Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman Observing Women’s History Month 2022

Washington, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, issued the following statement to commemorate Women’s History Month.

"As we kick off Women’s History Month 2022 , themed women providing healing, promoting hope, I honor our incredible women in caregiving and healthcare and think of all the women entrepreneurs across sectors who have, for generations, lifted up their children, their families, and their communities with their creativity, ingenuity and commitment to the common good.

At the SBA, we’re committed to supporting our women entrepreneurs who held our nation together throughout the pandemic and, today, are helping to drive our historic economic growth. We want to ensure women entrepreneurs can get their businesses funded and access the strong networks at the SBA so they can take advantage of market growth opportunities to build resilient businesses. This is why I have elevated the SBA Office of Women’s Business Ownership to report directly to me, so I can ensure that supporting women entrepreneurs remains a priority. Through this office over the past year, we’ve invested nearly $70 million in support of our Women’s Business Center network – creating a robust, vibrant ecosystem focused on the unique strengths and needs of women entrepreneurs made up of more than 140 centers in every state in the country. And, to support women of color, who are leading the way when it comes to small business creation, we’ve doubled the number of Women’s Business Centers at HBCUs and other Minority Serving Institutions.

The path of entrepreneurship has opened doors and provided opportunity and financial independence for strong, visionary women throughout American history. President Biden, Vice President Harris and I believe in investing in women entrepreneurs not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because time and again that investment has paid off for America. In honor of all the pioneering women entrepreneurs upon whose shoulders we stand, we will continue fighting to ensure every woman entrepreneur can have the opportunity to blaze their own paths and achieve the dream of business ownership."

