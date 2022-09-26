U.S. markets open in 6 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,678.00
    -31.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,469.00
    -200.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,276.25
    -100.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,670.70
    -15.40 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.49
    -1.25 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.40
    -11.20 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    -0.39 (-2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9637
    -0.0051 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.57 (+9.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0582
    -0.0274 (-2.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9580
    +0.6380 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,736.07
    -287.14 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.08
    -15.46 (-3.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.60
    -140.92 (-1.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Statement Regarding RPS Group plc

Groupe WSP Global Inc.
·5 min read
Groupe WSP Global Inc.
Groupe WSP Global Inc.

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) notes the announcement by Tetra Tech UK Holdings Limited (“Tetra Tech Holdings”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tetra Tech, Inc. (“Tetra Tech”), and RPS Group plc ("RPS") that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition by Tetra Tech Holdings (the “Tetra Tech Offer”) for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RPS.

The RPS directors have withdrawn their recommendation of the proposed cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of RPS by a wholly owned subsidiary of WSP, announced on August 8, 2022, as set out in the scheme document published and sent to RPS shareholders on September 1, 2022 (the “RPS Acquisition”), and will postpone the RPS shareholder meeting to be convened in connection therewith.

The Corporation is considering its options in respect of the foregoing and a further announcement will be made by WSP in due course.

ABOUT WSP
As one of the world’s leading professional services firms, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and environment. We provide strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, power, energy, water, mining, and resources sectors. Our 63,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities we serve through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. Sustainability and science permeate our work. WSP derived about half of its $10.3B (CAD) 2021 revenues from clean sources. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP). To find out more, please visit www.wsp.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains information or statements that are or may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this press release, the words “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “forecast”, “project”, “intend”, “target”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or terminology of a similar nature as they relate to the Corporation, an affiliate of the Corporation or the combined firm following the RPS Acquisition, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those information and statements related to the proposed RPS Acquisition and the Tetra Tech Offer. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the following: the possible delay or failure to close the RPS Acquisition; interloper risk (including the Tetra Tech Offer) and other impediments to the completion of the RPS Acquisition on anticipated terms in a timely manner, or at all, including obtaining required shareholder and regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the RPS Acquisition; the focus of management time and attention on the RPS Acquisition and other disruptions arising from the RPS Acquisition; the ability of management to accelerate the execution of WSP’s key strategic priorities, including those in connection with the RPS Acquisition; WSP’s inability to successfully integrate RPS upon completion of the RPS Acquisition; the potential failure to realize anticipated benefits from the RPS Acquisition; the currency exchange risk and foreign currency exposure related to the purchase price of the RPS Acquisition; WSP’s reliance upon information provided by RPS in connection with the acquisition and publicly available information; risks associated with historical and pro forma financial information; potential undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the RPS Acquisition; WSP or RPS being adversely impacted during the pendency of the acquisition; and change of control and other factors discussed or referred to in the “Risk Factors” section of WSP’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, and WSP’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the six-month period ended July 2, 2022 (together, the “MD&As”), which are available under WSP’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have a material adverse effect on the performance or results of WSP or RPS.

WSP’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For additional information on this cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements as well as a description of the relevant assumptions and risk factors likely to affect WSP’s actual or projected results, reference is made to the MD&As, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and except as required under applicable securities laws, WSP does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by itself or on its behalf, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

A number of statements were previously made by WSP relating to the RPS Acquisition, including the attractiveness of the RPS Acquisition from a financial perspective and expected accretion in various financial metrics; expectations regarding anticipated cost savings and synergies and certain expected financial ratios; the strength, complementarity and compatibility of the RPS’s business with WSP’s existing business and teams; other anticipated benefits of the RPS Acquisition and its impact on the Corporation’s delivery of its 2022-2024 Global Strategic Action Plan and its long-term vision. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. The uncertainty created by the Tetra Tech Offer has heightened these risks. Given the impact of the changing circumstances surrounding the Tetra Tech Offer and the related response from RPS, there is inherently more uncertainty associated with WSP’s assumptions regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions and completion of the RPS Acquisition.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud
Chief Financial Officer
WSP Global Inc.
alain.michaud@wsp.com 
Phone: 438-843-7317


Recommended Stories

  • John Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is Different

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Te

  • Buying the Stock-Market Dip Is Backfiring. Investors Keep Piling In Anyway.

