Statement by the Prime Minister on Yom Kippur

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Yom Kippur:

"At sunset today, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will observe the beginning of Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement.

"Yom Kippur, which marks the end of the Ten Days of Awe, is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. It is a time for self-reflection, repentance, and renewal, and an opportunity to look to the year ahead with hope, purpose, and resolve. To honour this holiday, families and loved ones will gather to fast, pray, and seek forgiveness.

"For all of us, today is a chance to recognize the important contributions Jewish Canadians have made – and continue to make – to shape a stronger, more resilient, and inclusive country.

"On behalf of our family, Sophie and I extend our best wishes to Jewish communities here in Canada and abroad celebrating this holy day.

"G'mar Chatima Tova."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/04/c7070.html

