary workers.

  • Man accused of running down elderly couple with car in Merced

    A 24-year-old man was arrested after police said he ran down an elderly couple with his car in Merced.

  • Arnold Shares How He Has Adapted His Workouts as He Gets Older

    In his newsletter, 74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to a fan who asks how he has changed his workouts as he gets older, including switching equipment.

  • White House press secretary shuts down Fox News question about Biden call to hospital ER

    Psaki shuts down attempt to link hospital care access with vaccine mandates

  • ChemoCentryx, Allogene Show the Risks and Rewards of Nasdaq Biotech Stocks

    The stock market posted mixed results on Friday morning, as investors continued to wrestle with countervailing factors in making their investment decisions. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was trailing other major benchmarks, falling about a quarter percent. The biotech industry is well represented on the Nasdaq, and it can be a high-risk, high-reward industry for investors.

  • Nursing home owner appeals 7 license revocations after Ida

    Conditions deteriorated at a warehouse housing evacuated nursing home patients, five of whose deaths were linked to Hurricane Ida, because widespread and unexpected storm damage interrupted essential services, the nursing homes' owner says. Days after Ida’s Aug. 29 landfall, the state Department of Health found the warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish, north of New Orleans, filthy and unsafe and moved more than 800 patients to facilities around Louisiana. State health officials cited cruelty or indifference, neglect, and failure to report neglect among several reasons for revoking Bob Dean's seven nursing home licenses.

  • 3 prominent doctors reveal how effective sun lamps are at alleviating depression in the fall and winter, and which lamps to buy.

    October 10 is World Mental Health Day, and if you struggle with mental health issues like depression, know that you’re not alone. Roughly 5% of the world’s adult population suffers from depression, according to the World Health Organization. Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center, says light therapy is an important treatment to consider because during the fall and winter, the decrease in light can trigger depressive episodes in people with mood illnesses who are sensitive to seasonal change.

  • Flight lands safely at LaGuardia following security incident involving passenger

    Authorities characterized the incident as a "misunderstanding."

  • Adele’s workout routine criticised as ‘way too much’ by medical experts

    ‘Working out, I would just feel better,’ says singer

  • Agony of Ecuador’s brutal prison massacre endures for bereaved relatives

    At least 119 inmates died in a Guayaquil jail after local gangs’ links with Mexican cartels brought a new level of horror Relatives of one of 119 convicts killed in a flare-up of gang violence at a prison wait to recover the remains of their beloved one, outside the morgue in Guayaquil at the weekend. Photograph: Fernando Mendez/AFP/Getty Images It was in mid-morning when María Elena Villacís got a WhatsApp message from her brother Darwín, who was jailed in the Litoral penitentiary, a notorious

  • We Finally Know How 43 Students on a Bus Vanished Into Thin Air

    Pedro Pardo/AFP via GettyTranscripts of newly released text messages between a crime boss and a deputy police chief have finally lifted the lid on the mystery of 43 students who went missing one night in southwestern Mexico.The messages indicate that the cops and the cartel worked together to capture, torture, and murder at least 38 of the 43 student teachers who went missing in September of 2014.The students had made the deadly mistake of commandeering several buses in order to drive to Mexico