    It is the worst year for buying the stock-market dip since the 1930s. Instead of rebounding after a tumble, stocks have continued to fall, denting a strategy that soared in popularity over the past decade.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 54% to 84% That You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF, which focuses on such stocks, has plunged by nearly 75% from its early 2021 peak, and some individual companies have fallen further. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD),  Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) are likely three such stocks. Jake Lerch (Advanced Micro Devices): There's plenty of carnage in the stock market among tech stocks, and AMD is no exception.

  • NIO, Lucid, and Rivian Have Plummeted. Here's the 1 Thing to Know Before Buying

    These EV stocks are way down, but that's no guarantee that investors who buy shares now will make money.

  • Crisis Level Risks Loom in Asia as Major Currencies Crack

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian markets risk a reprise of crisis-level stress as two of the region’s most important currencies crumble under the onslaught of relentless dollar strength.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells t

  • U.S. stock futures dip, dollar rises as Italian election results add to uncertainty

    U.S. stock-index futures fell late Sunday, suggesting losses Monday, as the projected victory of a far-right party in Italy added to uncertainties about rising interest rates and recession fears.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big Name Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Nvidia Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Continues to Sound Alarm About the Economy

    The parent company of Google and Youtube is preparing for a sharp deterioration in the health of the economy.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T vs. IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) both underwent dramatic transformations over the past year. AT&T divested DirecTV, merged WarnerMedia with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) , and sold many of its non-core assets to prioritize the growth of its core telecom business.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Yields Rise, Pound Dives To Record Low; Bear Market Eyes New Leg Down

    The bear market is poised for a new leg down as selling intensifies. Apple, Eli Lilly are stocks showing relative strength.

  • 1.6 million Americans are about to get an average $750 back from the IRS — could you be one of them?

    The tax agency is about to hand out more than a billion dollars to taxpayers.

  • Pound plunges to all-time low against dollar - live updates

    Tumbling gas prices on track to slash £60bn cost of energy bailout FTSE 100 closed 2pc lower after mini-Budget tax cuts Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: 'Kwasi Kwarteng's tax cluster bomb risks blowing up Britain's credibility' Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tech Stocks Face Another 10% Drop or More as Strong Dollar Hits Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- The great tech selloff of 2022 is far from over as investors brace for earnings misses that may spur a more than 10% plunge in the Nasdaq 100.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully,’ Lavrov Tells the WorldMore than

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? 2 Valuation-Based Indicators Offer a Clear Range

    The first half of the year saw the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) produce its worst return since 1970. With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq respectively declining 24% and 34%, respectively, at their peaks, both indexes have firmly entered bear market territory. Given the heightened volatility and uncertainty that accompanies bear markets, it has a lot of investors wondering where the market will bottom.

  • Novavax Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase. Time to Sell?

    The Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) rollercoaster has been a wild one. The stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 after the company received $1.6 billion from the U.S. government to develop the COVID-19 vaccine we now know as Nuvaxovid. Unfortunately, Novavax didn't receive authorization to sell its vaccine in the U.S. until this July.

  • Pound plunge the latest ill omen as stocks slide

    Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling into U.S. dollars. The carnage was not confined to currencies, as concerns that high interest rates could hurt growth also knocked Asian shares to a two-year low, with demand-sensitive stocks such as Australia's miners and carmakers in Japan and Korea hit hard.

  • Dollar Rallies, Stocks Drop in Rocky Start to Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar rallied, bond yields climbed and shares slid amid unrelenting pressure on risk-sensitive assets as fears of faster inflation and global recession continued to rise. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekPound Crashes to All-Time Low With UK Markets ‘Under Siege’The Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949‘Read Putin More Often and Carefully

  • Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake

    When you put 20% down on the purchase of a home, you don't have to borrow as much money as someone whose down payment is only 5% or 10%. And as a result, your monthly mortgage payment may be considerably … Continue reading → The post This One Chart Shows Why Putting 20% Down on a Mortgage May Be a Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Don’t look for a stock market bottom until a soaring dollar cools down. Here’s why.

    A soaring U.S. dollar is wreaking havoc in markets. Analysts say it will be hard for stocks to find their footing until the currency cools down.

  • 3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.