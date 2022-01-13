U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,659.03
    -67.32 (-1.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,113.62
    -176.70 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.81
    -381.58 (-2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.44
    -16.62 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -0.37 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.0140 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3713
    +0.0008 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1830
    -0.4830 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,645.20
    -1,271.28 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.65
    -19.92 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Statement - Requirements for truckers entering Canada in effect as of January 15, 2022

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Health, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, issued the following statement:

"On November 19, 2021, we announced that as of January 15, 2022, certain categories of travellers who are currently exempt from entry requirements, will only be allowed to enter the country if they are fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved for entry into Canada.

These groups include several essential service providers, including truck drivers. Let us be clear: This has not changed. The information shared yesterday was provided in error. Our teams have been in touch with industry representatives to ensure they have the correct information.

A Canadian truck driver who is not fully vaccinated can't be denied entry into Canada—Canadian citizens, persons registered as Indians under the Indian Act and permanent residents may enter Canada by right.

As announced in November and as we've communicated with the industry recently, starting January 15, unvaccinated Canadian truck drivers entering Canada will need to meet requirements for pre-entry, arrival and Day 8 testing, as well as quarantine requirements.

The final decision regarding entry and quarantine is made by a government representative at the port of entry, based on the information presented to them at the time.

Any individual who is symptomatic upon arrival to Canada will be directed to a Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) official and will be directed to isolate for 10 days from the time symptoms first occurred.

As of January 15, 2022, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national truck drivers, coming to Canada from the US by land, will be directed back to the United States.

To qualify as a fully vaccinated traveller and to enter Canada, foreign national truck drivers must:

  • have received at least two doses of a vaccine accepted for travel, a mix of two accepted vaccines

  • have received their second dose at least 14 full days before they enter Canada

  • Have submitted all required COVID-19 information into ArriveCAN.

The Government of Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to prioritize the health and safety of Canadians. As vaccination levels, case counts and hospitalization rates evolve, the Government of Canada will continue to consider further targeted measures at the borders—and when to lift or adjust them—to keep Canadians safe."

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/13/c8293.html

Recommended Stories

  • Canada to allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to enter from US

    Canada will permit its unvaccinated truck drivers to enter from the U.S., a reversal from a previous decision mandating all truckers receive their COVID-19 shots.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said Wednesday that Canadian truck drivers who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated at the U.S.-Canada border would not be required to partake in pre-arrival, arrival and post-arrival testing and quarantine requirements, according to Reuters...

  • Inflation threatens to turn 2022 into ‘annus horribilis’ for Powell, Biden

    “Annus horribilis,” a Latin term that means “horrible year” is a term once famously deployed by the Queen of England to describe 1992, a tumultuous year upon which she declared she would not regard fondly.

  • Lael Brainard, picked for No. 2 Fed spot, pledges to use 'powerful tool' on inflation

    Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden’s pick for the number two spot at the nation’s central bank, said the Fed stands ready to quell inflation through higher interest rates.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Bill banning stock trading by lawmakers is 'fair for everyday people': Retail trader

    Momentum is growing to restrict stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses, as retail traders have been tracking politician trades and their performance.

  • Supreme Court set to rule on Biden's vaccine mandate

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan details the latest surrounding the Supreme Court's upcoming ruling on workplace vaccine mandates.

  • Lael Brainard Says Inflation Is ‘Too High.’ She’s Open to a Rate Hike in March.

    Reducing inflation is the Federal Reserve's most important task for the foreseeable future, says Fed Gov. Lael Brainard at her confirmation hearing to become vice chair of the central bank.

  • Germany Fights Soaring Home Prices With Curbs on Mortgage Lending

    The country’s financial regulator said mortgage lenders should be conservative following a house-price boom as some German families overcome their traditional reluctance to own property.

  • Ottawa says vaccine mandate for truck drivers 'has not changed'

    The federal government stands by its vaccine mandate for truck drivers entering Canada, reversing a previous statement by the Canada Border Services Agency that the mandate would not be applied.

  • Bitcoin-Trading President Likely Lost Money for El Salvador

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is probably the only head of state in the world who uses public funds to trade Bitcoin with his phone. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeSo far, it appears he’s lost

  • Supreme Court blocks vaccine mandate for large businesses, allows it for health care workers

    The U.S. Supreme Court issued two highly anticipated rulings on Thursday, temporarily blocking a Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers but allowing a separate rule applying only to health care workers.

  • Stimulus Update: These 5 Groups Will Be Getting More Stimulus Money in 2022

    More stimulus money will be headed your way in 2022 if you're a member of one of these five groups. Here's who qualifies -- and why.

  • 3 Crucial Steps to Scoring a $4,194 Social Security Check

    In 2022, a small number of retirees will get a $4,194 monthly Social Security benefits check. This is the largest check the Social Security Administration will send out this year, and it's a whopping $2,537 more than the average monthly benefit of $1,657 many retirees will end up with this year. If you want to get such a hefty check from Social Security, there are three steps you're going to have to take in order to make that happen.

  • Last tax season was ‘horrendous,’ says IRS watchdog. Here’s why 2022 could be equally frustrating

    'There is no way to sugarcoat the year 2021 in tax administration,' says Erin Collins, the IRS’s National Taxpayer Advocate.

  • Former Chatham Mayor Takes Oath As County Commissioner Director

    Tayfun Selen, who served as Chatham Township Mayor and is a congressional candidate for NJ-11, is the county’s new Commissioner Director.

  • Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder

    Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior U.S. central banker to signal that interest rates will rise in March to battle inflation that's eroding the value of workers' recent wage gains and putting policymakers under a political spotlight. The Fed "has projected several rate hikes over the course of the year," Brainard told the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering her nomination by U.S. President Joe Biden to become the Fed's vice chair. "We will be in a position to do that ... as soon as our purchases are terminated," she said, referring to a separate Fed asset purchase program that is due to end in March, opening the door to a possible rate increase at the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting.

  • 'Let's Go, Brandon' Zooms From Vulgar Meme to Campaign Ad

    It began last fall as an ironic, profane joke after a NASCAR race. Now, it’s showing up in campaign ads. Jim Lamon, a Republican candidate for Senate in Arizona, has a new television advertisement that employs the slogan “Let’s go, Brandon.” His campaign says it is spending $1 million to air the ad, including during local broadcasts of Monday night’s college football championship. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As far as we can tell, it’s the first instance of this th

  • Pound highest level since October as calls grow for Boris Johnson's resignation

    The currency move comes as traders are weighing up potential resignation from the PM over attendance at a party at Downing Street during the coronavirus lockdown.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Isn’t in India Yet Due to ‘Challenges With the Government’

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has wanted to sell Tesla Inc. cars in India as early as 2019. Three years later, the U.S. electric-vehicle pioneer isn’t really much closer. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Masks“Sti

  • SCOTUS and Sinema set back Biden again

    SCOTUS and Sinema set back Biden again