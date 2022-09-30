U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7290
    +0.2860 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,460.38
    -71.88 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Statement from SBA Administrator Guzman on Hurricane Ian

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Washington, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 33 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement on Hurricane Ian:

“The SBA, in close coordination with FEMA and our state and local partners, is continuously monitoring Hurricane Ian to access its impact on the people of Florida and South Carolina. While the full extent of Ian’s damage is being assessed, our thoughts are with the affected families and first responders who continue to support them and lead rescue efforts. And, our hearts are those who have lost loved ones and await news on family members.

“Following President Biden’s swift action and approval of a major disaster declaration, SBA’s disaster aid efforts have launched in conjunction with FEMA. Federal funding is now available to affected individuals in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and Seminole. Anticipating the potential impact caused by Hurricane Ian in South Carolina and other states, the SBA has already mobilized and pre-positioned disaster assistance staff and equipment ahead of time to ensure we are ready to leverage the full capacity of our financial relief programs and our disaster personnel across affected areas. Our goal remains to support impacted communities and small business owners with disaster assistance as quickly as possible.

“My team and I will continue to actively coordinate and work with FEMA and other emergency response officials to provide any assistance we can render as Hurricane Ian makes its way along the East Coast.

“Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others can give FEMA the number for that service.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Offce United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • House Democrats have officially drafted a bill that bans politicians, judges, their spouses and children from trading stocks — but here's what they're still allowed to own and do

    Is this enough to stop conflicts of interest? To a certain extent.

  • Photos: The aftermath of Hurricane Ian's destruction

    Hurricane Ian continued to hammer the southeastern United States, hitting South Carolina two days after devastating parts of Florida.

  • Another state is sending out millions of relief checks starting next week — and it's not the only one sending free money to residents

    States are stepping in with financial aid as White House remains silent on new round of federal funding.

  • Biden administration scales back eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Here's who's affected

    The Biden administration updated its guidance Thursday about which loans would be eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness, closing the door to some borrowers.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Four Regions’ Annexation Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years

  • Hurricane Ian - Maps and images showing destruction

    Visual guide to powerful Hurricane Ian, which has caused devastation in Cuba and Florida

  • Privately Held Student Loans No Longer Qualify for Biden Debt Relief Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Thursday reversed course on part of its student debt forgiveness plan and will no longer forgive privately held federal student loans, according to an update to a Department of Education fact sheet. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making

  • Dallas Man Charged in $26 Million Real Estate Scam Involving Chinese Investors

    A Dallas real estate developer accused of scamming Chinese investors out of more than $26 million was indicted Tuesday on charges of wire fraud and securities fraud. Timothy Lynch Barton, 59, president of JMJ Development Inc. and CEO of real state investment firm Carnegie Development, allegedly traveled to Hangzhou, China, to market real estate investment opportunities in Texas to Chinese investors. During his presentations to potential investors, Barton claimed that the properties were located

  • Molly Russell inquest: Father makes social media plea

    Tech firms should "stop monetising misery", the father of Molly Russell says as her inquest ends.

  • Can I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

    Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he said is an “accelerated” NATO membership application sent the two leaders speeding faster on a collision course that is cranking up fears of a full-blown conflict between Russia and the West.

  • Putin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land Grab

    (Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin vowed his annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine is irreversible, as the Russian president formalized Europe’s biggest land grab since World War II and accused the West of trying to subjugate his country.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Fi

  • Kissinger: In a way, Russia's already lost the war

    Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger says that "Russia has, in a way, already lost the war" in Ukraine. He says Russia's invasion has shown its "capacity to threaten Europe with conventional attack has now been demonstrably overcome." (Sept. 30)

  • White House official says details on AI chip export rule coming soon

    The Biden administration could shed more light on a possible new rule for exporting high-performance artificial intelligence chips to China "relatively soon," a White House official said Friday. Tarun Chhabra, an official with the National Security Council who focuses on technology issues, said letters sent from the U.S. Department of Commerce to Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc last month asking them to stop shipments of chips that can be used for applications like natural language processing and nuclear weapons research were likely precursors to further regulation. Speaking at an speaking at an event hosted by the Brookings Institution, he did not say what form that regulation might take.

  • Aerial Video Shows Parts of Fort Myers, Florida, Decimated After Hurricane Ian

    The destruction was likened to a large tornado having barreled through, with homes and buildings "completely gone.”

  • Donald Trump Makes a Shocking Return to a Very Select List

    Former president claws his way back onto an important list, just don't tell the New York Attorney General.

  • Hurricane Ian stunning footage: Videos emerge showing mystery shark on street, shipwrecked yachts

    Astounding footage is coming out of Florida, which is recovering after being rocked by one of the powerful storms ever recorded in America. Hurricane Ian swept through the state earlier this week, flooding streets, toppling homes and leaving nearly 2 million people without power.

  • Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve

    Market instability is the biggest risk to central banks globally, replacing inflation, owing to massive amounts of leverage. Market stability affords the Fed the space needed for the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the late 1970s. The BOE on Wednesday was forced to start buying bonds to solve a potential crisis with U.K. pension funds.

  • U.S. says oil companies 'must do more' to build domestic fuel levels

    U.S. fuel supplies are "unacceptably" at or near 5-year lows amid hurricane threats and the oil industry must do more to address prices and demand, a Department of Energy spokesperson said on Friday. The spokesperson was commenting on a report that the chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp, the largest U.S. oil producer, had warned the Biden Administration against limiting U.S. fuel exports. Exxon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.