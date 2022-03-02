U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.00
    +8.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,376.00
    +109.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,016.75
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.30
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.39
    +4.98 (+4.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.80
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    -0.25 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1133
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3333
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9860
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,059.26
    +878.69 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.88
    +11.89 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.42
    -458.30 (-1.71%)
     

Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman Observing Women’s History Month 2022

United States Small Business Administration
·2 min read

Washington, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement to commemorate Women’s History Month.

"As we kick off Women’s History Month 2022, themed women providing healing, promoting hope, I honor our incredible women in caregiving and healthcare and think of all the women entrepreneurs across sectors who have, for generations, lifted up their children, their families, and their communities with their creativity, ingenuity and commitment to the common good.

At the SBA, we’re committed to supporting our women entrepreneurs who held our nation together throughout the pandemic and, today, are helping to drive our historic economic growth. We want to ensure women entrepreneurs can get their businesses funded and access the strong networks at the SBA so they can take advantage of market growth opportunities to build resilient businesses. This is why I have elevated the SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership to report directly to me, so I can ensure that supporting women entrepreneurs remains a priority. Through this office over the past year, we’ve invested nearly $70 million in support of our Women’s Business Center network – creating a robust, vibrant ecosystem focused on the unique strengths and needs of women entrepreneurs made up of more than 140 centers in every state in the country. And, to support women of color, who are leading the way when it comes to small business creation, we’ve doubled the number of Women’s Business Centers at HBCUs and other Minority Serving Institutions.

The path of entrepreneurship has opened doors and provided opportunity and financial independence for strong, visionary women throughout American history. President Biden, Vice President Harris and I believe in investing in women entrepreneurs not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because time and again that investment has paid off for America. In honor of all the pioneering women entrepreneurs upon whose shoulders we stand, we will continue fighting to ensure every woman entrepreneur can have the opportunity to blaze their own paths and achieve the dream of business ownership."

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

CONTACT: Press Office United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Russian oil trade in disarray over sanctions as prices blast through $100/bbl

    Russian oil trade was in disarray on Tuesday as producers postponed sales, importers rejected Russian ships and buyers worldwide searched elsewhere for needed crude after a raft of sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine. Numerous nations imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian companies, banks and individuals following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week and global majors announced plans to leave multi-million-dollar positions in Russia. U.S., European and other governments exempted energy trade from sanctions to prevent already tight markets rallying further, but that has failed.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Nord Stream 2 pipeline fires all its staff

    Maersk joins global shipping boycott cutting off Russia Explainer: How the West's sanctions are hurting Russia FTSE 100 slides 1.7pc as Ukraine jitters linger Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: It is time to drop an energy cluster bomb on the Kremlin Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • U.S. Shale Producers Sing the Same Tune

    Large U.S. shale producers—from the most indebted to the least—are all sticking to the same script.

  • Rivian hikes vehicle prices by 20%, citing inflationary pressure

    U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc said on Tuesday it is raising the starting price of its R1T electric pickup trucks by about 17% and its R1S sport utility vehicles by about 20%, citing inflationary pressure and higher component costs. “Like most manufacturers, Rivian is being confronted with inflationary pressure, increasing component costs, and unprecedented supply chain shortages and delays for parts (including semiconductor chips)," Jiten Behl, Rivian's chief growth officer, said in a statement.

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26World’s B

  • Exxon to exit Russia, suspend further investments

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil will exit Russia operations, including oil production fields, it said on Tuesday, becoming the latest major Western energy company to quit the oil-rich country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision includes operations at a large oil and gas production project on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East. British BP PLC, Shell and Norway's Equinor ASA have previously disclosed plans to abandon Russia operations.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Pilots at United Airlines regional carrier CommutAir ratify new contract

    Pilots at CommutAir, a regional carrier that operates under the United Express banner, ratified a new contract this week that raises the pay of captains by 25% to $84 per hour. Under the new contract, which was ratified by pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), first officers will see a 30% pay bump to $51 per hour and the carrier recently instituted a bonus program that will net new captains up to $50,000. The new contract also will see the company paying for travel to and from work and employee 401K contributions up to 16% will be matched 50% by the company.

  • State of the Union 2022 - live: Biden to give historic speech as members of Congress wear Ukraine flag colors

    Live updates as Joe Biden prepares to address Congress

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Consider stretching out your retirement savings by doing this

    The three legs of the “three-legged stool” for retirement income, consisting of Social Security, a pension and a worker’s own retirement savings, has been wobbly in recent years, but it might not be if it had a fourth leg – extra income in retirement. Retirement Tip of the Week: When you’re thinking about what income you’ll have in retirement, try to find an additional reliable source of income, be it part-time work, consulting or the occasional gig. It will keep your retirement accounts fuller for longer.